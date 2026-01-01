AION-Tech Solutions Limited

AIONTECH Solutions is a leading Business Intelligence and IT Services company. Founded in 1994 as Goldstone Technologies Limited, we are publicly listed on the BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). At AIONTECH Solutions, we unite people, processes, and technology to tackle complex business challenges. Our BI and Analytics solutions empower customers to achieve success through data-driven insights. Our world-class IT services are designed to be flexible, high-quality, and cost- effective, fostering trust-based relationships with our clients.

Our value offerings encompass : Data Engineering , Data Science & Business Intelligence Solutions besides cloud strategy and analytics consulting