SAP and Snowflake Unleash a New Era of Enterprise AI with Zero-Copy Integration

This marks the definitive next step of a vision where business information and external data can be unified without compromise. The general availability of these offerings plays forward the promise of a truly unified data foundation, moving our shared customers past the announcement phase and into execution.

The foundation of this partnership is a deep, co-engineering effort, designed to dismantle the silos between SAP data and the rest of the enterprise data estate. Data integration has historically been complex, costly and governance-heavy, requiring extensive ETL processes and creating data duplication. Our partnership helps eliminate these burdens by focusing on bidirectional, zero-copy integration and holistic semantics, enabling AI to better understand the context and meaning of the data across the customer’s entire data estate.

The core of our collaboration delivers two primary offerings:

SAP Snowflake (Solution Extension): For net-new Snowflake customers, SAP Snowflake is the SAP-led path to the fully featured and enterprise-grade Snowflake AI Data Cloud. Customers get the full breadth of the Snowflake platform — not just a limited set of features — to unify SAP and enterprise data on a single, trusted foundation for AI and analytics. Instead, it’s certified, sold and supported by SAP with Snowflake co-selling, and delivered as a Business-Critical edition to provide the resiliency, scale, and joint customer success model required for mission-critical workloads. SAP Business Data Cloud Connect for Snowflake: For existing Snowflake customers, this offering enables bidirectional zero-copy integration of mission-critical SAP data directly with the Snowflake environments they already operate today. This is transformative because it provides near real-time access to semantically modeled, critical SAP data and rich semantics for AI teams, data analysts and applications, without duplicating the data. Data remains in its source, maintaining unified governance controls and near real-time availability.

These joint offerings demonstrate SAP and Snowflake’s shared commitment to making enterprise data consistently trusted, governed, and ready to power AI‑driven outcomes. Explore the integration details and setup guidance here.

Enabling the next generation of enterprise AI

Snowflake customers can now move beyond descriptive analytics to powerful, predictive insights by unifying structured SAP business data, like inventory, sales and financial records, with unstructured or external data sources, like weather forecasts, social media sentiment or machine logs.

Early adopters are already leveraging these tools to accelerate research and improve data accessibility across their organizations. The blended data sets enable:

Predictive supply chains: Moving from reactive inventory management to predictive operations by combining near real-time inventory data from SAP with external market and weather forecasts in Snowflake.

Financial scenario planning: Financial analysts can run near real-time "what-if" scenarios using blended sales, marketing and operational data coming from SAP and other enterprise applications, enabling faster, more accurate strategic decisions.

Customer 360 views: Linking crucial purchase history and order data from SAP with customer sentiment analysis to predict churn, personalize offers and suggest agentic actions across the customer journey.

This shift provides the context and unified governance necessary for developing and deploying AI agents that can trust the data they are acting upon. With Cortex Code, organizations can create AI agents on this unified foundation in minutes. The integration available today in AWS Commercial regions, with Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform targeted for the second half of 2026, enables data to be treated as a unified resource—unlocking levels of operational excellence and innovation that were previously difficult to achieve.

As the partnership between SAP and Snowflake continues to evolve, we’re committed to making it easier for organizations to leverage this powerful combination. We encourage you to dive deeper into the technical and strategic benefits of zero-copy data integration and data modernization with SAP and Snowflake.

For more on the value of SAP and Snowflake joining forces, as well as implementation strategies, check out our ebook Snowflake and SAP: Powering Enterprise AI with Unified Data and Context. We’re also excited to be at SAP Sapphire Orlando today and the following two days, meeting with our customers and partners to discuss the value and impact of this strong partnership and our offerings. We'll also be at SAP Sapphire Madrid and Snowflake Summit 2026, and look for a series of webinars in June.