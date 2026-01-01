For Boingo, reaching more than 1 billion people per year with connectivity solutions is a data-centric endeavor. “We stand behind our goal of building efficient, effective and fast networks to connect people, places and things. Without data, that’s just an impossible task,” says Bill Marino, vice president of data engineering at Boingo Wireless.

To support continued business growth, meet skyrocketing data demands and align with its cutting-edge network AI strategy, Boingo needed to scale its on-premises data environment. It was paramount that the expansion happened in a manner that didn’t inhibit end-user access to data and insights. According to Marino, “We wanted a continual data stream and a near real-time experience for accessing the data.”

Seeking to elevate its data stack and accelerate business transformation with data, Boingo began planning its cloud migration initiative.