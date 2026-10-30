Configure External OAuth for Snowflake Postgres with Microsoft Entra ID

Overview

In this guide, you'll configure a Snowflake Postgres instance to authenticate connections using OAuth 2.0 access tokens issued by Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD). Instead of managing Postgres passwords directly, clients present a JWT from your identity provider to connect.

What is External OAuth for Snowflake Postgres?

External OAuth authentication lets connections to a Snowflake Postgres instance use OAuth 2.0 access tokens (JSON Web Tokens, or JWTs) issued by a third-party identity provider. When configured, the Postgres instance validates incoming JWTs against the IdP's published keys before allowing a connection.

Two authentication patterns

This guide covers two authentication patterns that can be configured simultaneously on the same instance:

Pattern Auth Flow Entra Credential JWT Claim Used Use Case Application user Client credentials Client secret appid in roles claim Service accounts, scripts, apps Human user Delegated (auth code) User login (interactive) email in scp claim End users authenticating as themselves

What You'll Need

A running Snowflake Postgres instance (Getting Started with Snowflake Postgres)

A Snowflake role with OWNERSHIP or MODIFY privilege on the Postgres instance

A Microsoft Entra ID tenant where you have the Application Administrator or Global Administrator role

psql or another Postgres client installed locally

curl (for testing token retrieval)

What You'll Learn

How to register a resource app and a client app in Microsoft Entra ID

How to configure app roles (for service accounts) and scopes (for human users)

How to set the External OAuth authentication authority on a Postgres instance with multiple accepted token patterns

How to map Postgres users to JWT claims

How to obtain tokens and connect using both flows

What You'll Build

A working External OAuth integration between Microsoft Entra ID and Snowflake Postgres, supporting both application (client credentials) and human (delegated) authentication flows.

Register the Resource App

You need two app registrations in Entra ID:

A resource app — represents the Postgres instance (the thing that accepts tokens). Its App ID becomes the audience in JWTs.

in JWTs. A client app — represents the application or user requesting tokens.

Start by creating the resource app.

Navigate to the Azure Portal and sign in. Search for Microsoft Entra ID in the top search bar and select it. In the left sidebar, select App registrations. Select + New registration. Fill in the registration form: Name : Snowflake Postgres OAuth Resource (or any descriptive name)

: (or any descriptive name) Supported account types : Select "Accounts in this organizational directory only" (single tenant)

: Select "Accounts in this organizational directory only" (single tenant) Redirect URI: Leave blank Select Register.

After registration, note the Application (client) ID from the Overview page — this is your RESOURCE_APP_ID . You'll also need the Directory (tenant) ID.

Configure the Resource App

The resource app needs both an app role (for the client credentials/application flow) and a scope (for the delegated/human flow).

Add an App Role (for application flow)

In the resource app, select App roles in the left menu. Select Create app role. Fill in: Display name : Postgres.Login.Role

: Allowed member types : Applications

: Value : Postgres.Login.Role

: Description: Allows client credential access to Snowflake Postgres Select Apply.

Expose an API and add a scope (for delegated/human flow)

In the left menu, select Expose an API. Next to Application ID URI, select Set. Accept the default value ( api://<RESOURCE_APP_ID> ) or set a custom URI. Select Save. Under Scopes defined by this application, select + Add a scope. Fill in: Scope name : postgres.login.scope

: Who can consent : Admins and users

: Admins and users Admin consent display name : Access Snowflake Postgres

: Access Snowflake Postgres Admin consent description: Allows delegated access to Snowflake Postgres Select Add scope.

Record these values:

Value Where to find it Used as Resource App ID Overview page of resource app Part of AUDIENCE Application ID URI Expose an API page (for example, api://<RESOURCE_APP_ID> ) AUDIENCE Scope name Expose an API > Scopes ( postgres.login.scope ; the full string api://<RESOURCE_APP_ID>/postgres.login.scope is what clients request) SCOPES for delegated flow App role value App roles page ( Postgres.Login.Role ) SCOPES for application flow Tenant ID Overview page Part of ISSUER URL

Add the email optional claim (for delegated/human flow)

Entra v1 access tokens don't include the email claim by default. Add it to the resource app so the delegated token carries the value Postgres maps on:

In the resource app, select Token configuration in the left menu. Select + Add optional claim. For Token type, select Access. Check email and select Add. If prompted, check Turn on the Microsoft Graph email permission and select Add.

The email claim is only populated when the user has an email address set in Entra ID.

Configure the Client App

Now register (or use an existing) client app — the app that will request tokens.

In App registrations, select + New registration (or select your existing client app). Name: Snowflake Postgres OAuth Client (or similar). Supported account types: Accounts in this organizational directory only. Select Register. Note the Application (client) ID — this is your CLIENT_APP_ID .

Create a client secret

In the client app, select Certificates & secrets in the left menu. Select + New client secret. Add a description (for example, postgres-oauth ) and select an expiration period. Select Add. Copy the secret value immediately — it only displays once.

Grant API permissions to the resource app

Tip: Start with the App Role (application/client credentials flow) first — it's the easiest to test with a single curl command. You can add the delegated scope for human users afterward.

In the client app, select API permissions > Add a permission. Select My APIs and look for your resource app. If it doesn't appear there, search by the resource app's Application (client) ID in the search box, or check the APIs my organization uses tab. Add the App Role (for application flow): Select Application permissions

Check Postgres.Login.Role

Select Add permissions Add the Scope (for delegated/human flow): Select Add a permission again > My APIs > resource app

again > > resource app Select Delegated permissions

Check postgres.login.scope

Select Add permissions On the following screen, select Grant admin consent for [your tenant] > Yes.

Both permissions should now show as Granted with a green checkmark.

Add a redirect URI (required for delegated flow only)

If you plan to use the delegated/human flow:

In the client app, select Authentication > Add a platform > Web. Redirect URI: http://localhost:8000/callback (for local testing). Select Configure.

If you only need the application/client credentials flow, you can skip this step.

Configure the Snowflake Postgres Instance

Now configure your Snowflake Postgres instance to accept tokens from Entra ID. Run the following SQL in a Snowflake worksheet or using the Snowflake CLI.

Replace the placeholder values with the ones you recorded:

ALTER POSTGRES INSTANCE my_postgres_instance SET AUTHENTICATION_AUTHORITY = EXTERNAL_OAUTH AUTHENTICATION_PROPERTIES = ( ISSUER = 'https://sts.windows.net/<tenant-id>/', AUDIENCE = 'api://<RESOURCE_APP_ID>', ACCEPTED_TOKENS = ( -- Human/delegated flow: identity from 'email' claim, scope in 'scp' claim (MAPPING_CLAIM = 'email', SCOPES = ('postgres.login.scope')), -- Application/client credentials flow: identity from 'appid' claim, scope in 'roles' claim (MAPPING_CLAIM = 'appid', SCOPES_CLAIM = 'roles', SCOPES = ('Postgres.Login.Role')) ) );

Property reference

Field Description ISSUER Must exactly match the iss claim in the JWT, including trailing slash. See the note below on v1 vs v2 endpoints. AUDIENCE Must exactly match the aud claim in the JWT. Use the Application ID URI from the resource app. MAPPING_CLAIM Which JWT claim holds the identity to match against OAUTH_IDENTIFIER on the Postgres user. SCOPES_CLAIM Which JWT field holds the granted scopes/roles. Defaults to scp if omitted. Set to roles for client credentials tokens. SCOPES The specific scope/role value that must be present in the token.

Important: v1 vs v2 token endpoints and the ISSUER value The issuer ( iss ) in the JWT depends on which token endpoint you call: Endpoint URL iss claim in JWT v1 https://login.microsoftonline.com/<tenant-id>/oauth2/token https://sts.windows.net/<tenant-id>/ v2 https://login.microsoftonline.com/<tenant-id>/oauth2/v2.0/token https://login.microsoftonline.com/<tenant-id>/v2.0 The ISSUER in your Postgres configuration must match exactly — including the trailing slash for v1. This guide uses the v1 endpoint.

For the full property reference, see Configure authentication for Snowflake Postgres.

Map Users to Claims

Connect to your Postgres instance with existing credentials (for example, the snowflake_admin user):

psql postgres://snowflake_admin:****@<host>:5432/postgres

Create the application user

The application user maps to your client app. The oauth_identifier must match the appid claim value from the JWT (the client app's Application ID).

-- Create the user CREATE USER app_user; -- Map to the client app's appid from the JWT ALTER ROLE app_user SET oauth_identifier = '<CLIENT_APP_ID>'; -- Grant necessary database privileges GRANT CONNECT ON DATABASE my_database TO app_user; GRANT USAGE ON SCHEMA public TO app_user; GRANT SELECT ON ALL TABLES IN SCHEMA public TO app_user;

Create a human user

The human user maps to a real person. The oauth_identifier must match the email claim in their delegated JWT.

-- Create the user CREATE USER jane_smith; -- Map to the user's email address (must match 'email' claim in the JWT) ALTER ROLE jane_smith SET oauth_identifier = 'jane.smith@example.com'; -- Grant privileges GRANT CONNECT ON DATABASE my_database TO jane_smith; GRANT USAGE ON SCHEMA public TO jane_smith; GRANT SELECT ON ALL TABLES IN SCHEMA public TO jane_smith;

Note: Setting oauth_identifier on a user places them in the snowflake_oauthin group, routing them through token authentication instead of password authentication. After this, that user can no longer authenticate with a password.

Get a Token and Connect

Test application flow (client credentials)

Request a token using the v1 endpoint:

TOKEN=$(curl -s -X POST \ "https://login.microsoftonline.com/<tenant-id>/oauth2/token" \ -H "Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded" \ -d "client_id=<CLIENT_APP_ID>" \ -d "client_secret=<client-secret>" \ -d "resource=api://<RESOURCE_APP_ID>" \ -d "grant_type=client_credentials" \ | python3 -c "import sys,json; print(json.load(sys.stdin)['access_token'])")

Decode and verify the token

Paste the token into jwt.ms to decode it. Verify that:

iss = https://sts.windows.net/<tenant-id>/ (matches your ISSUER )

= (matches your ) aud = api://<RESOURCE_APP_ID> (matches your AUDIENCE )

= (matches your ) appid = <CLIENT_APP_ID> (this becomes the OAUTH_IDENTIFIER for the app user)

= (this becomes the for the app user) roles contains Postgres.Login.Role

Connect with psql (application user)

PGPASSWORD="$TOKEN" psql \ -h <your-instance-host>.postgres.snowflake.app \ -p 5432 \ -U app_user \ -d my_database

Test human/delegated flow

The delegated flow requires an interactive browser login. You can use a local Flask app, Postman, or any tool that implements the authorization code flow to obtain a delegated token. Once you have a token:

PGPASSWORD="<delegated_access_token>" psql \ -h <your-instance-host>.postgres.snowflake.app \ -p 5432 \ -U jane_smith \ -d my_database

If the connection succeeds, External OAuth is working. The Postgres instance validated the JWT signature, checked the issuer, audience, and scopes, and matched the mapping claim to the user's oauth_identifier .

Clean Up

If you created these resources only for this guide, remove them when you're done.

Drop the Postgres roles

Connect to my_database as snowflake_admin , then revoke the roles' privileges and drop them:

DROP OWNED BY app_user, jane_smith; DROP ROLE app_user; DROP ROLE jane_smith;

Revert the instance's authentication settings

Run the following in Snowflake to return the instance to Postgres authentication. Setting AUTHENTICATION_PROPERTIES to NULL removes the stored issuer, audience, and accepted tokens.

ALTER POSTGRES INSTANCE my_postgres_instance SET AUTHENTICATION_AUTHORITY = POSTGRES AUTHENTICATION_PROPERTIES = NULL;

Switching to External OAuth revoked the application role's password. After you revert, run ALTER POSTGRES INSTANCE my_postgres_instance RESET ACCESS FOR 'application'; if your apps need it.

Delete the Entra ID resources

In the Azure Portal, go to Microsoft Entra ID > App registrations. Select the client app, then select Certificates & secrets and delete the postgres-oauth client secret. On the client app's Overview page, select Delete and confirm. Select the resource app, then select Delete on its Overview page and confirm.

Conclusion and Resources

You've configured External OAuth authentication for Snowflake Postgres using Microsoft Entra ID, supporting both application and human user flows.

What You Learned

How to register a resource app and client app in Microsoft Entra ID with app roles and scopes

How to configure a Snowflake Postgres instance with the EXTERNAL_OAUTH authentication authority and multiple ACCEPTED_TOKENS entries

authentication authority and multiple entries How to map Postgres users to JWT claims with oauth_identifier

How to obtain tokens using both the client credentials flow and delegated flow, and connect to Postgres

The difference between v1 and v2 token endpoints and how they affect the ISSUER value

Related Resources