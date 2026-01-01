Signal65 conducted a hands-on, head-to-head evaluation of Snowflake and Databricks across a realistic, seven-phase enterprise workflow: setup, data ingestion, ETL, governance, AI-accelerated app development, disaster recovery, and external sharing. The same engineers, dataset, and requirements were used on both platforms, then the workflow was repeated using each platform's agentic AI tooling. The headline result: Snowflake's CoCo completed the entire workflow in 68 minutes versus 316 minutes by hand (4.6x faster), while Databricks Genie Code could not complete the full workflow at all. This plan turns those findings into a coordinated push across organic social, executive LinkedIn, sales enablement, and competitive positioning.