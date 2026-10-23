Getting Started with RelationalAI for Supply Chain Analysis

Overview

RelationalAI adds a semantic modelling and reasoning layer to Snowflake. You build models in Python with PyRel: concepts (suppliers, parts, orders), properties (a supplier's region) and relationships (a part contains another part), plus rules that derive new facts.

This guide builds on the official Start building with PyRel guide: same local setup, a richer model, and a question that shows what PyRel adds next to SQL and an LLM.

The case: a tier-3 supplier stops delivering. Nobody buys from it directly. Which customer orders are at risk, why, and what do we do about it? Answering it means following two networks of unknown depth, the supplier tiers and the bill of materials, and the supplier network contains a cycle. SQL can do it, with complications. PyRel does it with a few rules. Cortex AI_COMPLETE then writes the mitigation plan from the facts PyRel derived.

The notebooks are only the surface for showing these concepts. They run locally in Jupyter for this demonstration, not as a recommended production setup. The reasoning runs in the RelationalAI app inside your Snowflake account, next to the data.

What You'll Learn

Why PyRel needs a semantic model (ontology) over your tables, and how to map tables to it

How recursive rules handle multi-hop questions and cycles, compared with recursive CTEs

How to hand derived facts to an LLM, and check the plan it writes against those facts

How to connect PyRel to Snowflake with raiconfig.yaml , and reuse its session for SQL and Cortex

What You'll Build

Two notebooks on a synthetic electronics supply chain (20 products, 315 parts, 80 suppliers in four tiers, 1,500 orders):

01_relationalai_setup.ipynb: connect, load the data, first query. 02_supplier_risk_to_plan.ipynb: impact of a supplier failure, a check of the alternative supplier, a mitigation plan and a grounding check.

How this guide was made. The ontology, the PyRel rules and queries, the notebooks, the sample data and most of this text were generated with generative AI (Cortex Code), not written by hand. Every code cell was then run against the loaded tables and checked against the planted answers in assets/data/expected_results.json . Treat the code as a working example to review and adapt, not as reference style for PyRel. In a production setting, an agent with an LLM will be used to generate the queries against the ontology. Building the ontology will be assisted by generative AI tooling as well.

What You'll Need

The RelationalAI Native App installed and activated, with user access granted, as described in Set up RelationalAI in Snowflake. You need the role RAI_DEVELOPER and a raiconfig.yaml from your invite link.

and a from your invite link. An administrator who can run one short setup script as ACCOUNTADMIN

Python 3.10–3.14 on your machine

Access to Cortex AI_COMPLETE and a supported model in your region, or cross-region inference enabled

Setup

Get the example files. Use this page's Fork button to open the guide's source folder on GitHub. The notebooks, CSV data and SQL scripts are included in its assets/ folder; they are downloaded from GitHub, not served by this website. Fork the repository if you want your own editable copy. To download just this guide from the public repository, run:

git clone --depth 1 --filter=blob:none --sparse https://github.com/Snowflake-Labs/sfquickstarts.git cd sfquickstarts git sparse-checkout set site/sfguides/src/getting-started-with-relational-ai-for-supply-chain-analysis cd site/sfguides/src/getting-started-with-relational-ai-for-supply-chain-analysis

Run the following setup commands from this guide folder. Keep the assets/ directory structure intact so the notebooks can find the data and scripts.

1. Warehouse and schema (administrator). Run assets/scripts/setup.sql as ACCOUNTADMIN . It creates the warehouse RAI_QS_WH , with a 600-second statement timeout, and the schema RAI_QUICKSTART.SUPPLY_CHAIN , and grants both to RAI_DEVELOPER . Nothing else is needed: no integrations, network rules or extra roles. The RelationalAI setup already created the role and the OAuth integration that PyRel signs in with.

2. Python environment. From the guide folder downloaded above, create an environment, install PyRel and Jupyter, and register the environment as a Jupyter kernel:

python -m venv .venv && source .venv/bin/activate pip install "relationalai>=1.30.1,<2.0" jupyter python -m ipykernel install --user --name rai-supply-chain --display-name "RAI supply chain"

The last line makes the environment show up as RAI supply chain in the kernel picker of Jupyter, VS Code or Cortex Code, wherever the environment lives. Prefer conda? Use conda create -n rai-supply-chain python=3.12 -y && conda activate rai-supply-chain instead of the first line.

3. Connection. Save the raiconfig.yaml from your invite link in the guide folder, next to assets/ , and set the warehouse to RAI_QS_WH :

default_connection: sf direct_access: true connections: sf: type: snowflake authenticator: oauth_authorization_code account: <org>-<account> warehouse: RAI_QS_WH user: <your_user> role: RAI_DEVELOPER oauth_client_id: <oauth_client_id> oauth_redirect_uri: http://localhost:54321/snowflake/oauth-redirect

Check it with rai connect from the guide folder. Then open the notebooks in assets/notebooks/ and select the kernel RAI supply chain. PyRel looks for raiconfig.yaml in the notebook's folder and its parent folders, so it finds the file two levels up.

4. Load the data. Notebook 01 uploads the CSV files from assets/data/ to a stage and runs assets/scripts/load_data.sql . The script creates eleven tables with CHANGE_TRACKING = TRUE and checks the row counts. RelationalAI keeps its copy of source tables in sync through change data capture (CDC), which is why change tracking is on.

The first PyRel query in notebook 01 starts a reasoning engine and indexes the tables. That takes a few minutes; later queries take seconds.

The data is synthetic, with a few cases planted deliberately. assets/data/README.md describes each one, and what the notebooks are looking for. This guide uses these:

Case In the data Hidden single point of failure Sensor P-141 has two tier-1 suppliers, but both depend on tier-3 supplier S-T3-07 Shared subassembly P-141 sits in control board P-040 , which is used in 8 products, at different depths Cycle S-T2-11 and S-T2-14 depend on each other Qualified alternative S-T1-01 is approved for P-141 : 1,500 per week, 70 days lead time

The Semantic Model

PyRel doesn't reason over tables directly. It reasons over an ontology: the business concepts, how they relate, and which table populates what. supply_chain_ontology.py defines it once, and every rule and query in notebook 02 builds on it.

Part = model.Concept("Part", identify_by={"id": String}) Supplier = model.Concept("Supplier", identify_by={"id": String}) Supply = model.Concept("Supply", identify_by={"supplier": Supplier, "part": Part}) Part.contains = model.Property(f"{Part:parent} contains {Part:child} {Integer:qty} times") Supplier.depends_on = model.Relationship(f"{Supplier:buyer} depends on {Supplier:upstream}") bom = model.Table("RAI_QUICKSTART.SUPPLY_CHAIN.BOM") model.define(Part.lookup(id=bom.PARENT_PART_ID).contains(Part.lookup(id=bom.CHILD_PART_ID), bom.QTY_PER))

identify_by sets a concept's key. Supply is keyed by a supplier and a part, because the pair carries its own data: capacity, lead time and price.

sets a concept's key. is keyed by a supplier and a part, because the pair carries its own data: capacity, lead time and price. Property holds one value per key: here, one quantity per (parent, child) pair. Relationship is a set of facts with no key, for many-to-many links that carry no value, like depends_on .

holds one value per key: here, one quantity per (parent, child) pair. is a set of facts with no key, for many-to-many links that carry no value, like . Same-type slots get role names ( parent , child ), so the direction is explicit.

, ), so the direction is explicit. model.Table() maps a Snowflake table; column names are upper case, as Snowflake stores them.

The full model used in this guide is shown below. It describes an electronics manufacturer from order to raw supplier: customers place orders for products, each product is built from a bill of materials of parts, and parts are delivered by suppliers who depend on other suppliers, up to tier 4. It contains seven concepts (the boxes), their attributes (the text in each box) and the links between them (the arrows).

An arrow means "is linked to", not "is a PyRel Relationship ". Each arrow is one of three things in the code:

a Property pointing to another concept , when each entity has exactly one: an order is placed by one customer, is for one product. contains is also a Property, with one quantity per (parent, child) pair.

, when each entity has exactly one: an order is placed by one customer, is for one product. is also a Property, with one quantity per (parent, child) pair. a Relationship , when the link is many-to-many and carries no value: depends_on .

, when the link is many-to-many and carries no value: . a key field of a link concept. Supply and QualifiedSupply are entities keyed by a supplier and a part, so of and by point to the two ends of the key.

Solid arrows come from the tables. Dashed arrows are facts that the rules in the next section derive. Yes/no facts are marked with flag: inside their concept.

The question flows through it like this: S-T3-07 is down, so everyone who relies_on it is down. A Part whose every Supply has a down supplier has_no_supplier . An Order is at risk if its product's top part includes that part. The diagram was generated with generative AI from supply_chain_ontology.py and the notebook rules.

Find the Hidden Risk

The tier-1 view. P-141 has two suppliers, in different regions. That looks safe.

The SQL attempt. A recursive CTE can walk up the supplier tiers and down the bill of materials. Because of the cycle, you have to carry the visited path in an array, skip suppliers already on it, and cap the depth. Without that guard, a recursive query over the supplier network can run forever. When we built this guide, one ran for over an hour, which is why RAI_QS_WH has a statement timeout. The notebook shows the guarded query. It gives the right answer, but depth < 10 is a guess, and each follow-up question needs the guard again.

The PyRel rules. "Relies on, at some tier" is two lines: a direct dependency, or a dependency of something you already rely on.

Supplier.relies_on = model.Relationship(f"{Supplier:buyer} relies on {Supplier:upstream} at some tier") s1, s2, s3 = Supplier.ref(), Supplier.ref(), Supplier.ref() model.where(s1.depends_on(s2)).define(s1.relies_on(s2)) model.where(s1.relies_on(s2), s2.depends_on(s3)).define(s1.relies_on(s3))

RelationalAI keeps deriving facts until nothing new appears. A known fact isn't derived again, so the cycle ends on its own. The notebook adds four more rules in the same style: is_down , has_no_supplier , includes (any level of the BOM) and needs (quantity per unit, multiplied along the path). A last rule, QualifiedSupply.is_usable , checks that the alternative supplier doesn't itself rely on the failed one.

Expected result:

Suppliers down S-T3-07 , S-T2-03 , S-T2-08 , S-T1-02 , S-T1-05 Part without a working supplier P-141 Orders at risk 568, worth 6,840,136.49, in all three regions Sensors needed 29,286 Usable alternative S-T1-01 , first delivery 2027-01-04

Write the Plan with Cortex

The notebook builds a small facts pack from what PyRel derived: the dependency chain, the impact by region, the gap until the alternative delivers, and the shortfall. Python computes every number. The LLM gets the JSON and a prompt with three rules: use only the facts, copy numbers exactly, list unknowns as open questions.

plan = sql(""" SELECT AI_COMPLETE( model => ?, prompt => ?, model_parameters => {'temperature': 0, 'max_tokens': 1500} ) AS plan """, params=[LLM, prompt]).plan[0]

The prompt goes in as a bind parameter, so the facts never become part of the SQL text. AI_COMPLETE runs inside Snowflake.

Check the plan. A final cell collects every number in the plan and looks it up in the facts pack. An LLM tends to derive numbers of its own, such as a shortfall from demand and stock. Even when the arithmetic is right, that number hasn't been checked. So the facts pack already contains the derived numbers the plan needs, and the check reports any number that isn't in it. It doesn't judge the advice itself; a planner still reads the plan.

The notebook writes ORDERS_AT_RISK and MITIGATION_PLANS back to the schema, so SQL, dashboards and tasks can use them.

Troubleshooting

Symptom Cause Fix No module named 'relationalai' Notebook runs on another kernel Select the kernel RAI supply chain; if it's missing, rerun the ipykernel install line with the environment active rai connect or the first cell can't find a config raiconfig.yaml not in the guide folder or assets/notebooks/ Move it there; PyRel searches the current folder and its parents Sign-in fails, or a role isn't allowed Role in raiconfig.yaml isn't RAI_DEVELOPER , or your user lacks it Set role: RAI_DEVELOPER and ask the administrator for the grant Warehouse RAI_QS_WH check fails setup.sql not run, or a different warehouse in raiconfig.yaml Run setup.sql and set warehouse: RAI_QS_WH [Unknown Table] Failed to fetch schema for table Tables not loaded yet, or wrong name Run notebook 01; use the fully qualified upper-case name ModuleNotFoundError: supply_chain_ontology Notebook opened from a copy outside assets/notebooks/ Open the notebook in assets/notebooks/ , next to supply_chain_ontology.py First query takes minutes Engine start and table indexing, or a new table being synced Wait; later queries are fast AI_COMPLETE fails with an unknown or unavailable model Model not offered in your region Pick another model for LLM , or enable cross-region inference A query runs until the 600-second timeout Unguarded recursion on the supplier cycle Use the guarded CTE, or the PyRel rules

Clean Up

Run the following statements, also available in tear_down.sql:

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS RAI_QUICKSTART; DROP WAREHOUSE IF EXISTS RAI_QS_WH;

This leaves the RelationalAI app, its roles and the OAuth integration in place. To stop the app's compute, see Shut down the app.

Conclusion And Resources

You found a supplier risk that a tier-1 view hides, using PyRel rules over Snowflake tables from a local notebook, and turned the result into a checked mitigation plan with Cortex.

What You Learned

After the RelationalAI setup, a warehouse, a schema and a raiconfig.yaml are all you need: no integrations or extra roles

are all you need: no integrations or extra roles model.config.get_session() gives you a Snowpark session on the same connection, for SQL, uploads and Cortex

gives you a Snowpark session on the same connection, for SQL, uploads and Cortex An ontology maps tables to concepts once; rules and queries build on it

Recursive rules handle multi-hop questions and cycles without a hand-written guard

An LLM writes the plan best from a small facts pack, and a simple check keeps its numbers honest

Related Resources