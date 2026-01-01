Crunchbase, Inc.

Crunchbase delivers comprehensive private market intelligence directly within your Snowflake environment—no ETL, no data movement, always up to date. Built on over 18 years of private market data and aggregated from more than 600,000 contributors, the Crunchbase data product on the Snowflake Marketplace gives organizations instant access to 875 data fields across 4.5 million companies. Coverage spans firmographics, funding rounds, M&A and IPO activity, investor networks, and AI-powered predictions on funding events, acquisitions, growth momentum, and risk. Delivered as a secure Snowflake data share and Cortex AI Ready for natural language exploration, the data product lets teams join Crunchbase intelligence with their own internal datasets in a fully governed environment—with daily refreshes ensuring the signal is always current. Trusted by over 55 million users worldwide, Crunchbase empowers sales, research, investment, and data teams to move beyond static firmographics and make smarter, forward-looking decisions—right from Snowflake.