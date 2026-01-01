Snowflake Legal
At Snowflake, we put the customer first by delivering industry-best technology. We further that commitment and also explain the responsibilities of our customers with a number of documents.
If you’re a valued Snowflake customer, or want to become one, we’ve assembled these documents for your quick reference. From time to time this list will change as we update these documents and create others to further serve our customers.
Terms of Service
Addenda
Acceptable Use Policy (Kebijakan Penggunaan Yang Dapat Diterima)
Data Processing Addendum (Adendum Pemrosesan Data Pelanggan)
Priority Support Services Description (Deskripsi Layanan Dukungan Prioritas)
Security Addendum (Adendum Keamanan)
Support Policy and Service Level Agreement (Kebijakan Dukungan Dan Perjanjian Tingkat Layanan)
Compliance
Business Partner Standards of Conduct
Australia WGEA Employer Statement
Gender Pay Gap Report (UK) 2024