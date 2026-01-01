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APOS Systems Inc.

Headquarters: Canada
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Expand, simplify, and unify your data connectivity between Snowflake and BI and Analytics platforms, including the SAP solution landscape. APOS Data Gateway provides specialized Live, Import, and Export data connectivity for SAP Analytics Cloud and Snowflake Data Cloud helping mobilize and unlock greater value from data. Leverage live connectivity with the performance and security of Snowflake, and achieve critical import and export of planning data, and data extraction from SAC and other supported sources.

Snowflake Partner Network

Deliver more meaningful data insights with a robust array of tools and partners who will help make the most of your Snowflake investment.