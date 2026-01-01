Etleap Inc.

Etleap gives analytics teams the ability to ingest data from 100% of their sources—whether databases, applications, or files—into Snowflake. With robust transformation and modeling tools like dbt Core and data wrangling, you can easily shape your data for analysis. Etleap provides full control and visibility over your pipelines, offering seamless integration of ingestion and modeling along with comprehensive observability.

Our pipelines “just work” and are fully customizable to suit your unique needs. Etleap is rated best for support on G2, and our platform takes care of infrastructure management so your team can focus on turning raw data into actionable insights.