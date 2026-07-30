We are excited to announce that Observe on Apache Iceberg™ is now in private preview. Your observability data can now be stored as Apache Iceberg tables in your own Amazon S3 bucket with the full Observe experience running on top. This is part of Observe by Snowflake’s broader commitment to open standards in observability. In addition to using OpenTelemetry-native ingestion, your data now lives in a format any Iceberg-compatible engine can read, in storage that you own and control.
The volume of logs, metrics and traces generated by modern systems has grown dramatically. Leading enterprises now ingest massive amounts of data daily. Yet traditionally that data has almost always lived in a silo — encoded in vendor-specific formats, queryable only through the vendor's interface and inaccessible to the rest of the organization. Engineering teams troubleshoot in one tool while business and data teams work in another, and joining telemetry signals with business data requires ETL, manual exports or a custom pipeline. When your needs outgrow the vendor’s platform, or when you want to run analytics on top of your telemetry, getting that data out is often harder than it should be.
These issues are a consequence of how traditional observability platforms were architected: built to serve a single vendor's interface, with no expectation that the data would ever need to live anywhere else. Open table formats such as Apache Iceberg change that. When your telemetry is stored in Iceberg, it lives alongside the rest of your data, under your control and accessible through the tools your teams already use. This minimizes the need to extract or replicate data into a separate system — and the related costs of that process.
Your data, in your object storage, in an open format
With Observe on Iceberg, your telemetry is written as Iceberg tables directly to an Amazon S3 bucket in your AWS account. Observe accesses that bucket through an IAM role you create and control. If you revoke that role or remove the data lake configuration, Observe loses access. The data stays in your bucket in an open format, yours to keep. You can configure multiple data lakes, and data sets across them are designed to remain isolated.
Observe on Iceberg is built on Snowflake-managed Iceberg tables using the v3 table specification. Because these tables are managed, compaction, file sizing, and snapshot and metadata upkeep all happen automatically — as a result, you get high-performance queries without having to maintain the tables yourself. The v3 spec also brings new table capabilities, including richer data types and performance improvements.
In the private preview, you can:
Ingest data into Iceberg via the Observe pipeline without a separate export or ETL step: Your existing ingestion setup is unchanged. Data flows through the Observe ingestion pipeline and is written into standard Iceberg tables in your own S3 bucket.
Store observability data in an open format on your own object storage: Data sets are written as standard Iceberg tables in your S3 bucket, under your governance, retention policies and access controls. If you remove Observe's access, the data remains yours.
Build monitors, dashboards and correlations on top of your data within Observe: The full Observe experience — monitoring, dashboards, OPAL transformations, AI SRE and correlations — is designed to work identically on Iceberg-backed data sets. Nothing changes about how you use Observe day to day.
Why Iceberg is the right format for observability data
Observability data is well-suited to columnar storage, and Iceberg stores data in Parquet by default. Time stamps, service names, severity levels and structured attributes repeat across millions of events in patterns that compress efficiently and scan well with partition pruning.
But Iceberg is more than just Parquet. Parquet provides columnar files that are easy to query if you already know where they are. Iceberg adds the table layer on top, providing schema evolution, partitioning, snapshots and a catalog that any compatible engine can discover and read without custom integration. That's what makes your telemetry open and accessible instead of just stored in an efficient format.
In our testing, observability workflows also run with similar performance on Iceberg tables as on Observe-native data, so you don’t need to choose between openness and performance. Engineering teams can continue using Observe for incident investigation, dashboards, monitors and AI-assisted root cause analysis, while the rest of your organization gets direct access to the same data, in the tools they already use.
Query with any engine
Once your data is in Iceberg tables, it isn't readable only through Observe. Observe exposes a read-only Iceberg REST Catalog on the Observe API so that any Iceberg-compatible query engine can discover and read your tables directly. This interoperability is backed by Snowflake Horizon Catalog. Apache Spark™, DuckDB, Trino and PyIceberg all work today. External engines read data files straight from your S3 bucket, and the data path does not go through Observe at all.
This opens up workflows that proprietary observability storage has historically made difficult. In early conversations with customers, we're already seeing use cases that allow customers to:
Join telemetry with internal business data: Query observability data alongside revenue, customer or product data in a single analysis — without building a pipeline to sync the two.
Run periodic batch data engineering jobs: Schedule transformations or aggregations on historical telemetry using the tools your data team already operates.
Audit observability data for compliance: Query raw telemetry directly from your own storage using your own credentials, without routing through a third-party system.
Train ML models on operational data: Point a Spark or PyIceberg job at your telemetry history without the need to export, copy or execute a separate data preparation step.
When telemetry lives in the same lake as your business data, the boundary between your operational data and your analytical data starts to dissolve. Correlating an incident with customer impact, revenue metrics or a recent deployment becomes a simple query. Teams across engineering, data and product can work from the same source of truth, without anyone needing to own a pipeline that copies data between systems.
Cut and control costs at scale
Storing large volumes of telemetry in a proprietary observability system is typically expensive, and the costs compound as data volumes grow. With Iceberg, your data sits on your own object storage rather than in a vendor-managed system with its own pricing model.
Because Iceberg decouples storage from compute, you pay only for the queries you run. That means you can retain months of telemetry at a fraction of the cost of traditional proprietary observability platforms, without tiering, rehydrating or making trade-offs about what to keep.¹
And because the same data serves multiple teams — engineering teams for incident investigation, data teams for analytics, ML engineers for model training — you can eliminate the cost of replicating or moving data between systems. Store it once, and read from the same source across teams.
Get started today
Observe on Iceberg is now available in private preview, with broader availability coming soon. If you need open, portable storage for your observability data, we want to hear from you. We invite you to:
Read the Observe on Iceberg documentation
Reach out to your Observe account team to get access
Learn more about Observe
Whether you're looking for long-term retention, interoperability with an existing data lake or the ability to run your own analytics on telemetry, we look forward to hearing how Observe on Iceberg works for your team.
¹Actual storage cost savings may vary by data volume, cloud provider, region and existing vendor contracts.
This article contains forward-looking statements, including about our future product offerings, and are not commitments to deliver any product offerings. Actual results and offerings may differ and are subject to known and unknown risk and uncertainties.
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