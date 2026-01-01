Clekt Limited

At Clekt, we design data and AI solutions with your team in mind so your organisation can deliver more, grow more, and just be more. Be more effective, more decisive, more strategic, and more capable of turning data into outcomes that matter.

We’re an official Snowflake service delivery partner, working with clients to create solutions that connect their teams and enhance their access to insights. That means making data work for the teams that use it; turning complexity into clarity, and clarity into commercial value. We’re pragmatic in how we solve problems, curious in how we keep innovating, and collaborative in how we shape what your teams actually need. The result is more adoption, more momentum, and more value for your organisation.

Because when data and AI work with your teams, they don’t just help you do more, they help you be more.