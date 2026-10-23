Build an AI Retention App with Snowflake App Runtime

Overview

Three prompts. Three apps. Zero infrastructure.

You will build ChurnGuard, a customer retention app, by describing what you want to Cortex Code Desktop. Each iteration adds one prompt and one kind of app:

Iteration What You Build Snowflake Features 1 — Explore your data A churn dashboard you can pivot and drill into. See the risk. Explore the why. Application Service, querySnowflake, app.yml 2 — Run the workflow An Action Board where teams flag customers, assign actions, and track them to resolution. Turn insight into action. Snowflake tables, dynamic tables, alerts 3 — Bring AI into the app A Cortex Agent inside the app that answers questions and proposes actions for you to approve. Ask your data. Get a next step. Cortex Agent, semantic view, serverless task, MCP server

Snowflake App Runtime runs the app on Snowflake as an APPLICATION SERVICE. You don't build Docker images, manage a registry, or set up a pipeline. One command deploys it.

Each iteration ends with a working app. Session leaders can stop after any of them.

Prompt Approach

Each iteration uses an Intent-Driven Development (IDD) prompt. It tells Cortex Code what you want, not how to build it:

Section Purpose Goal The outcome you want Requirements What the app must do UI Look, layout, and interactions Constraints Scope and safety rules Output What success looks like

What You'll Learn

The three iterations map to the three kinds of app Snowflake App Runtime is built for:

Advanced data exploration: build an interactive app on governed data, with full control of the UI, that queries Snowflake without managing credentials

build an interactive app on governed data, with full control of the UI, that queries Snowflake without managing credentials Workflow apps: read and write governed data with shared state and approvals. Write operational data to a Snowflake table and let dynamic tables and alerts carry the logic so the app stays thin

read and write governed data with shared state and approvals. Write operational data to a Snowflake table and let dynamic tables and alerts carry the logic so the app stays thin AI apps and agents: embed a Cortex Agent that reasons over your data and calls your app's tools, and expose those tools as an MCP server for agentic automation

embed a Cortex Agent that reasons over your data and calls your app's tools, and expose those tools as an MCP server for agentic automation The App Runtime lifecycle: the describe, build, deploy, iterate loop, the app.yml manifest, and in-place upgrades at a stable URL

What You'll Need

Important: In a hands-on lab, use the Snowflake account your lab provides. Otherwise, you need an account where Snowflake App Runtime is enabled. Iteration 3 uses Cortex AI, which is off by default on self-service trial accounts until you add a credit card.

A Snowflake account with Snowflake App Runtime enabled.

ACCOUNTADMIN access for the setup scripts, which: Create a custom role and database Grant BIND SERVICE ENDPOINT so the app gets a URL Grant EXECUTE ALERT for the escalation alert (iteration 2) Grant EXECUTE MANAGED TASK for the daily staging task (iteration 3) Grant the SNOWFLAKE.CORTEX_USER database role for the Cortex Agent (iteration 3) After setup, you work as the dedicated SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD_ROLE .



You probably have Git and Node.js already. The table lists every tool so you can check versions. The Cortex Code CLI is optional:

Tool Version Used for Get it Cortex Code Desktop Latest Running the prompts that build the app Download Cortex Code CLI Latest Optional: calling the app's MCP server (iteration 3) Install Snowflake CLI 3.26.0+ Running scripts and deploying the app Install Node.js and npm 20+ Building the app locally Download Git Any recent Cloning the repo and switching iterations Download

If you want to try the MCP server in iteration 3, install the Cortex Code CLI:

# macOS, Linux, or WSL curl -LsS https://ai.snowflake.com/static/cc-scripts/install.sh | sh # Windows (PowerShell) irm https://ai.snowflake.com/static/cc-scripts/install.ps1 | iex

Environment Setup

Verify Tools

Check the required tools. Snowflake CLI must be 3.26.0 or later and Node.js 20 or later:

# Check the required and optional tools snow --version node --version git --version # optional tool cortex --version

Clone the Repository

The repo holds the setup scripts and the prompt for each iteration:

# Clone the companion repo git clone https://github.com/Snowflake-Labs/sfguide-build-full-stack-apps-with-snowflake-app-runtime.git cd sfguide-build-full-stack-apps-with-snowflake-app-runtime

Tip: The solution branch has the finished ChurnGuard app through iteration 3. Use it to compare your app or to skip ahead, but don't merge it into my-app. Once you have my-app (below), compare at any point with:

git diff my-app origin/solution -- churnguard/

Add a Snowflake CLI Connection

Add a quickstart connection and test it:

# Add the quickstart connection, then test it snow connection add --connection-name quickstart \ --account <your_account> --user <your_user> \ --authenticator 'OAUTH_AUTHORIZATION_CODE' \ --client-store-temporary-credential \ --no-interactive snow connection test --connection quickstart

The command writes the connection to your Snowflake config file. Replace your_account and your_user with your values. Cortex Code Desktop and the Cortex Code CLI read the same file.

The connection doesn't set a warehouse yet, because SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD_WH doesn't exist until setup.sql creates it. A connection test with a missing warehouse fails. You add the warehouse and role to the connection after the setup scripts run.

Note: The guide uses the connection name quickstart. If you use another name, change it in .env, AGENTS.md, and every --connection flag (including cortex mcp add in iteration 3).

Run the Setup Scripts

Run the three setup scripts in order:

# Run the setup scripts in order snow sql -f scripts/setup.sql --connection quickstart # database and TPC-DS check snow sql -f scripts/grants.sql --connection quickstart # quickstart role and grants snow sql -f scripts/setup-data.sql --connection quickstart # sample data (usually under a minute)

What each one does:

setup.sql creates the SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD database and the SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD_WH warehouse (X-Small, suspends after 60 seconds idle), and checks for the TPC-DS sample data (about 65 million rows). If your account doesn't have it, the script creates it from the Snowflake share. You can also get it from Snowflake Marketplace.

database and the warehouse (X-Small, suspends after 60 seconds idle), and checks for the TPC-DS sample data (about 65 million rows). If your account doesn't have it, the script creates it from the Snowflake share. You can also get it from Snowflake Marketplace. grants.sql creates SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD_ROLE and grants it to you. The role owns the quickstart database and can deploy apps, use the warehouse, and read the sample data. Each iteration adds its own grants when you rerun the script (the escalation alert in iteration 2, Cortex AI and tasks in iteration 3).

and grants it to you. The role owns the quickstart database and can deploy apps, use the warehouse, and read the sample data. Each iteration adds its own grants when you rerun the script (the escalation alert in iteration 2, Cortex AI and tasks in iteration 3). setup-data.sql samples the TPC-DS 10 TB dataset once into two small tables, CHURN_METRICS (about 30,000 customers) and CHURN_TRENDS (monthly totals), so dashboard queries return in under a second. It samples with TABLESAMPLE SYSTEM instead of scanning the 29-billion-row fact tables.

Check the tables:

snow sql --connection quickstart --role SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD_ROLE \ --warehouse SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD_WH -q " SELECT 'CHURN_METRICS' AS tbl, COUNT(*) AS row_count FROM SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD.PUBLIC.CHURN_METRICS UNION ALL SELECT 'CHURN_TRENDS', COUNT(*) FROM SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD.PUBLIC.CHURN_TRENDS"

Expect about 30,000 rows in CHURN_METRICS and 12 rows (one per month) in CHURN_TRENDS. TPC-DS is a benchmark dataset, so its dates come from the early 2000s rather than this year.

Prepare Your Working Directory

Create your own working branch, my-app, from the iteration 1 branch:

# Create my-app from the iteration 1 branch git fetch origin git checkout -b my-app origin/iteration-1/data-exploration

The branch includes AGENTS.md, which tells Cortex Code your connection, role, database, and conventions. Cortex Code reads it automatically.

Set the default connection and role. The branch also includes .env.example, which makes quickstart your default connection and SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD_ROLE its role. Load it now that grants.sql has created the role:

# Load the default connection and role cp .env.example .env # with direnv (https://direnv.net) echo dotenv > .envrc && direnv allow # or, without direnv, run this instead in each new terminal: # set -a; source .env; set +a snow connection test # should show quickstart with SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD_ROLE

Set the connection's default role and warehouse. snow app deploy uses the connection's default role, not --role or .env, so set it in your Snowflake config file (~/.snowflake/connections.toml). Add these two lines to the [quickstart] block, or update them if they're already there:

role = "SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD_ROLE" warehouse = "SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD_WH"

The setup scripts still switch to ACCOUNTADMIN themselves, so you can rerun grants.sql later without changing anything.

Snowflake CLI commands, the Cortex Code CLI, and npm run dev started from this terminal now use that connection and role. The files hold no secrets, and the repo's .gitignore keeps .env and .envrc out of your commits.

Open the repo directory in Cortex Code Desktop. Your account name should appear in the status bar.

How your app carries over. Cortex Code generates the app in churnguard/ on your my-app branch. Each iteration branch adds only that iteration's prompts and scripts, so at the start of the next iteration you commit your app and merge the next branch in. Edit only files in churnguard/ and every merge stays conflict-free.

Iteration 1: Build the Data Explorer

See the risk. Explore the why.

A static report shows you numbers. An explorer lets you ask why. In this iteration one prompt builds a churn dashboard you can pivot and drill into, and deploys it.

The Prompt

Open the prompt file 01-build-explorer.md and paste it into Cortex Code Desktop. Here it is in full, so you can see how an IDD prompt is put together:

/snowflake-apps Goal: Build a customer churn risk dashboard called ChurnGuard that helps retention teams identify and prioritize at-risk customers. Requirements: - KPI cards: total customers, churn rate, revenue at risk, avg return rate - Segment chart: churn risk distribution by credit rating (High/Medium/Low) - Trend chart: active customers vs churn indicator over time - Customer details table showing individual high-risk customers with 10-per-page pagination and risk level filter tabs - Drill down: clicking a segment in the churn-risk chart filters the customer table to that segment; a "Clear filter" button resets it - Pivot: a dimension selector above the segment chart lets users switch the grouping column (credit rating, marital status, education level, or gender) and the chart re-aggregates on selection - Query the pre-computed tables in SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD.PUBLIC: CHURN_METRICS (customer-level data) and CHURN_TRENDS (monthly aggregates) UI: - Modern card-based layout with generous spacing and subtle shadows - Professional color palette (blues and grays with accent colors for risk levels) - Responsive grid that works well on wide screens - Smooth loading states and transitions - Data-dense but not cluttered -- prioritize readability Constraints: - Query only the local CHURN_METRICS and CHURN_TRENDS tables (do NOT query SNOWFLAKE_SAMPLE_DATA directly -- the fact tables are too large) - Add the usage marker from AGENTS.md (APP_ORIGIN in app.yml) Output: - Deployed interactive dashboard at the Application Service URL - Clean Next.js project structure ready for iteration

How the prompt is built:

/snowflake-apps loads the skill that knows how to build App Runtime apps

loads the skill that knows how to build App Runtime apps Goal is the outcome, in one sentence

is the outcome, in one sentence Requirements say what the app must do

say what the app must do UI describes the look and feel, not components

describes the look and feel, not components Constraints set scope and safety rules

set scope and safety rules Output says how you know it worked

The prompt never names a framework, a chart library, or a file. Those choices are left to Cortex Code. The later prompts follow the same structure.

What Happens

The build and deploy take a few minutes, so follow along in the chat. Cortex Code generates code with an LLM, so layout, chart styles, and colors vary between runs; your app will do the same things as the screenshots but may not look identical.

AGENTS.md tells Cortex Code where to deploy, so it works through the whole lifecycle:

1. Scaffold. Cortex Code copies the Next.js App Runtime starter and runs npm install.

2. Manifest and code. It runs snow app setup to generate the app.yml manifest, then writes:

API routes that query CHURN_METRICS and CHURN_TRENDS

that query and A React frontend with KPI cards, a segment chart with drill-down, a trend chart, a pivot selector, and a customer table with risk badges

with KPI cards, a segment chart with drill-down, a trend chart, a pivot selector, and a customer table with risk badges Styling that follows the prompt's UI section

3. Deploy. Cortex Code runs snow app deploy, watches the build, and gives you the App URL once the service is RUNNING.

Key Concepts

Owner's rights means the app's queries run as the service's own role, so the code holds no credentials and you don't grant anything per user. See Query Snowflake.

Verify

Tip: Cortex Code shows the App URL when the deploy finishes, so you can click it, or ask Cortex Code to open the app. It runs snow app open --connection quickstart, which you can also run yourself: add --print-only to print the URL, or --watch while a deploy is still finishing.

Open the App URL. Click a segment in the churn-risk chart to filter the customer table, then switch the pivot to another dimension.

Note: The tables come from sampled TPC-DS data, so your numbers may differ if you rerun setup-data.sql.

The URL stays the same when you redeploy. The service upgrades in place, with no downtime.

Note: SHOW APPLICATION SERVICES may report SUSPENDED right after a deploy. That's normal: the service suspends when idle and resumes on the first request, so just open the URL.

Checkpoint: the dashboard filters by segment and pivots by dimension. You're ready for iteration 2.

Test Locally (Optional)

Start the dev server from churnguard/, then open http://localhost:3000. It connects to Snowflake with your CLI credentials.

npm run dev

Understanding app.yml

Open app.yml in your project root. snow app setup (Snowflake CLI 3.26.0+) generates it, and every App Runtime app uses it as its manifest. Cortex Code runs snow app setup for you; run it yourself only when you bring existing app code.

Tip: Have a project that uses snowflake.yml? See Migrate from snowflake.yml to app.yml.

For every field, see the app.yml reference.

Key Fields

Field Purpose version: 2 Required. Without it the CLI ignores the deployment keys name Name of the APPLICATION SERVICE object database / schema Where the app object lives. Both must exist query_warehouse Warehouse for the app's SQL queries label / description / icon How the app is presented ignore Files left out of the upload auto_resume Resume the service when a request arrives (default true) auto_suspend_secs Idle seconds before the service suspends (default 0, never; minimum 300) environment_variables Plain (non-secret) settings for the app. ChurnGuard sets APP_ORIGIN here (see the note below)

Each snow app deploy applies the whole manifest. In the later iterations only the app code changes: the app reaches its new tables through the same owner's rights connection, so the manifest stays the same.

Note: ChurnGuard carries one anonymous usage marker: APP_ORIGIN in app.yml. It tells Snowflake DevRel that an app started from this guide. It holds no customer data, and the app works the same without it. To opt out, delete it. AGENTS.md in the companion repo describes it.

Tip: With the default auto_suspend_secs of 0, the app never suspends and keeps consuming credits while idle. For a lab, set it to 300 (five minutes), or run the cleanup when you finish. See Scale and suspend apps.

Iteration 2: Add Workflow Capabilities

Turn insight into action.

A dashboard tells you who is at risk. It doesn't help you do anything about it. In this iteration ChurnGuard becomes a workflow app: teams flag customers, assign retention actions, and track them to resolution.

The app reads and writes actions in the ACTIONS table, so the Action Board always shows the latest state. Separately, a dynamic table and an alert turn those actions into notifications. The only thing the app reads from that pipeline is the NOTIFICATIONS table.

Setup

Commit your iteration 1 work if you haven't already, then merge in iteration 2:

# Commit iteration 1, then merge in iteration 2 git add -A && git commit -m "Iteration 1 done" git fetch origin && git merge --no-edit origin/iteration-2/workflow-app

Step 1 — Rerun grants. This adds the alert privilege:

snow sql -f scripts/grants.sql --connection quickstart

Step 2 — Create the actions table, dynamic table, notifications table, and alert:

snow sql -f scripts/iteration-2-setup.sql --connection quickstart

This creates the ACTIONS table that the app writes to and the ACTION_SUMMARY dynamic table that reads it, plus the NOTIFICATIONS table and ESCALATION_ALERT.

Note: From here on, some objects use credits while they run: the dynamic table and alert (both every minute) and, in iteration 3, a daily task. Run Cleanup when you're done.

The Prompt

Open the prompt file 02-add-workflow.md and paste it into Cortex Code Desktop, or copy it from here. It asks for an Action Board that writes to the ACTIONS table with bind variables, and toast notifications driven by a Snowflake alert.

/snowflake-apps Goal: Add retention workflow capabilities to ChurnGuard so teams can act on churn insights -- flag customers, assign tasks, and track resolution -- writing to a Snowflake table, with a dynamic table and an alert turning those writes into notifications. Requirements: - "Flag for Retention" action button on high-risk customer rows - Retention action form: assignee, action type (Call / Email / Offer / Escalate), notes field - Write flagged actions to SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD.PUBLIC.ACTIONS (created by iteration-2-setup.sql; columns ACTION_ID, CUSTOMER_KEY, ASSIGNED_TO, ACTION_TYPE, STATUS, NOTES, CREATED_AT, UPDATED_AT, CREATED_BY) with querySnowflake and ? bind variables - One open action per customer: POST /api/actions creates the action with a single MERGE ... WHEN NOT MATCHED THEN INSERT that matches the customer's actions that aren't Resolved, using an ACTION_ID generated in the app (crypto.randomUUID()). If the MERGE inserts no row, look up the open action and return HTTP 409 with "already flagged: <action_id>". The form shows that message as a toast instead of creating a duplicate - Read the action list from the ACTIONS table - Action Board page: all tasks with status badges (New / In Progress / Resolved) - Status update controls to move tasks through the workflow (UPDATE ACTIONS, setting UPDATED_AT) - Summary KPI cards on the Action Board computed from the ACTIONS table (same source as the action list -- no sync delay) - Global toast notifications from the NOTIFICATIONS table (populated by ESCALATION_ALERT -- the alert reads the ACTION_SUMMARY dynamic table; the DT exists solely to power the Snowflake alert pipeline) Architecture: - App reads and writes the ACTIONS table (action list, KPI summaries, status transitions -- all through querySnowflake) - Alert pipeline (Snowflake-only): ACTION_SUMMARY DT reads ACTIONS (1 minute target lag) -> ESCALATION_ALERT fires on open escalations -> writes to NOTIFICATIONS table - App reads NOTIFICATIONS and displays them as global toasts UI: - Action Board as a clean list/table with status pill badges and 25-per-page pagination - Summary metric cards above the action table - Global toast notifications for escalation alerts (visible on any page) - Slide-over or modal form for creating actions -- not a separate page - Inline status transitions (click badge to advance) - Table action columns use icon buttons with the label as tooltip/alt text - Visual distinction between action statuses using color coding - Consistent design language with the existing explorer dashboard Constraints: - Use ? bind variables for every query that takes a value - Use owner's rights for all Snowflake queries (the default) - Snowflake doesn't enforce primary keys or CHECK constraints on standard tables: validate action types and statuses in the API - Return timestamps to the browser as ISO 8601 strings - app.yml doesn't change in this iteration: no secrets or external access integrations are needed - Keep the existing dashboard views working. Adding the Flag for Retention column to the customer table is the only dashboard change - Keep the APP_ORIGIN usage marker from AGENTS.md Output: - Updated app with a new Action Board page - Snowflake writes for action CRUD operations - Action summaries computed from the ACTIONS table (no sync delay) - Global toast notifications from Snowflake alerts - Redeploy to the same Application Service URL

What Happens

Cortex Code changes the existing app. It doesn't start over.

1. Write routes. New API routes insert and update actions in ACTIONS with querySnowflake and bind variables:

await querySnowflake( `MERGE INTO SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD.PUBLIC.ACTIONS t USING (SELECT ? AS ACTION_ID, ? AS CUSTOMER_KEY, ? AS ASSIGNED_TO, ? AS ACTION_TYPE, ? AS NOTES) s ON t.CUSTOMER_KEY = s.CUSTOMER_KEY AND t.STATUS <> 'Resolved' WHEN NOT MATCHED THEN INSERT (ACTION_ID, CUSTOMER_KEY, ASSIGNED_TO, ACTION_TYPE, NOTES) VALUES (s.ACTION_ID, s.CUSTOMER_KEY, s.ASSIGNED_TO, s.ACTION_TYPE, s.NOTES)`, { binds: [id, customerKey, assignedTo, actionType, notes] }, )

The action list and its KPI cards read ACTIONS too, so a new action shows up the moment you save it. A customer can have only one open action: when one exists, the MERGE inserts nothing, and the form shows already flagged instead of creating a duplicate.

2. Summaries. ACTION_SUMMARY reads ACTIONS and refreshes within a minute. The app never queries it.

3. Notifications. ESCALATION_ALERT runs every minute. When the dynamic table shows open escalations, it writes a row to NOTIFICATIONS. The app polls that table and shows a toast. No email or webhook needed.

4. Redeploy. app.yml doesn't change, because the app reaches the new tables through the same connection as the dashboard. The app upgrades in place at the same URL.

Key Concepts

Snowflake tables for app writes. The app writes actions to a standard table with bind variables, through the same owner's rights connection it uses for reads. Snowflake doesn't enforce primary keys or unique constraints on standard tables, so the app validates its input, and the MERGE keeps one open action per customer. See Query Snowflake from your app.

The app writes actions to a standard table with bind variables, through the same owner's rights connection it uses for reads. Snowflake doesn't enforce primary keys or unique constraints on standard tables, so the app validates its input, and the MERGE keeps one open action per customer. See Query Snowflake from your app. Dynamic tables keep a query result up to date. ACTION_SUMMARY refreshes within a minute, so the alert reads totals instead of raw rows. See Dynamic tables.

keep a query result up to date. refreshes within a minute, so the alert reads totals instead of raw rows. See Dynamic tables. Alerts run a check on a schedule and act when it's true. ESCALATION_ALERT keeps notification logic in Snowflake, not in the app. See Alerts.

Verify

Open the app and run through the workflow:

Find a high-risk customer in the customer table. Click Flag and choose Escalate as the action type. Open the Action Board. The new action and its KPI cards appear right away, because both read the ACTIONS table. Wait 1–2 minutes while the dynamic table refreshes and the alert runs. A toast appears for the escalation. Dismiss it. Click the status badge to move the action from New to In Progress to Resolved.

Checkpoint: you can flag a customer, move the action through its statuses, and see an escalation toast. You're ready for iteration 3.

Iteration 3: Make ChurnGuard Intelligent

Ask your data. Get a next step.

In this iteration ChurnGuard gets an agent. You ask a question from any page, and a Cortex Agent explores the data, explains what it finds, and recommends what to do. Overnight, a serverless task stages recommendations, so proposals wait for you in the morning. An MCP server lets other agents, such as the Cortex Code CLI, use ChurnGuard without opening a browser.

AI proposes. You approve. Three design choices keep a person in control:

The playbook decides what to do. RETENTION_PLAYBOOK holds ordered rules, such as High risk and spend over $7,000 → Offer. The CUSTOMER_RECOMMENDATIONS view applies them, so the same customer always gets the same action and you can see which rule produced it. The agent chooses which customers to look at, and the playbook chooses the action.

holds ordered rules, such as High risk and spend over $7,000 → Offer. The view applies them, so the same customer always gets the same action and you can see which rule produced it. The agent chooses which customers to look at, and the playbook chooses the action. The agent proposes, and the app writes. The agent can't write actions. Its custom tool stages proposals in PROPOSED_ACTIONS . You review them on the Agent Suggested tab, and approving one goes through the same POST /api/actions route as a manual action.

The agent can't write actions. Its custom tool stages proposals in . You review them on the tab, and approving one goes through the same POST /api/actions route as a manual action. A task stages proposals daily. AGENT_SUGGESTION_TASK calls the staging procedure at 08:00 UTC.

Setup

Commit your iteration 2 work if you haven't already, then merge in iteration 3:

# Commit iteration 2, then merge in iteration 3 git add -A && git commit -m "Iteration 2 done" git fetch origin && git merge --no-edit origin/iteration-3/ai-app

Step 1 — Rerun grants. This adds the privileges for the agent, the staging procedure, and the task:

snow sql -f scripts/grants.sql --connection quickstart

Step 2 — Create the playbook, recommendations view, proposals table, staging procedure, and daily task:

snow sql -f scripts/iteration-3-setup.sql --connection quickstart

The setup also runs the task once, so proposals are ready right away. See iteration-3-setup.sql for the full SQL.

The playbook starts with five rules:

Priority When Action 1 High churn risk and credit rating "High Risk" Escalate 2 High churn risk, spend over $7,000 Offer 3 High churn risk, return rate over 40% Call 4 High churn risk (any other) Email 5 Medium churn risk, return rate over 25% Email

The Prompts

Iteration 3 uses two prompts, like iteration 2.

1. Semantic view and agent. Open the prompt file 03-agent-setup.md and paste it into Cortex Code Desktop. It uses /agent-studio to create the CHURNGUARD_SV semantic view and the CHURNGUARD_AGENT agent, then tests the agent. You can also copy it from here:

/agent-studio Goal: Give ChurnGuard a Cortex Agent that explores churn data, recommends retention actions from the RETENTION_PLAYBOOK, and stages proposals via a custom tool. Requirements: 1. Create semantic view CHURNGUARD_SV over: - CHURN_METRICS (customer-level orders, spend, returns, churn risk) - CHURN_TRENDS (monthly active vs churning customers) - CUSTOMER_RECOMMENDATIONS (recommended action, rule, reason, open-action flag per customer) - ACTION_SUMMARY and NOTIFICATIONS (action counts, escalations) Add synonyms (at-risk, churner, retention action, playbook) and verified queries for: top high-risk customers by spend, churn risk by credit rating, monthly churn trend, high-risk customers with no open action. 2. Create agent CHURNGUARD_AGENT (model auto, display name "ChurnGuard") with tools: - Cortex Analyst on CHURNGUARD_SV, warehouse SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD_WH - Data to Chart for trends and comparisons 3. Register a custom tool `stage_retention_actions` backed by stored procedure STAGE_RETENTION_PROPOSALS. The tool writes proposals to PROPOSED_ACTIONS and returns the count of staged proposals. 4. Instructions: - Recommend actions only from CUSTOMER_RECOMMENDATIONS; cite the rule REASON. Never invent an action type. - Skip customers where HAS_OPEN_ACTION is true - At most 5 proposals per turn - When the user asks to flag or stage actions, call stage_retention_actions right away with max_proposals = 5. Don't list candidates or ask for confirmation first: proposals are only suggestions, and people approve them on the app's Agent Suggested tab, which the next prompt (03-add-agent.md) adds. Until then they wait in PROPOSED_ACTIONS. Summarize what was staged. - Be concise; prefer a table for lists of customers 5. Test the agent with these questions, in the Snowsight agent playground or through the agent's REST API: - "Who are the top 5 high-risk customers by spend and what should we do?" - "Show the monthly churn trend as a chart" - "Flag high-risk customers for retention" (should call the tool) Constraints: - Use role SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD_ROLE; create objects in SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD.PUBLIC Output: - CHURNGUARD_SV semantic view with verified queries - CHURNGUARD_AGENT answering the test questions, with the custom tool staging proposals into PROPOSED_ACTIONS

2. Agent in the app. Open the prompt file 03-add-agent.md and paste it into Cortex Code Desktop. It uses /snowflake-apps to add the chat drawer, the Agent Suggested tab, the approve flow, and the MCP server, then redeploys. You can also copy it from here:

/snowflake-apps Goal: Make ChurnGuard agent-assisted with proactive recommendations, an MCP server for external automation, and consistent UI polish. Requirements: - API route streaming the agent:run REST API (SSE) for CHURNGUARD_AGENT, one thread per conversation - Chat drawer opened from the header and Cmd+K; thread survives page navigation, with a "New conversation" action - Contextual entry points that pre-fill context: details row "Ask about this customer", segment bar "Explain this segment", High-risk KPI "Why?", Action Board card "Suggest next step", escalation toast - Page-aware suggested prompts in an empty drawer - Render agent tables and charts inline; when the agent calls stage_retention_actions, show the staged count and link to the Agent Suggested tab - "Agent Suggested" tab on Action Board reading PROPOSED_ACTIONS (pending) via querySnowflake: each card shows customer key, action type, and rule reason. "Approve All" button above the list; per-card Approve / Dismiss. Approve writes to ACTIONS via POST /api/actions, assigned to "Retention team", and sets PROPOSED_ACTIONS.STATUS = 'approved'. If POST /api/actions answers 409 "already flagged", mark the proposal 'dismissed' with STATUS_REASON set to that message instead of failing. Approve All approves the rest and reports how many were skipped as duplicates. Tab badge showing pending count. - Toast notification when pending proposals exist on page load - MCP server at /api/mcp exposing tools: flag_customer, list_actions, get_customer_risk, get_churn_summary. Auth via Snowflake ingress. flag_customer uses the same one-open-action-per-customer rule as POST /api/actions and returns "already flagged: <action_id>" as a tool error instead of creating a duplicate. UI: - Multi-phase loading: thinking indicator, live status steps from the stream, shimmer, then the streamed answer - All agent entry points (header button, contextual row/card actions, Agent Suggested tab) use the same sparkle/wand icon for consistency - Table/list action columns: icon buttons with label as tooltip - Approval buttons (Approve, Dismiss, Approve All): icon + label - Action cards show customer, action, and rule reason - Consistent with the existing ChurnGuard design language Constraints: - The agent never writes directly; Approve calls POST /api/actions - Keep Dashboard and Action Board working; Action Board refreshes after approve - MCP server shares the same auth as the app's API routes - Keep the APP_ORIGIN usage marker from AGENTS.md Output: - Agent-assisted ChurnGuard with Agent Suggested tab, MCP server, redeployed to the same Application Service URL

What Happens

In Snowflake

1. Semantic view. CHURNGUARD_SV covers CHURN_METRICS, CHURN_TRENDS, CUSTOMER_RECOMMENDATIONS, ACTION_SUMMARY, and NOTIFICATIONS, with synonyms and verified queries. The agent can answer questions such as "which high-risk customers have no open action?"

2. Cortex Agent. CHURNGUARD_AGENT has:

Cortex Analyst on the semantic view, to answer data questions with SQL

on the semantic view, to answer data questions with SQL Data to Chart , to answer with charts

, to answer with charts A custom tool , stage_retention_actions, backed by the STAGE_RETENTION_PROPOSALS procedure, to stage proposals

, stage_retention_actions, backed by the procedure, to stage proposals Instructions to take actions only from CUSTOMER_RECOMMENDATIONS and to skip customers who already have an open action

3. Daily proposals. AGENT_SUGGESTION_TASK runs at 08:00 UTC. It stages up to 20 proposals, highest risk and spend first, for customers with no open action and no pending proposal.

In the app

4. Chat in the app. Open the chat drawer from the header or with Cmd+K. The conversation stays open as you move between pages. Each screen also offers a shortcut that carries its context:

Customer row: Ask about this customer

Segment chart bar: Explain this segment

High-risk KPI: Why?

Action Board card: Suggest next step

Escalation toast: Explain this escalation

An empty drawer suggests prompts for the current page.

5. Streaming answers. An API route streams the agent:run REST API. An answer takes about 30 seconds, so the chat shows a thinking indicator, then each tool call, then the answer with tables and charts. When the agent stages proposals, the chat shows how many and links to the Agent Suggested tab.

6. Agent Suggested tab. The Action Board gains a tab of pending proposals. Each card shows the customer, the action, and the playbook rule behind it. Approve writes the action to ACTIONS, Dismiss drops it, and Approve All handles every pending proposal. A badge shows how many are waiting. If a customer already has an open action, approving dismisses the proposal and tells you how many were skipped.

7. Threads. The app reuses one agent thread per conversation, so follow-up questions keep their context.

8. MCP server. The app serves an MCP server at /api/mcp with four tools: flag_customer, list_actions, get_customer_risk, and get_churn_summary. Snowflake authenticates every request as your user. The Cortex Code CLI connects with your Snowflake connection, not an API key; other MCP clients are redirected to the Snowflake login page.

Key Concepts

Cortex Agents plan, call tools, and answer in a single managed service. See Cortex Agents.

plan, call tools, and answer in a single managed service. See Cortex Agents. A lookup table grounds the agent. Rules in a table make recommendations consistent and easy to explain. Change a threshold in RETENTION_PLAYBOOK and the next answer uses it, with no change to the agent.

Rules in a table make recommendations consistent and easy to explain. Change a threshold in and the next answer uses it, with no change to the agent. Custom tools connect an agent to a stored procedure. See Custom tools.

connect an agent to a stored procedure. See Custom tools. The agent:run REST API streams the agent's work and keeps context in threads. See Cortex Agents Run API.

streams the agent's work and keeps context in threads. See Cortex Agents Run API. Serverless tasks run on managed compute, so there's no warehouse to size or suspend.

run on managed compute, so there's no warehouse to size or suspend. Model Context Protocol (MCP) lets other agents call your app's tools. See Model Context Protocol.

Verify

Open the app and try the agent:

Open the Action Board and switch to the Agent Suggested tab. You should see the proposals the setup staged. Click Approve All. The actions move to the main Action Board.

Open the chat drawer with Cmd+K. Ask: "Who are the top 5 high-risk customers by spend and what should we do?" The agent returns a table of 5 customers, each with an action and the playbook rule behind it.

Ask: "Flag high-risk customers for retention." The agent calls stage_retention_actions, and new proposals appear on the Agent Suggested tab. Ask: "Show me the monthly churn trend as a chart with readable labels." The agent answers with a chart.

On the dashboard, open a customer row and choose Ask about this customer. The agent explains that customer's risk and suggests a next step.

Verify the MCP server with the Cortex Code CLI. Add the server and start the CLI. Run this from the churnguard/ folder; snow app open --print-only prints your App URL, and the command adds /api/mcp to it. The --snowflake-connection flag signs each request in as your Snowflake user.

# Add the ChurnGuard MCP server, then start the CLI cd churnguard cortex mcp add churnguard "$(snow app open --print-only --connection quickstart)/api/mcp" \ --type http --snowflake-connection quickstart cortex mcp reconnect churnguard # should report 4 tools cd .. cortex

Then ask the CLI, one at a time (your results will differ):

Ask the CLI Tool it calls Sample result Using the churnguard MCP server, list open retention actions. list_actions 11 open actions: 10 Offer, 1 Call Find a high-risk customer with no open action and show their risk. get_churn_summary, get_customer_risk Customer 56557609: High churn risk, $9,966 spend, 100% return rate. Recommended: Escalate (rule 1) Flag that customer with the recommended action. flag_customer Created action 8d701687-… (Escalate, status New). Flag them again and the tool answers already flagged.

Open the Action Board in your browser: the new action is at the top of All actions, and Open escalations goes up by one. Within 1–2 minutes, once the dynamic table refreshes and the alert runs, an escalation toast appears on every page.

Checkpoint: the agent answers questions, stages proposals you can approve, and the MCP server works from the CLI. ChurnGuard is complete.

Troubleshooting

Use the queries below, or paste the error into Cortex Code Desktop and ask "Why am I seeing this?"

Symptom Likely cause Fix Insufficient privileges on deploy A grant is missing, or the connection's default role isn't the quickstart role Rerun grants.sql as ACCOUNTADMIN, and set role = "SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD_ROLE" for the connection (see Prepare Your Working Directory) Could not use warehouse on snow connection test The connection names SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD_WH before setup.sql creates it Remove warehouse from the connection, run the setup scripts, then add it back (see Prepare Your Working Directory) Refusing to merge unrelated histories Your clone has the iteration branches from before they were rebuilt Run git fetch origin, then merge again ACTIONS does not exist (iteration 2) iteration-2-setup.sql hasn't run Run it with snow sql (iteration 2 setup, step 2) No toast after an escalation The dynamic table or alert hasn't refreshed, or the escalation is already resolved Wait 1–2 minutes with the escalation open, then check the dynamic table refresh history and alert history Cortex errors on a trial account (iteration 3) AI features are off by default on self-service trials Add a credit card to the account (see trial accounts) The chat shows errors (iteration 3) The agent or semantic view is missing Check both exist in the quickstart schema The Agent Suggested tab is empty The task hasn't run or is suspended Check task history, resume it, or run it now The MCP server won't connect Wrong URL, connection, or role The URL must be your App URL plus /api/mcp; your connection test must pass; your role needs USAGE on the app. Use the Cortex Code CLI: other MCP clients are redirected to the Snowflake login

The checks, grouped by area:

-- Grants SHOW GRANTS TO ROLE SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD_ROLE; -- Actions, the dynamic table, and the alert SELECT * FROM SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD.PUBLIC.ACTIONS ORDER BY CREATED_AT DESC LIMIT 5; SELECT * FROM SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD.PUBLIC.ACTION_SUMMARY; SELECT * FROM TABLE(INFORMATION_SCHEMA.DYNAMIC_TABLE_REFRESH_HISTORY( NAME => 'SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD.PUBLIC.ACTION_SUMMARY' )) ORDER BY REFRESH_END_TIME DESC LIMIT 5; SELECT * FROM TABLE(INFORMATION_SCHEMA.ALERT_HISTORY( SCHEDULED_TIME_RANGE_START => DATEADD('hour', -1, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()) )) ORDER BY SCHEDULED_TIME DESC LIMIT 5; SELECT * FROM SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD.PUBLIC.NOTIFICATIONS ORDER BY CREATED_AT DESC LIMIT 5;

-- Agent, semantic view, and the daily task SHOW AGENTS IN SCHEMA SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD.PUBLIC; SHOW SEMANTIC VIEWS IN SCHEMA SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD.PUBLIC; SELECT * FROM TABLE(INFORMATION_SCHEMA.TASK_HISTORY( TASK_NAME => 'AGENT_SUGGESTION_TASK' )) ORDER BY SCHEDULED_TIME DESC LIMIT 5; SELECT * FROM PROPOSED_ACTIONS ORDER BY PROPOSED_AT DESC LIMIT 10; SHOW TASKS LIKE 'AGENT_SUGGESTION_TASK'; ALTER TASK AGENT_SUGGESTION_TASK RESUME; -- if suspended EXECUTE TASK AGENT_SUGGESTION_TASK; -- run it now

Merge conflict when moving to the next iteration

A conflict means a file outside churnguard/ was edited. Keep the iteration branch's version:

git checkout --theirs <file> && git add <file> && git commit --no-edit

Anything else

Paste the error into Cortex Code Desktop and ask:

"I'm running the ChurnGuard quickstart and got this error: [paste error]. What's wrong and how do I fix it?"

Cortex Code can run diagnostic queries in your account.

Cleanup

Run this when you're done, including any Build Your Own App prompts in the next section. It removes everything the guide created:

snow sql -f scripts/cleanup.sql --connection quickstart

It drops:

The APPLICATION SERVICE

The SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD database and everything in it, including the dynamic table, alert, task, and agent

database and everything in it, including the dynamic table, alert, task, and agent The SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD_WH warehouse and SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD_ROLE

The script ends by listing anything left over; every list should be empty. If you followed an earlier version of this guide that used Snowflake Postgres, the script also removes the Postgres instance, data mirror, External Access Integration, and network policy.

Leave SNOWFLAKE_SAMPLE_DATA in place unless you're sure nothing else in your account uses it.

To clean up by hand:

-- Manual cleanup: run these in order USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; DROP APPLICATION SERVICE IF EXISTS SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD.PUBLIC.CHURNGUARD; DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD; DROP WAREHOUSE IF EXISTS SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD_WH; DROP ROLE IF EXISTS SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD_ROLE;

To remove what the guide set up on your machine:

cortex mcp remove churnguard

Then set your connection's default role back to what it was: SFQUICKSTART_CHURNGUARD_ROLE no longer exists.

Conclusion And Resources

What You Learned

You built one app in three iterations, and each one added a kind of app:

Explore your data. A dashboard you can pivot and drill into, deployed with one command and no credentials in your code.

A dashboard you can pivot and drill into, deployed with one command and no credentials in your code. Run the workflow. Operational writes to a Snowflake table, where a dynamic table and an alert drive notifications.

Operational writes to a Snowflake table, where a dynamic table and an alert drive notifications. Bring AI into the app. A Cortex Agent grounded in a playbook. It proposes actions, a person approves them, a task stages them daily, and an MCP server lets other agents use the app.

Every iteration followed the same loop:

Describe the outcome in an IDD prompt. Build: Cortex Code scaffolds or changes the app. Deploy with snow app deploy to the same URL, with no downtime. Verify in the browser. Iterate with another prompt.

To compare your app with the reference, see the solution branch of the companion repo.

Build Your Own App

Keep going. Paste any of these prompts into Cortex Code Desktop and keep extending ChurnGuard. Each one follows the IDD structure, so edit the requirements to fit what you want.

User profiles and role-based views

Goal: Personalize ChurnGuard for each signed-in user. Requirements: - Identify the signed-in user from the sf-context-current-user request header (or CURRENT_USER() in a query run with the callersRights: true option). Snowflake already handles login. - Show the user's name and role in the header, with a profile menu - Store preferences (default risk filter, default page) in a USER_PREFERENCES table - Show "My actions" on the Action Board: actions assigned to the current user - Only users with the CHURNGUARD_MANAGER role can see Approve All Constraints: - Check roles in the API route, not only in the UI - Keep per-request identity in request scope, never in module-level variables Output: Redeployed app with profile menu, saved preferences, and role-based approval.

Export at-risk customers

Goal: Let users take a filtered customer list into a spreadsheet. Requirements: - Add an "Export CSV" button to the customer table - Export the rows that match the current filters, not only the current page - Name the file churnguard-<risk>-<date>.csv Output: Redeployed app with CSV export.

More ideas to write as IDD prompts in the same shape:

Idea Goal Key requirements Edit the playbook in the app Let managers change RETENTION_PLAYBOOK rules without writing SQL A Playbook page to edit, reorder, and turn rules on or off; every change recorded in a PLAYBOOK_AUDIT table; parameterized writes Weekly churn digest Send the retention team a weekly summary without anyone opening the app A serverless task every Monday at 08:00 UTC; new high-risk customers, open escalations, and resolved actions; email through a notification integration; a Preview digest button Cohort retention chart Show whether customers stay longer over time Customers grouped by first purchase month or quarter; retention by month after; an Explain this cohort agent shortcut Dark mode and mobile layout Make ChurnGuard comfortable on any screen, day or night A remembered dark/light toggle; tables become cards on narrow screens; full-screen chat drawer; WCAG AA contrast in both themes

Related Resources