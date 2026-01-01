Huron Consulting

Huron, a trusted Snowflake partner, is a global professional services firm that collaborates with organizations to help solve their most complex challenges and achieve their most ambitious goals. Working across the private and public sectors, we partner closely with clients to improve performance, accelerate transformation, and unlock new opportunities for growth. Our clients choose us because of our deep industry understanding, technical knowledge, and proven track record of turning sound strategies into action. By combining practical experience, innovative thinking, and advanced analytics and technology, Huron helps organizations translate today’s ideas into tangible results and long-term value. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.