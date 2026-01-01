DTS CORPORATION
DTS is a total SI company with over 50 years of history.
Business focus:
- Introduction consideration / requirements definition
- Design / implementation
- Maintenance / operation
Industry capabilities:
- Manufacturing
- Distribution / Retail
- Construction / House manufacturers
- Other
Differentiation factors:
- We have been selling the BI product "DataStudio@WEB" since 2003, and have over 20 years of experience in the data utilization business.
- We have also been selling the DX product "Geminiot" that utilizes AI since 2022.
- We can build an integrated data platform that combines ETL, BI / AI with Snowflake.
- We also provide an operation monitoring and maintenance service named "ReSM".
- We can provide one-stop services from introduction consulting to implementation and maintenance.