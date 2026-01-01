Snowflake to Showcase Enterprise-Wide Agentic Transformation at EXPEDITION 2026, with Industry Speakers Including Satya Nadella

Expedition 2026 will welcome builders and business leaders for three days of hands-on training and programming, emphasizing how AI creation now spans every line of business

Expanding AI and Data Execution Across Every Team: Snowflake Expedition 2026 accelerates agentic transformation by extending technical depth beyond engineering to cross-functional leaders

Everyone's a Builder Now: Tailored programming across Technical, Go-to-Market (Marketing & Sales), and Finance tracks with parallel Leaders and Builders sessions will guide every role through their agentic journey

Three Days, Tailored for Every Audience: Streaming live Nov. 3-5, 2026 in the Americas and Nov. 4-6 globally, with registration free and open to all

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont. – Oct. 5, 2026 – Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced that it will host Snowflake Expedition 2026, its flagship virtual global event streaming Nov. 3-5, 2026 in the Americas and Nov. 4-6, 2026 across global regions. The event’s Day One Luminary fireside chat will feature a conversation between Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy and Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, exploring how enterprises can bridge the gap between AI experimentation and real-world, production-scale outcomes.

The Agentic Enterprise isn't just changing how we work. It's demanding a new standard of trust, anchored by deep context and uncompromising governance. Snowflake delivers the foundation for enterprise AI, serving as the agentic control plane that connects data, models, and agents to drive action at scale.

At the event, Snowflake will unveil new innovations that help customers connect data from any source, ground AI in real business context, and move agentic workflows into production across every function. Building with AI is no longer just for engineers. At Expedition, everyone is a builder.

"In this new era of enterprise AI, real trust comes from the data, not the model. The winners will bring together the full context of their business through a governed data foundation, with AI agents working on top of it, so that every team can reason over their data and act on it in real time," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer, Snowflake. “For marketers, the opportunity goes far beyond automating routine tasks. It’s about reimagining how we connect with customers and create value. That same opportunity extends across sales, finance, and every business function. Expedition brings business leaders and technical builders together to put AI into the hands of the people who can turn that potential into progress.”

Expedition represents a direct evolution of Snowflake BUILD, its former developer conference. Where BUILD catered primarily to the technical developer community, Expedition broadens who is a builder by recognizing that creating with AI now spans every line of business. From a marketer deploying automated campaign workflows to a finance leader streamlining forecasting, Expedition delivers tailored tracks and hands-on learning across multiple personas, preserving the deep technical rigor of BUILD while extending tailored tracks to business leaders and functional practitioners. Expedition is free to attend and open to customers, partners, and data and AI practitioners globally.

Three Days, Three Audiences, One Event

Expedition features a structured three-day agenda designed to serve distinct enterprise audiences, offering concurrent Leaders Tracks for executive decision-makers and Builders Tracks for hands-on practitioners:

Day 1: Technical Leadership & Builders: As Snowflake's second biggest product moment of the year, content will focus on establishing a secure, governed data foundation, bridging the context gap for enterprise AI, and moving agentic workflows into production, reinforcing Snowflake's place as the trusted foundation beneath the enterprise AI stack.

Opening Keynote: Sridhar Ramaswamy (CEO, Snowflake), Christian Kleinerman (EVP, Product, Snowflake), and Andre Rohe (EVP, Product Engineering, Disney Entertainment & ESPN )

Sridhar Ramaswamy (CEO, Snowflake), Christian Kleinerman (EVP, Product, Snowflake), and Andre Rohe (EVP, Product Engineering, ) Luminary Talk: Sridhar Ramaswamy and Satya Nadella (Chairman and CEO, Microsoft) – pre-recorded

Day 2: Go-to-Market (GTM) for Sales & Marketing: Day Two turns to revenue growth drivers, with content specifically designed for CMOs, CROs, VPs of Marketing and Sales, and the technical GTM builders who support them. Programming focuses on building an AI-first GTM operating model, optimizing brand visibility in AI search, creating a unified customer context, and automating sales intelligence and campaign workflows, all running on the single trusted view of the customer that Snowflake gives marketing and sales teams.

Keynote: Denise Persson (CMO, Snowflake), Jonathan Beaulier (CRO, Snowflake), and Rob Giglio (CCO, Canva )

Luminary Talk: Denise Persson and Colin Fleming (CMO, OpenAI)

Day 3: Office of the CFO: Day three targets CFOs, controllers, FP&A leaders, procurement teams, and the finance system developers building for them. Programming demonstrates how to modernize financial reporting, lower operating costs with FinOps and tokenomics, streamline tax automation, and build auditable, agentic finance workflows, all on the governed platform finance teams trust to keep their data accurate and every result traceable.

Keynote: Brian Robins (CFO, Snowflake), Gordon Lee (CAO, DoorDash ), and Yasmeen Ahmad (SVP, GM of Data Cloud, Workday )

Brian Robins (CFO, Snowflake), Gordon Lee (CAO, ), and Yasmeen Ahmad (SVP, GM of Data Cloud, ) Luminary Talk: Brian Robins and Steffan Tomlinson (CFO, Stripe)

Learn More:

Online registration for Snowflake Expedition 2026 is now available. Register here.

Get the latest on Snowflake Expedition 2026 speakers, sessions, and more leading up to the event with the official agenda.

Stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X, and follow along at #SnowflakeExpedition.

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