Eraneos is a global Management & Technology Consultancy group that shapes the digital future of organizations. As a network organization we offer services from strategy to implementation. Together with our industry leading experts, we help customers remain one step ahead with their digital challenges.

We have served as a trusted advisor for many years, delivering a lasting impact for many organizations around the world, from Fortune 500 companies and governmental organizations to hidden champions. We take the time to truly understand your organization and what you are about. We have extensive local knowledge and combine this with a thorough understanding of technology to help you reach your goals.