eClerx LLC is a leading business process outsourcing and data analytics company, combining people, technology, and domain expertise to amplify business outcomes.

As a Select Partner in the Snowflake Partner Network, eClerx specializes in enabling businesses to unlock the power of cloud data platforms.

We provide end-to-end data solutions, leveraging Snowflake’s cloud data warehouse to optimize data management, integration, and analytics. We specialize in data services such as data migration, platform modernization, data lake and analytics-ready sandbox set up monetizing data assets and scaling up Analytics & AI.

We serve customers across Technology, Software, Retail, BFSI, Media sectors enabling enterprise level data, analytics and AI readiness combining with Snowflake’s superior technology to deliver cutting-edge solutions for digital transformation, marketing effectiveness, pricing optimization, customer targeting, personalization etc.

Our mission is to set the benchmark for client service and success, while our vision is to be the innovation partner of choice in technology, data analytics, and process management services.

With a proven track record across industries, eClerx delivers execution excellence, agility, and change, driving digital transformation for our clients.