Let's say you're renovating your kitchen. What do you do if you need to cook? You create a makeshift kitchen somewhere else and you keep living in the house while the work happens. The same is true for a business.

The parallel model applies that logic to AI. It splits the work into two tracks that run at the same time.

Track 1 is AI delivery. You identify a business outcome you can prove in 90 days, find the data that supports it and start building. That data is imperfect, distributed and sitting in the systems it was always in. You govern it where it sits, using one policy layer that applies regardless of which engine touches it. AI workloads run on that foundation today.

Track 2 is modernization. Migrations continue, legacy systems are consolidated, and pipelines are improved. This work proceeds on its own timeline, with its own milestones. The difference is that it no longer blocks AI delivery. When a migration completes, it connects with what track 1 has already built. Nothing is thrown away and nothing has to wait.

The two tracks also inform each other. When AI workloads are live across real systems, it becomes clear which consolidations deserve priority and which legacy platforms can wait. You modernize in order of demonstrated value, with evidence from production AI use cases guiding the roadmap.

This extends existing investment. Every platform decision, every migration and every already-built pipeline stays in play. The parallel model builds on what you have, governed consistently, while delivering results now. In "Break the Sequence," we call this the leapfrog strategy: skipping the queue that the old sequential model created, without skipping the work.