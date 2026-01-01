Avito is a Nordic data & AI consultancy helping organizations turn data into strategic value.

We specialize in data strategy, analytics, insights, automation, and sustainability reporting, aligning data with business goals for real impact.

Using leading tools and innovative methods, we enable smarter, data-driven decisions — today.

As part of View Group, 1000 experts across 40 offices in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and the UK, we combine local presence with deep expertise to be your trusted partner on your data journey to sustainable success.