Getting Started with RelationalAI for Supply Chain Analysis
Overview
RelationalAI adds a semantic modelling and reasoning layer to Snowflake. You build models in Python with PyRel: concepts (suppliers, parts, orders), properties (a supplier's region) and relationships (a part contains another part), plus rules that derive new facts.
This guide builds on the official Start building with PyRel guide: same local setup, a richer model, and a question that shows what PyRel adds next to SQL and an LLM.
The case: a tier-3 supplier stops delivering. Nobody buys from it directly. Which customer orders are at risk, why, and what do we do about it? Answering it means following two networks of unknown depth, the supplier tiers and the bill of materials, and the supplier network contains a cycle. SQL can do it, with complications. PyRel does it with a few rules. Cortex
AI_COMPLETE then writes the mitigation plan from the facts PyRel derived.
The notebooks are only the surface for showing these concepts. They run locally in Jupyter for this demonstration, not as a recommended production setup. The reasoning runs in the RelationalAI app inside your Snowflake account, next to the data.
What You'll Learn
- Why PyRel needs a semantic model (ontology) over your tables, and how to map tables to it
- How recursive rules handle multi-hop questions and cycles, compared with recursive CTEs
- How to hand derived facts to an LLM, and check the plan it writes against those facts
- How to connect PyRel to Snowflake with
raiconfig.yaml, and reuse its session for SQL and Cortex
What You'll Build
Two notebooks on a synthetic electronics supply chain (20 products, 315 parts, 80 suppliers in four tiers, 1,500 orders):
- 01_relationalai_setup.ipynb: connect, load the data, first query.
- 02_supplier_risk_to_plan.ipynb: impact of a supplier failure, a check of the alternative supplier, a mitigation plan and a grounding check.
How this guide was made. The ontology, the PyRel rules and queries, the notebooks, the sample data and most of this text were generated with generative AI (Cortex Code), not written by hand. Every code cell was then run against the loaded tables and checked against the planted answers in
assets/data/expected_results.json. Treat the code as a working example to review and adapt, not as reference style for PyRel. In a production setting, an agent with an LLM will be used to generate the queries against the ontology. Building the ontology will be assisted by generative AI tooling as well.
What You'll Need
- The RelationalAI Native App installed and activated, with user access granted, as described in Set up RelationalAI in Snowflake. You need the role
RAI_DEVELOPERand a
raiconfig.yamlfrom your invite link.
- An administrator who can run one short setup script as
ACCOUNTADMIN
- Python 3.10–3.14 on your machine
- Access to Cortex
AI_COMPLETEand a supported model in your region, or cross-region inference enabled
Setup
Get the example files. Use this page's Fork button to open the guide's source folder on GitHub. The notebooks, CSV data and SQL scripts are included in its
assets/ folder; they are downloaded from GitHub, not served by this website. Fork the repository if you want your own editable copy. To download just this guide from the public repository, run:
git clone --depth 1 --filter=blob:none --sparse https://github.com/Snowflake-Labs/sfquickstarts.git cd sfquickstarts git sparse-checkout set site/sfguides/src/getting-started-with-relational-ai-for-supply-chain-analysis cd site/sfguides/src/getting-started-with-relational-ai-for-supply-chain-analysis
Run the following setup commands from this guide folder. Keep the
assets/ directory structure intact so the notebooks can find the data and scripts.
1. Warehouse and schema (administrator). Run
assets/scripts/setup.sql as
ACCOUNTADMIN. It creates the warehouse
RAI_QS_WH, with a 600-second statement timeout, and the schema
RAI_QUICKSTART.SUPPLY_CHAIN, and grants both to
RAI_DEVELOPER. Nothing else is needed: no integrations, network rules or extra roles. The RelationalAI setup already created the role and the OAuth integration that PyRel signs in with.
2. Python environment. From the guide folder downloaded above, create an environment, install PyRel and Jupyter, and register the environment as a Jupyter kernel:
python -m venv .venv && source .venv/bin/activate pip install "relationalai>=1.30.1,<2.0" jupyter python -m ipykernel install --user --name rai-supply-chain --display-name "RAI supply chain"
The last line makes the environment show up as RAI supply chain in the kernel picker of Jupyter, VS Code or Cortex Code, wherever the environment lives. Prefer conda? Use
conda create -n rai-supply-chain python=3.12 -y && conda activate rai-supply-chain instead of the first line.
3. Connection. Save the
raiconfig.yaml from your invite link in the guide folder, next to
assets/, and set the warehouse to
RAI_QS_WH:
default_connection: sf direct_access: true connections: sf: type: snowflake authenticator: oauth_authorization_code account: <org>-<account> warehouse: RAI_QS_WH user: <your_user> role: RAI_DEVELOPER oauth_client_id: <oauth_client_id> oauth_redirect_uri: http://localhost:54321/snowflake/oauth-redirect
Check it with
rai connect from the guide folder. Then open the notebooks in
assets/notebooks/ and select the kernel RAI supply chain. PyRel looks for
raiconfig.yaml in the notebook's folder and its parent folders, so it finds the file two levels up.
4. Load the data. Notebook 01 uploads the CSV files from
assets/data/ to a stage and runs
assets/scripts/load_data.sql. The script creates eleven tables with
CHANGE_TRACKING = TRUE and checks the row counts. RelationalAI keeps its copy of source tables in sync through change data capture (CDC), which is why change tracking is on.
The first PyRel query in notebook 01 starts a reasoning engine and indexes the tables. That takes a few minutes; later queries take seconds.
The data is synthetic, with a few cases planted deliberately.
assets/data/README.md describes each one, and what the notebooks are looking for. This guide uses these:
|Case
|In the data
|Hidden single point of failure
|Sensor
P-141 has two tier-1 suppliers, but both depend on tier-3 supplier
S-T3-07
|Shared subassembly
P-141 sits in control board
P-040, which is used in 8 products, at different depths
|Cycle
S-T2-11 and
S-T2-14 depend on each other
|Qualified alternative
S-T1-01 is approved for
P-141: 1,500 per week, 70 days lead time
The Semantic Model
PyRel doesn't reason over tables directly. It reasons over an ontology: the business concepts, how they relate, and which table populates what. supply_chain_ontology.py defines it once, and every rule and query in notebook 02 builds on it.
Part = model.Concept("Part", identify_by={"id": String}) Supplier = model.Concept("Supplier", identify_by={"id": String}) Supply = model.Concept("Supply", identify_by={"supplier": Supplier, "part": Part}) Part.contains = model.Property(f"{Part:parent} contains {Part:child} {Integer:qty} times") Supplier.depends_on = model.Relationship(f"{Supplier:buyer} depends on {Supplier:upstream}") bom = model.Table("RAI_QUICKSTART.SUPPLY_CHAIN.BOM") model.define(Part.lookup(id=bom.PARENT_PART_ID).contains(Part.lookup(id=bom.CHILD_PART_ID), bom.QTY_PER))
identify_bysets a concept's key.
Supplyis keyed by a supplier and a part, because the pair carries its own data: capacity, lead time and price.
Propertyholds one value per key: here, one quantity per (parent, child) pair.
Relationshipis a set of facts with no key, for many-to-many links that carry no value, like
depends_on.
- Same-type slots get role names (
parent,
child), so the direction is explicit.
model.Table()maps a Snowflake table; column names are upper case, as Snowflake stores them.
The full model used in this guide is shown below. It describes an electronics manufacturer from order to raw supplier: customers place orders for products, each product is built from a bill of materials of parts, and parts are delivered by suppliers who depend on other suppliers, up to tier 4. It contains seven concepts (the boxes), their attributes (the text in each box) and the links between them (the arrows).
An arrow means "is linked to", not "is a PyRel
Relationship". Each arrow is one of three things in the code:
- a
Propertypointing to another concept, when each entity has exactly one: an order is placed by one customer, is for one product.
containsis also a Property, with one quantity per (parent, child) pair.
- a
Relationship, when the link is many-to-many and carries no value:
depends_on.
- a key field of a link concept.
Supplyand
QualifiedSupplyare entities keyed by a supplier and a part, so of and by point to the two ends of the key.
Solid arrows come from the tables. Dashed arrows are facts that the rules in the next section derive. Yes/no facts are marked with
flag: inside their concept.
The question flows through it like this:
S-T3-07 is down, so everyone who
relies_on it is down. A
Part whose every
Supply has a down supplier
has_no_supplier. An
Order is at risk if its product's top part
includes that part. The diagram was generated with generative AI from
supply_chain_ontology.py and the notebook rules.
Find the Hidden Risk
The tier-1 view.
P-141 has two suppliers, in different regions. That looks safe.
The SQL attempt. A recursive CTE can walk up the supplier tiers and down the bill of materials. Because of the cycle, you have to carry the visited path in an array, skip suppliers already on it, and cap the depth. Without that guard, a recursive query over the supplier network can run forever. When we built this guide, one ran for over an hour, which is why
RAI_QS_WH has a statement timeout. The notebook shows the guarded query. It gives the right answer, but
depth < 10 is a guess, and each follow-up question needs the guard again.
The PyRel rules. "Relies on, at some tier" is two lines: a direct dependency, or a dependency of something you already rely on.
Supplier.relies_on = model.Relationship(f"{Supplier:buyer} relies on {Supplier:upstream} at some tier") s1, s2, s3 = Supplier.ref(), Supplier.ref(), Supplier.ref() model.where(s1.depends_on(s2)).define(s1.relies_on(s2)) model.where(s1.relies_on(s2), s2.depends_on(s3)).define(s1.relies_on(s3))
RelationalAI keeps deriving facts until nothing new appears. A known fact isn't derived again, so the cycle ends on its own. The notebook adds four more rules in the same style:
is_down,
has_no_supplier,
includes (any level of the BOM) and
needs (quantity per unit, multiplied along the path). A last rule,
QualifiedSupply.is_usable, checks that the alternative supplier doesn't itself rely on the failed one.
Expected result:
|Suppliers down
S-T3-07,
S-T2-03,
S-T2-08,
S-T1-02,
S-T1-05
|Part without a working supplier
P-141
|Orders at risk
|568, worth 6,840,136.49, in all three regions
|Sensors needed
|29,286
|Usable alternative
S-T1-01, first delivery 2027-01-04
Write the Plan with Cortex
The notebook builds a small facts pack from what PyRel derived: the dependency chain, the impact by region, the gap until the alternative delivers, and the shortfall. Python computes every number. The LLM gets the JSON and a prompt with three rules: use only the facts, copy numbers exactly, list unknowns as open questions.
plan = sql(""" SELECT AI_COMPLETE( model => ?, prompt => ?, model_parameters => {'temperature': 0, 'max_tokens': 1500} ) AS plan """, params=[LLM, prompt]).plan[0]
The prompt goes in as a bind parameter, so the facts never become part of the SQL text.
AI_COMPLETE runs inside Snowflake.
Check the plan. A final cell collects every number in the plan and looks it up in the facts pack. An LLM tends to derive numbers of its own, such as a shortfall from demand and stock. Even when the arithmetic is right, that number hasn't been checked. So the facts pack already contains the derived numbers the plan needs, and the check reports any number that isn't in it. It doesn't judge the advice itself; a planner still reads the plan.
The notebook writes
ORDERS_AT_RISK and
MITIGATION_PLANS back to the schema, so SQL, dashboards and tasks can use them.
Troubleshooting
|Symptom
|Cause
|Fix
No module named 'relationalai'
|Notebook runs on another kernel
|Select the kernel RAI supply chain; if it's missing, rerun the
ipykernel install line with the environment active
rai connect or the first cell can't find a config
raiconfig.yaml not in the guide folder or
assets/notebooks/
|Move it there; PyRel searches the current folder and its parents
|Sign-in fails, or a role isn't allowed
|Role in
raiconfig.yaml isn't
RAI_DEVELOPER, or your user lacks it
|Set
role: RAI_DEVELOPER and ask the administrator for the grant
Warehouse RAI_QS_WH check fails
setup.sql not run, or a different warehouse in
raiconfig.yaml
|Run
setup.sql and set
warehouse: RAI_QS_WH
[Unknown Table] Failed to fetch schema for table
|Tables not loaded yet, or wrong name
|Run notebook 01; use the fully qualified upper-case name
ModuleNotFoundError: supply_chain_ontology
|Notebook opened from a copy outside
assets/notebooks/
|Open the notebook in
assets/notebooks/, next to
supply_chain_ontology.py
|First query takes minutes
|Engine start and table indexing, or a new table being synced
|Wait; later queries are fast
AI_COMPLETE fails with an unknown or unavailable model
|Model not offered in your region
|Pick another model for
LLM, or enable cross-region inference
|A query runs until the 600-second timeout
|Unguarded recursion on the supplier cycle
|Use the guarded CTE, or the PyRel rules
Clean Up
Run the following statements, also available in tear_down.sql:
USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS RAI_QUICKSTART; DROP WAREHOUSE IF EXISTS RAI_QS_WH;
This leaves the RelationalAI app, its roles and the OAuth integration in place. To stop the app's compute, see Shut down the app.
Conclusion And Resources
You found a supplier risk that a tier-1 view hides, using PyRel rules over Snowflake tables from a local notebook, and turned the result into a checked mitigation plan with Cortex.
What You Learned
- After the RelationalAI setup, a warehouse, a schema and a
raiconfig.yamlare all you need: no integrations or extra roles
model.config.get_session()gives you a Snowpark session on the same connection, for SQL, uploads and Cortex
- An ontology maps tables to concepts once; rules and queries build on it
- Recursive rules handle multi-hop questions and cycles without a hand-written guard
- An LLM writes the plan best from a small facts pack, and a simple check keeps its numbers honest
Related Resources
This content is provided as is, and is not maintained on an ongoing basis. It may be out of date with current Snowflake instances