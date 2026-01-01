Dongkuk Systems, an IT services company under the Dongkuk Steel Group, has been a leading provider of IT infrastructure and system integration (SI) in Korea since 1997.

With strong expertise in Snowflake-based data cloud modernization, we accelerate customers’ AI and digital transformation (DX) initiatives through advanced analytics and data-driven solutions.

We also collaborate with global partners such as HPE, NOKIA, NVIDIA, Salesforce, SAP, and Informatica to deliver end-to-end ICT capabilities across solutions, platforms, and infrastructure.

Serving diverse industries—including manufacturing, logistics, and finance—we provide ERP and MES-based DX consulting and implementation services that enhance operational efficiency and enable smart factory innovation.

With extensive project experience and a skilled professional team, Dongkuk Systems continues to be a trusted partner driving business innovation and growth.