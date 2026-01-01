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Cadeon Inc.
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Cadeon Inc.

Headquarters: Canada
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Cadeon is an outcomes-driven data analytics and AI consulting firm focused on helping customers operationalize insight—especially where data is complex and adoption is the real challenge. We support Snowflake initiatives end-to-end: platform and information architecture, integration (including data virtualization), governance and quality, analytics enablement, and managed services—connecting data products to real business workflows. Cadeon is known for execution discipline and risk-reversal delivery through our $10K Challenge—we deliver the agreed outcome or the customer doesn’t pay

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