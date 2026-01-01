Astrato Analytics

𝗔𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗹𝗳-𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗕𝗜 𝘁𝗼 𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲𝘀 & 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀 by putting analytics in the hands of every user, enabling them to build their own dashboards, reports and data apps, enabling the answering of data questions without IT help. Astrato accelerates adoption, speeds up decision-making, and unifies analytics, embedded analytics, data input, and data apps in one platform.

Astrato unites action and analytics in one, introduce live writeback, interact with ML models, accelerate your analytics with AI – go beyond dashboarding, thanks to Astrato’s pushdown SQL.