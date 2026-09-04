Customers want choice: interoperable data governed by an interoperable catalog. Iceberg brings choice at the data layer — the promise of any engine, one copy of data, minimal switching cost. However, Unity Catalog restricts interoperability for the tables it doesn't manage, creating lock-in.

Unity Catalog claims to have an open foundation that lets any engine read and write data to tables managed by Unity Catalog, but it restricts writes to tables not managed in Unity Catalog. Databricks engines can read that data but can't write to it, forcing teams to create and maintain multiple copies of data, reconcile access across systems, and navigate complexity just to write to those tables.

The open source software (OSS) version of Unity Catalog also sits at the earliest governance tier of LF AI & Data, the Linux Foundation's umbrella for open source AI and data projects. More than two years after Databricks contributed it in June 2024, it is still at Sandbox, a stage that doesn't yet require independent governance, and Databricks remains the only established supplier of that catalog.