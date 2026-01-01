IONOS Drives Sales and Improves Retention With 360-Degree Customer Visibility

Knowing what customers need and want is the key to delivering experiences that drive brand loyalty and grow revenue. That’s why gaining visibility into customer behavior and understanding user journeys are priorities for IONOS. But the company’s analytics originally relied on disparate and disconnected data sets, which made it impossible to gain overarching insight into customer behaviours and needs.

“Our various brands had data silos spread across departments like customer care, sales and finance at various brands,” says Thomas Krug, Senior Manager of Group Data Management and Applications at IONOS. “Our plan was to unite that data so we could gain the most detailed insights into customer activities.”

To build a foundation for business analysis and operational reporting, IONOS first needed to replace a distributed data infrastructure containing various data silos spread throughout the company. With Snowflake, the group has consolidated over 150 sources of data across all of its brands into a centralized platform. The result is a 360-degree view of customers, contracts and domains.

However, consolidating data was only half the battle. For IONOS to extract maximum value from this data, it must be delivered quickly, as well as centrally.

“We started with a classic ETL approach where we’d transport large amounts of data to Snowflake once a day,” says Krug. “But to respond to customer needs more quickly, we needed to consume more event-based data, which meant ingesting it in real time.”

To achieve this, IONOS uses Snowflake Snowpipe Streaming to continuously load low-latency data directly into Snowflake and provide visibility into user activity in near real time. The company also uses dynamic tables to simplify data transformation and pipeline management for even faster time-to-insight with minimal engineering effort.

“Setting up a dynamic table takes a matter of minutes. The alternative would be hours,” says Laurent Beck, Manager of Data Engineering at IONOS. “We also save a huge amount of maintenance time, which allows our engineers to focus on more technical requirements than just keeping the lights on.”