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Workload Specializations
  • Data Warehousing
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datagaps inc.

Headquarters: United States
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Snowflake as a cloud data warehouse presents key advantages over traditional on-premises data warehouse technologies. However, migrating to Snowflake requires careful planning and execution. Datagaps helps simplify this process by automating the data migration and analytics regression testing. Customers have successfully validated billions of records and thousands of reports using our automated testing software. We are looking forward to helping more Snowflake customers with this partnership.

Snowflake Partner Network

Deliver more meaningful data insights with a robust array of tools and partners who will help make the most of your Snowflake investment.