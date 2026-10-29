I regularly have the same conversation across industries, company sizes and geographies. An executive describes years of investment in data infrastructure. A transformation program is underway, and the team is doing serious work. They have reached the reasonable conclusion that they need to finish the transformation before they can start implementing AI.
Here's what I tell them: "Finished" is a condition that never arrives. Waiting for a finished data estate can delay the value that organizations could start proving today.
Across global enterprises, 97% are running active AI initiatives, but only 5% say their data is ready to support them. Most treat that gap as a reason to wait. But the organizations pulling ahead treat the gap as a starting point.
Snowflake's new ebook "Break the Sequence" examines the biggest brake on enterprise AI: the belief that transformation must be complete before AI can begin.
How a good prescription became a bad rule
The advice to fix data before using AI was written for a different world. When enterprise data lived in on-premises silos with proprietary storage formats, running analytics across multiple systems meant physically moving data into one place first. The sequence that followed was technically sound: migrate, centralize, govern, then build. Each step unlocked the next, and eventually nobody questioned it.
Over time, organizations turned that advice into a stricter rule: Don't do AI until every single legacy platform is out the door and your migration is complete. That's a misinterpretation, but it's the version of the message that took hold.
"Finished" is an impossible standard
Your data estate is never perfectly finished. New applications will arrive. Regulations change. Businesses acquire companies. AI models evolve. If you are constantly waiting for things to be perfect before creating value, you will never create value.
The risk of doing nothing, in a competitive market, is often the greatest risk. And in markets where AI compounds operational advantage, every quarter spent waiting is a quarter your competitors extend their lead.
3 ways organizations get stuck
If the assumption that transformation must be complete before AI can begin is wrong, why do so many large organizations still follow it? Most enterprises fall into one of three archetypes.
The battle-scarred: Spent years and significant capital transforming their data estate. They've heard the data warehouse pitch, the data lake pitch and the lakehouse pitch. The AI pitch can sound like the same promise repackaged. Now they're being asked to choose between finishing the transformation and starting AI, but both can be done together.
The clean sheet: Has yet to complete a large-scale transformation and may be told the organization is years behind. That diagnosis misses an important advantage: without the same technical debt and sunk costs, leaders can design for today's technology landscape rather than reproduce yesterday's infrastructure patterns.
The mid-mandate: Has an AI strategy and a leadership mandate but a transformation backlog is blocking execution. The obstacle appears technical but it's based on the assumption that the data platform must be complete before AI can begin.
These organizations start from different places, but face the same decision. Continue treating transformation as the prerequisite for AI, or run AI delivery and modernization in parallel.
Running both tracks at once
Let's say you're renovating your kitchen. What do you do if you need to cook? You create a makeshift kitchen somewhere else and you keep living in the house while the work happens. The same is true for a business.
The parallel model applies that logic to AI. It splits the work into two tracks that run at the same time.
Track 1 is AI delivery. You identify a business outcome you can prove in 90 days, find the data that supports it and start building. That data is imperfect, distributed and sitting in the systems it was always in. You govern it where it sits, using one policy layer that applies regardless of which engine touches it. AI workloads run on that foundation today.
Track 2 is modernization. Migrations continue, legacy systems are consolidated, and pipelines are improved. This work proceeds on its own timeline, with its own milestones. The difference is that it no longer blocks AI delivery. When a migration completes, it connects with what track 1 has already built. Nothing is thrown away and nothing has to wait.
The two tracks also inform each other. When AI workloads are live across real systems, it becomes clear which consolidations deserve priority and which legacy platforms can wait. You modernize in order of demonstrated value, with evidence from production AI use cases guiding the roadmap.
This extends existing investment. Every platform decision, every migration and every already-built pipeline stays in play. The parallel model builds on what you have, governed consistently, while delivering results now. In "Break the Sequence," we call this the leapfrog strategy: skipping the queue that the old sequential model created, without skipping the work.
What "ready enough" looks like
The bar for starting is lower than most organizations believe. These conditions are enough to get moving:
- You know where the data comes from.
- You know who owns it.
- You can govern access to it.
- You understand its limitations.
- The business is willing to make decisions with it.
Most large enterprises can meet that bar with the data they already have, even before a transformation program is complete.
If you're a farmer, your success is measured by the harvest, while the tractor helps with the work. The same principle applies to AI. The platform handles more of the infrastructure, while domain experts identify where AI can improve decisions and outcomes.
That is the shift: use the data and expertise you already have to prove value now while modernization continues in parallel.
The farmer's job is the harvest
Once the starting conditions are clear, the focus shifts to the people who know where AI can create value. Executing AI in your enterprise previously required large horizontal teams: data engineers to move and transform data, data scientists to build models, analysts to interpret outputs, program managers to coordinate between them.
That model is changing because the data platform now handles more of what those horizontal teams used to do manually.
The analogy I like to use is that of the farmer. If you're a farmer, you won't get upset that a tractor has been invented. Your job isn't to plow the field; your job is to maximize the harvest and the tractor helps you do that.
The same philosophy applies when deploying AI strategically in your business. The platform handles the infrastructure, and the domain expert identifies where to apply AI for business impact.
In retail, it's the buyer who understands markdown optimization. In manufacturing, it's the operations manager who knows where downtime is costing money. In financial services, it's the credit analyst or compliance officer who understands the use case.
That is the shift: use the data and expertise you have to prove value now while modernization continues in parallel.
Download the full ebook to understand the five changes that retired the old way of operating, the parallel model and how it works in practice and the steps for taking your first AI outcome to the board.