Getting Started with the Cortex Agent SDK

Overview

The Snowflake Cortex Agent SDK gives you programmatic Python access to Snowflake Cortex Agents. Instead of clicking through Snowsight, you can build, run, and orchestrate agents from scripts, notebooks, CI/CD pipelines, and scheduled jobs.

This guide walks you from a first "hello world" agent run through streaming events, multi-turn conversations, a coding agent sandbox, and finally an automated data engineering ops agent that monitors your pipelines and data quality.

Prerequisites

A Snowflake account with Cortex AI enabled

Basic Python and SQL knowledge

What You'll Learn

How to authenticate with the SDK using a programmatic access token (PAT)

How to run a lite agent and stream its response

How to process streaming events and extract results

How to manage threads and build multi-turn conversations

How to run a coding agent in a sandboxed environment

How to build an automated data engineering ops agent

What You'll Need

A Snowflake account (Enterprise edition or higher)

Python 3.10 or later

A programmatic access token (PAT) -- we'll create one in the Setup step

What You'll Build

Five progressively more advanced agent scripts

A production-ready automated ops agent that checks pipeline health, data quality, and diagnoses incidents

Setup

Install the SDK

pip install snowflake-cortex-agent-sdk

Create a Programmatic Access Token (PAT)

In Snowsight, click your name in the bottom-left corner Go to Settings > Authentication Under Programmatic access tokens, click Generate Token Give it a name (e.g., agent-sdk-quickstart ) and copy the token

Set Environment Variables

export SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT="your-account-identifier" export SNOWFLAKE_PAT="your-pat-token"

NOTE: Your account identifier is the <orgname>-<accountname> portion of your Snowflake URL (e.g., myorg-myaccount ).

Create Demo Objects

Run the following SQL in Snowsight or via SnowSQL to create the demo schema and sample data:

USE ROLE SYSADMIN; CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS AGENT_SDK_DEMO_DB; CREATE SCHEMA IF NOT EXISTS AGENT_SDK_DEMO_DB.QUICKSTART; -- Create a demo role with limited access USE ROLE USERADMIN; CREATE ROLE IF NOT EXISTS AGENT_SDK_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT ROLE AGENT_SDK_DEMO_ROLE TO USER IDENTIFIER(CURRENT_USER()); -- Grant access to the demo objects only USE ROLE SYSADMIN; CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE AGENT_SDK_DEMO_DB.QUICKSTART.SALES ( sale_date DATE, region VARCHAR, product VARCHAR, units_sold INT, revenue FLOAT ); INSERT INTO AGENT_SDK_DEMO_DB.QUICKSTART.SALES VALUES ('2026-10-01', 'North America', 'Widget A', 150, 4500.00), ('2026-10-01', 'Europe', 'Widget A', 120, 3600.00), ('2026-10-01', 'Asia Pacific', 'Widget B', 200, 8000.00), ('2026-10-02', 'North America', 'Widget B', 180, 7200.00), ('2026-10-02', 'Europe', 'Widget A', 90, 2700.00), ('2026-10-02', 'Asia Pacific', 'Widget A', 160, 4800.00), ('2026-10-03', 'North America', 'Widget A', 130, 3900.00), ('2026-10-03', 'Europe', 'Widget B', 110, 4400.00), ('2026-10-03', 'Asia Pacific', 'Widget B', 220, 8800.00), ('2026-10-04', 'North America', 'Widget B', 170, 6800.00), ('2026-10-04', 'Europe', 'Widget A', 140, 4200.00), ('2026-10-04', 'Asia Pacific', 'Widget A', 190, 5700.00); -- Grant access to the demo role (not PUBLIC) GRANT USAGE ON DATABASE AGENT_SDK_DEMO_DB TO ROLE AGENT_SDK_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT USAGE ON SCHEMA AGENT_SDK_DEMO_DB.QUICKSTART TO ROLE AGENT_SDK_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT SELECT ON ALL TABLES IN SCHEMA AGENT_SDK_DEMO_DB.QUICKSTART TO ROLE AGENT_SDK_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT INSERT ON ALL TABLES IN SCHEMA AGENT_SDK_DEMO_DB.QUICKSTART TO ROLE AGENT_SDK_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT CREATE TABLE ON SCHEMA AGENT_SDK_DEMO_DB.QUICKSTART TO ROLE AGENT_SDK_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT CREATE VIEW ON SCHEMA AGENT_SDK_DEMO_DB.QUICKSTART TO ROLE AGENT_SDK_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT USAGE ON WAREHOUSE COMPUTE_WH TO ROLE AGENT_SDK_DEMO_ROLE;

NOTE: Replace COMPUTE_WH with your own warehouse name if different. Generate your PAT while using the AGENT_SDK_DEMO_ROLE role, or set the role in your connection config. This ensures the agent can only access the demo database.

You're ready to write your first agent script.

Your First Agent Run

In this step you'll connect to Snowflake and run a lite agent that answers a question about your sales data using the cortex_analyst_text_to_sql tool.

The agent takes an inline semantic model that describes your table's dimensions and measures, generates SQL to answer the question, and returns the results.

Create a file called 01_hello_agent.py :

import os from cortex_agent_sdk import CortexAgentClient from cortex_agent_sdk.auth import PatAuth client = CortexAgentClient( account=os.environ["SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT"], auth=PatAuth(os.environ["SNOWFLAKE_PAT"]), ) # Inline semantic model describing the SALES table SEMANTIC_MODEL = """ name: sales_model tables: - name: SALES base_table: database: AGENT_SDK_DEMO_DB schema: QUICKSTART table: SALES dimensions: - name: sale_date expr: sale_date data_type: DATE - name: region expr: region data_type: VARCHAR - name: product expr: product data_type: VARCHAR measures: - name: units_sold expr: units_sold data_type: INT default_aggregation: sum - name: revenue expr: revenue data_type: FLOAT default_aggregation: sum """ def extract_analyst_response(events): """Extract SQL, text explanation, and results from analyst tool events.""" for event in events: delta = event.get("delta", {}) for item in delta.get("content", []): if item.get("type") == "tool_results": tr = item.get("tool_results", {}) for c in tr.get("content", []): if c.get("type") == "json": return c.get("json", {}) return {} body = { "model": "auto", "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": [ {"type": "text", "text": "What are the total sales by region?"} ], } ], "tools": [ { "tool_spec": { "type": "cortex_analyst_text_to_sql", "name": "sales_analyst", } } ], "tool_resources": { "sales_analyst": {"inline_semantic_model": SEMANTIC_MODEL} }, } # Stream and extract the response print("=== Streaming agent run ===

") stream = client.agent.stream(body) events = list(stream) result = extract_analyst_response(events) print(f"Interpretation: {result.get('text', '(none)')}

") print(f"Generated SQL:

{result.get('sql', '(none)')}

") rows = result.get("results", []) if rows: print(f"Results ({len(rows)} rows):") for row in rows: print(f" {row}") client.close() print("

Done!")

Run it:

python 01_hello_agent.py

You should see the agent interpret your question, generate SQL to query the SALES table, and return the results grouped by region.

Key concepts:

CortexAgentClient is the main entry point — pass your account and a PatAuth token

is the main entry point — pass your account and a token client.agent.stream(body) sends a request and returns an event iterator

sends a request and returns an event iterator Tool spec uses cortex_analyst_text_to_sql with an inline semantic model that maps your table structure

uses with an inline semantic model that maps your table structure The response includes both the generated SQL and a natural language interpretation

Streaming and Callbacks

In this step you'll process events as they arrive and use background runs for asynchronous execution.

Create 02_streaming_callbacks.py :

import os from cortex_agent_sdk import CortexAgentClient from cortex_agent_sdk.auth import PatAuth client = CortexAgentClient( account=os.environ["SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT"], auth=PatAuth(os.environ["SNOWFLAKE_PAT"]), ) SEMANTIC_MODEL = """...""" # Copy the full SEMANTIC_MODEL from 01_hello_agent.py (the inline semantic model # describing AGENT_SDK_DEMO_DB.QUICKSTART.SALES) def process_events(stream): """Process streaming events, printing each type as it arrives.""" for event in stream: delta = event.get("delta", {}) for item in delta.get("content", []): item_type = item.get("type", "") if item_type == "tool_use": tool = item.get("tool_use", {}) print(f" [TOOL_USE] {tool.get('name')} — query: {tool.get('input', {}).get('query', '')}") elif item_type == "tool_results": tr = item.get("tool_results", {}) print(f" [TOOL_RESULT] status: {tr.get('status', 'unknown')}") for c in tr.get("content", []): if c.get("type") == "json": j = c.get("json", {}) print(f" [SQL] {j.get('sql', '')[:100]}...") print(f" [TEXT] {j.get('text', '')}") elif item_type == "text": text_val = item.get("text", {}) if isinstance(text_val, dict): print(f" [TEXT] {text_val.get('value', '')}") else: print(f" [TEXT] {text_val}") body = { "model": "auto", "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": [ {"type": "text", "text": "Which product has the highest total revenue?"} ], } ], "tools": [ {"tool_spec": {"type": "cortex_analyst_text_to_sql", "name": "sales_analyst"}} ], "tool_resources": { "sales_analyst": {"inline_semantic_model": SEMANTIC_MODEL} }, } # Process events as they arrive print("=== Processing events ===

") stream = client.agent.stream(body) process_events(stream) # Background run print("



=== Background run ===

") bg_body = dict(body) bg_body["messages"] = [ {"role": "user", "content": [{"type": "text", "text": "What are the daily revenue trends?"}]} ] bg_body["stream"] = False bg_body["background"] = True bg_run = client.agent.run(bg_body) print(f"Run started: {bg_run.run_id}") print("Waiting for completion...

") response = bg_run.wait() for item in response.content: if item.get("type") == "tool_results": tr = item.get("tool_results", {}) for c in tr.get("content", []): if c.get("type") == "json": j = c.get("json", {}) print(f"SQL: {j.get('sql', '')[:150]}...") print(f"Interpretation: {j.get('text', '')}") client.close() print("

Done!")

Key patterns:

Event processing — iterate the stream and switch on item["type"] to handle tool_use , tool_results , and text events differently

— iterate the stream and switch on to handle , , and events differently Background runs — set stream=False and background=True in the body dict, then call client.agent.run(body) to get a BackgroundRun handle; call .wait() to block until done, or .cancel() to abort

— set and in the body dict, then call to get a handle; call to block until done, or to abort This is useful for kicking off multiple agent runs in parallel

Threads and Conversations

Threads persist message history across turns. You create a thread, then pass thread_id on subsequent runs so the agent has context from previous turns.

Create 03_conversations.py :

import os from cortex_agent_sdk import CortexAgentClient from cortex_agent_sdk.auth import PatAuth client = CortexAgentClient( account=os.environ["SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT"], auth=PatAuth(os.environ["SNOWFLAKE_PAT"]), ) SEMANTIC_MODEL = """...""" # Copy the full SEMANTIC_MODEL from 01_hello_agent.py (the inline semantic model # describing AGENT_SDK_DEMO_DB.QUICKSTART.SALES) def extract_text(events): """Extract the analyst text explanation from events.""" for event in events: delta = event.get("delta", {}) for item in delta.get("content", []): if item.get("type") == "tool_results": tr = item.get("tool_results", {}) for c in tr.get("content", []): if c.get("type") == "json": return c["json"].get("text", "") return "" def run_on_thread(client, thread_id, question): """Run an agent turn on an existing thread.""" body = { "model": "auto", "messages": [ {"role": "user", "content": [{"type": "text", "text": question}]}, ], "tools": [ {"tool_spec": {"type": "cortex_analyst_text_to_sql", "name": "sales_analyst"}} ], "tool_resources": { "sales_analyst": {"inline_semantic_model": SEMANTIC_MODEL} }, "thread_id": thread_id, } stream = client.agent.stream(body) events = list(stream) return extract_text(events) # Create a thread print("=== Multi-turn conversation ===

") thread = client.threads.create(origin_application="sdk-quickstart") thread_id = thread.get("thread_id") or thread.get("id") print(f"Thread created: {thread_id}

") # Turn 1 print("User: What are the top selling products?

") text = run_on_thread(client, thread_id, "What are the top selling products?") print(f"Agent: {text}

") print("-" * 60) # Turn 2 — the agent has context from turn 1 print("

User: Break that down by region.

") text = run_on_thread(client, thread_id, "Break that down by region.") print(f"Agent: {text}

") print("-" * 60) # Turn 3 print("

User: Which region shows the strongest performance?

") text = run_on_thread(client, thread_id, "Which region shows the strongest performance?") print(f"Agent: {text}

") # Thread operations print("

=== Thread operations ===

") client.threads.update(thread_id, thread_name="Sales Analysis Q4") print("Thread renamed to 'Sales Analysis Q4'") desc = client.threads.describe(thread_id) messages = desc.get("messages", []) print(f"Messages in thread: {len(messages)}") # Search results = client.threads.search(query="sales", limit=5) threads = results.get("threads", []) print(f"Found {len(threads)} threads matching 'sales'") # Clean up client.threads.delete(thread_id) print("

Thread deleted. Done!") client.close()

Key patterns:

client.threads.create() creates a new thread — pass origin_application to tag it

creates a new thread — pass to tag it thread_id on subsequent runs links them to the same conversation

on subsequent runs links them to the same conversation client.threads.search() finds threads by keyword (fuzzy or regex)

finds threads by keyword (fuzzy or regex) client.threads.update() renames threads; .delete() removes them

Coding Agent Sandbox

The coding agent runs in a sandboxed environment with code_toolset_all — it can execute SQL, run bash commands, read/write files, and use skills. This is powerful for automated data engineering tasks.

Create 04_coding_agent.py :

import os from cortex_agent_sdk import CortexAgentClient from cortex_agent_sdk.auth import PatAuth client = CortexAgentClient( account=os.environ["SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT"], auth=PatAuth(os.environ["SNOWFLAKE_PAT"]), ) def print_coding_events(stream): """Process and display coding agent events.""" text_parts = [] for event in stream: delta = event.get("delta", {}) for item in delta.get("content", []): item_type = item.get("type", "") if item_type == "text": text = item.get("text", {}) val = text.get("value", text) if isinstance(text, dict) else text text_parts.append(str(val)) elif item_type == "tool_use": tool = item.get("tool_use", {}) print(f" [TOOL] {tool.get('name', 'unknown')}") elif item_type == "tool_results": tr = item.get("tool_results", {}) print(f" [RESULT] status: {tr.get('status', 'unknown')}") return "".join(text_parts) # Single coding agent run print("=== Coding agent: create a summary table ===

") body = { "model": "auto", "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": [ { "type": "text", "text": ( "Query the AGENT_SDK_DEMO_DB.QUICKSTART.SALES table, " "calculate total revenue and units sold per region, " "and create a new table called AGENT_SDK_DEMO_DB.QUICKSTART.REGIONAL_SUMMARY " "with the results. Show me the SQL you ran and the final table contents." ), } ], } ], "permission_policy": "always_allow", } stream = client.coding_agent.stream(body) text = print_coding_events(stream) if text: print(f"

Agent response:

{text[:1000]}") # Multi-turn coding session print("



=== Multi-turn coding session ===

") thread = client.threads.create(origin_application="sdk-quickstart") thread_id = thread.get("thread_id") or thread.get("id") # Turn 1: Analyze print("User: Analyze the SALES table — what patterns do you see?

") body2 = { "model": "auto", "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": [ { "type": "text", "text": "Analyze the AGENT_SDK_DEMO_DB.QUICKSTART.SALES table. " "Run some queries to find interesting patterns.", } ], } ], "permission_policy": "always_allow", "thread_id": thread_id, } stream2 = client.coding_agent.stream(body2) text2 = print_coding_events(stream2) if text2: print(f"

Agent: {text2[:500]}...") # Turn 2: Build on findings print("



User: Create a view based on what you found.

") body3 = { "model": "auto", "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": [ { "type": "text", "text": "Based on your analysis, create a useful view in AGENT_SDK_DEMO_DB.QUICKSTART " "that highlights the most interesting pattern you found.", } ], } ], "permission_policy": "always_allow", "thread_id": thread_id, } stream3 = client.coding_agent.stream(body3) text3 = print_coding_events(stream3) if text3: print(f"

Agent: {text3[:500]}...") client.threads.delete(thread_id) client.close() print("

Done!")

Key patterns:

client.coding_agent.stream(body) runs an agent with full code execution capabilities

runs an agent with full code execution capabilities permission_policy: "always_allow" auto-approves all tool calls (use "always_ask" for interactive approval). Since the agent can execute SQL and bash commands, always use a least-privilege role like AGENT_SDK_DEMO_ROLE rather than ACCOUNTADMIN.

auto-approves all tool calls (use for interactive approval). Since the agent can execute SQL and bash commands, always use a like rather than ACCOUNTADMIN. thread_id links multi-turn coding sessions so the agent builds on its own previous work

links multi-turn coding sessions so the agent builds on its own previous work The agent can execute SQL, create objects, and analyze data autonomously

NOTE: The coding agent has real write access to your Snowflake account. Use appropriate roles and permissions in production.

Automated Data Engineering Ops Agent

This is the showcase: an all-in-one ops agent that monitors pipeline health, checks data quality, and diagnoses incidents — all programmatically via the SDK.

Create 05_data_eng_ops_agent.py :

import os from datetime import datetime from cortex_agent_sdk import CortexAgentClient from cortex_agent_sdk.auth import PatAuth client = CortexAgentClient( account=os.environ["SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT"], auth=PatAuth(os.environ["SNOWFLAKE_PAT"]), ) CODING_OPTS = { "model": "auto", "permission_policy": "always_allow", } def extract_text(stream): """Extract text content from coding agent stream events.""" text_parts = [] for event in stream: delta = event.get("delta", {}) for item in delta.get("content", []): if item.get("type") == "text": text = item.get("text", {}) val = text.get("value", text) if isinstance(text, dict) else text text_parts.append(str(val)) return "".join(text_parts) if text_parts else "(No text response)" def run_check(client, thread_id, prompt): """Run a coding agent turn on a thread and return the text response.""" body = { **CODING_OPTS, "messages": [ {"role": "user", "content": [{"type": "text", "text": prompt}]} ], "thread_id": thread_id, } stream = client.coding_agent.stream(body) return extract_text(stream) def main(): print("=" * 70) print(" DAILY DATA ENGINEERING OPS REPORT") print(f" Generated: {datetime.now().strftime('%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S')}") print("=" * 70) thread = client.threads.create(origin_application="ops-agent") thread_id = thread.get("thread_id") or thread.get("id") # Pipeline Health print("

[1/3] Running pipeline health check...

") pipeline_report = run_check( client, thread_id, """You are a data engineering ops agent. Perform a pipeline health check: 1. Query SNOWFLAKE.ACCOUNT_USAGE.TASK_HISTORY for tasks that FAILED or were CANCELLED in the last 24 hours. Show the task name, database, schema, error message, and scheduled time. 2. Check if any tasks are stuck by looking for tasks that have been running for more than 30 minutes. 3. Summarize your findings in this exact format: - Total failures in last 24h: <count> - Critical failures (list each with task name, error, and database.schema) - Stuck tasks (if any) - Overall pipeline health: HEALTHY / DEGRADED / CRITICAL If there are no failures, report HEALTHY status.""", ) print(pipeline_report) # Data Quality print("

" + "-" * 70) print("

[2/3] Running data quality check...

") quality_report = run_check( client, thread_id, """You are a data engineering ops agent. Perform a data quality check: 1. Query SNOWFLAKE.ACCOUNT_USAGE.DATA_QUALITY_MONITORING_RESULTS for any DMF violations in the last 24 hours. If this view is not available or returns no results, note that and move on. 2. Check table freshness: query SNOWFLAKE.ACCOUNT_USAGE.TABLE_STORAGE_METRICS or INFORMATION_SCHEMA.TABLES to find tables that haven't been updated in the last 48 hours (look at last_altered or similar columns) in databases that are NOT system databases (skip SNOWFLAKE, SNOWFLAKE_SAMPLE_DATA). Limit to 10 stalest tables. 3. Summarize your findings: - DMF violations: <count> (list each with table, metric, value) - Stale tables: <count> (list the top 5 stalest with last update time) - Overall data quality: GOOD / WARNING / CRITICAL""", ) print(quality_report) # Incident Diagnosis needs_diagnosis = any( keyword in pipeline_report.lower() + quality_report.lower() for keyword in ["critical", "degraded", "failed", "violation"] ) if needs_diagnosis: print("

" + "-" * 70) print("

[3/3] Critical issues detected — running incident diagnosis...

") incident_report = run_check( client, thread_id, f"""You are a senior data engineering ops agent. Based on the pipeline health and data quality checks you just ran, diagnose root causes and suggest concrete fixes. For each critical or degraded finding: 1. Investigate the root cause — run additional queries if needed (check object dependencies, recent DDL changes, permission issues) 2. Suggest a specific fix (SQL command, configuration change, or escalation) 3. Rate the urgency: P1 (fix now), P2 (fix today), P3 (fix this week) Format your response as an incident report with clear sections.""", ) print(incident_report) else: print("

" + "-" * 70) print("

[3/3] No critical issues detected. Skipping incident diagnosis.") print("

" + "=" * 70) print(" OPS REPORT COMPLETE") print("=" * 70) client.threads.delete(thread_id) client.close() if __name__ == "__main__": main()

How It Works

Pipeline Health Check — the coding agent queries TASK_HISTORY for failures, identifies stuck tasks, and rates overall health Data Quality Check — the agent looks for DMF violations and stale tables, rates overall quality Incident Diagnosis — if anything is CRITICAL or DEGRADED, the agent investigates root causes and suggests specific fixes with urgency ratings

All three steps run on the same thread, so the agent has full context from earlier checks when diagnosing incidents.

Running It

python 05_data_eng_ops_agent.py

Extending It

This pattern is designed to be extended:

Schedule it with a Snowflake Task or cron job

with a Snowflake Task or cron job Send notifications via webhook (Slack, PagerDuty, email) based on severity

via webhook (Slack, PagerDuty, email) based on severity Store reports in a Snowflake table for historical trending

in a Snowflake table for historical trending Add more checks — Snowpipe latency, warehouse queue depth, credit consumption anomalies

Conclusion And Resources

Congratulations! You've built five progressively more powerful agent scripts using the Cortex Agent SDK.

What You Learned

How to authenticate with the SDK using a programmatic access token

How to run lite agents with streaming and extract structured results

How to use background runs for asynchronous execution

How to build multi-turn conversations with persistent threads

How to use the coding agent sandbox for automated SQL execution

How to orchestrate multiple agent checks into an automated ops workflow

Cleanup

To remove the demo objects created in this quickstart:

DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS AGENT_SDK_DEMO_DB;

Related Resources