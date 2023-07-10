With Snowpark, you can define processing logic in Java, Python, or Scala using a user-defined function (UDF), user-defined table function (UDTF), or stored procedures. Within the Python code, data engineers and data scientists can easily take advantage of the Python ecosystem of open source packages, such as PyPDF2 for PDF processing, or OpenPyXL to read excel files. These functions can then be called when reading files in an internal stage, external stage, or s3-compatible storage on-premises or in a private cloud. Files can be streamed as part of reading, which helps with ingesting and processing larger file sizes such as TB file size.

Below is an example that illustrates how to read a PDF file in Python by creating a UDF, importing the SnowflakeFile class, which is required to open the file.