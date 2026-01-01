Bigeye Inc.

Bigeye is the data observability platform for large enterprises. Only Bigeye has data observability that is powered by comprehensive data lineage and AI-driven data monitoring, empowering data teams in the world’s largest enterprises to finally get a complete view of their data pipelines across modern, legacy and hybrid data stacks. Leading data driven enterprises such as USAA, Zoom, Hertz, Cisco and ConocoPhillips use Bigeye to find and fix data issues, improve data trust and ensure the data powering their business stays reliable by default.