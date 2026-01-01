Cloud Kinetics Tech Pte Ltd
Cloud Kinetics is a cloud transformation and managed services partner with deep and extensive hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, application and data expertise. Through cloud-powered innovation, we enable our customers to reimagine their technology, scale rapidly, build productively and win in the marketplace.
With global operations and offices across Asia, Australia and United States, Cloud Kinetics is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, a global infrastructure investment fund.