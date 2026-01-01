Exafluence, Inc.

Exafluence is a leading data and analytics company that focuses on empowering organizations to stay ahead of the curve in their respective industries. We specialize in leveraging modern digital technologies to help our customers gain a competitive advantage in the marketplace.

Our flagship platform, ExfDigital, utilizes IoT, Big Data, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence to provide actionable insights. Our pre-built 'Feature Blocks' enable faster delivery of high-quality solutions that solve complex business problems and offer significant cost savings using the latest Big Data and Analytics frameworks. Our Investment Data Model (IDM) is available in the Snowflake Marketplace.

With a global presence, we have established ourselves as an innovative leader in various industries, including Healthcare and Pharma, Banking and Financial Services, Consumer Products and Retail, Telecom, Industry4.0, and others.