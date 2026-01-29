Abierto por diseño: el compromiso de Snowflake con Iceberg y la interoperabilidad

At Snowflake, we believe that open data formats only deliver on their promise when they are paired with open interoperability. Formats like Apache Iceberg were created to enable choice, portability and collaboration across engines, clouds and vendors. Those principles matter deeply to us.

That is why Snowflake supports full bidirectional interoperability through the Iceberg REST Catalog. Whether Snowflake is acting as a consumer of Iceberg tables managed elsewhere or as a source for downstream systems, we believe customers, not platforms, should decide how and where their data is used.

What bidirectional interoperability means in practice

The Iceberg REST Catalog defines a neutral, vendor-independent control plane for Iceberg metadata. When implemented openly, it allows systems to interoperate without requiring proprietary integrations, tight coupling or special case logic. Snowflake supports this model in both directions. Snowflake can federate outbound to any Iceberg REST Catalog-compliant endpoint. Snowflake can also expose its own Iceberg tables through an Iceberg REST Catalog endpoint so downstream systems can consume them using standard Iceberg clients.

This is not a one-way door. It is a deliberate choice to support symmetry and openness — because ultimately, embracing open interoperability reduces friction and saves time. Customers don’t have to worry about formats used or catalog incompatibilities. We’re supporting an open ecosystem that we believe is the new standard for interoperability.

Snowflake as a consumer: Federating outbound