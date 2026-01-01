Domo is the cloud-based Data Experience platform that puts real-time data directly in the hands of everyone in your organization - from CEOs and business leaders to front-line employees. Enable better decision making and frictionless self-serve analytics in Domo to improve business performance with the speed and scale of the Snowflake Data Cloud, while providing observability and governance to ensure data is secure and trusted.

Powered by native integrations with Snowflake, Domo eliminates data silos and connects both technical and business users directly to the data and people needed to improve results.

Together, Domo and Snowflake help customers of all sizes run fast at scale and stay ahead of the competition. With Domo for Snowflake, customers get:

Domo Data Foundation: A secure data foundation that provides the infrastructure, data integration, and governance that underpins data experiences

BI and Analytics: Intuitive custom data views and reporting capabilities to enable better, faster decision-making for all kinds of users

App Creation: Capabilities to create low-code and pro-code Business Apps that automate processes and insights and streamline decision-making

See https://www.domo.com/partners/snowflake to learn more.