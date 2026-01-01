DTS CORPORATION

DTS is a total SI company with over 50 years of history.

Business focus:

- Introduction consideration / requirements definition

- Design / implementation

- Maintenance / operation

Industry capabilities:

- Manufacturing

- Distribution / Retail

- Construction / House manufacturers

- Other

Differentiation factors:

- We have been selling the BI product "DataStudio@WEB" since 2003, and have over 20 years of experience in the data utilization business.

- We have also been selling the DX product "Geminiot" that utilizes AI since 2022.

- We can build an integrated data platform that combines ETL, BI / AI with Snowflake.

- We also provide an operation monitoring and maintenance service named "ReSM".

- We can provide one-stop services from introduction consulting to implementation and maintenance.