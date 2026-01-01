CACI Limited

CACI Ltd is one of the UK’s leading data, technology and customer insight specialists, helping brands put their customers at the heart of their organisation by doing amazing things with data.

By combining Snowflake’s cloud native platform with CACI’s expertise in making data accessible and usable, we help organisations get their hands on reliable, on-demand data that powers transformation and delivers real change.

We believe data should not only be stored well, but stored with the intent to use, which is why we focus on activating data effectively across engagement platforms and supporting teams with the tools they need to turn insight into action.

How we can support you on your Snowflake journey

CACI and Snowflake work together to ensure data is easy to access, simple to use and ready for activation across the organisation.

We support clients across industries with a full range of services designed to help them adopt, optimise and scale Snowflake effectively. Our support includes:

• Cloud and data migration and modernisation

• Defining business outcomes, roadmaps and “to‑be” architectures

• Creating connected, joined‑up data solutions

• Pre‑implementation planning

• Building customer data platforms and insight lake houses

• Implementing AI supporting architecture

• Improving marketing performance and activating insight

• Data modelling, enrichment and integration

• Enabling secure data sharing across teams and partners

• Accelerating user adoption and capability building

In government contexts, we also help define secure, compliant data architectures that support cross‑departmental collaboration and insight generation.

Our data products on Snowflake

Our extensive suite of UK geo demographic and lifestyle datasets is available directly through the Snowflake Marketplace, enabling organisations to:

• Profile and segment audiences with precision

• Enrich first party data with demographic, lifestyle and attitudinal insight

• Identify growth opportunities through population and behavioural intelligence

• Drive personalisation at scale in engagement platforms

With CACI, organisations gain the technology, data and expertise needed to unlock richer insight and deliver measurable business impact through Snowflake.