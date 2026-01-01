Simplify Application Development With Hybrid Tables

Snowflake customers are taking advantage of Hybrid Tables to simplify their architectures and expand to new use cases. For example, in order to control which ads users see, William Hill stores precomputed promotion treatments in a Hybrid Table and serves that data with low latency to their web and mobile apps. “Serving promotion treatment from Hybrid Tables reduces point lookup latency and allowed us to maintain unified governance by keeping all of that sensitive data within Snowflake,” says Rahul Jha, Senior Data Architect at William Hill.

MarketWise Solutions, the services division of MarketWise, joined the Hybrid Tables private preview and was impressed by how much it simplified ingest and export ETL workflows. Hybrid Tables’ ability to handle large volumes of writes while allowing for analytical reporting enabled MarketWise to reduce the infrastructure overhead and data movement involved in ingest workflows. In a second use case with export ETL jobs, MarketWise Solutions found that Hybrid Tables gave them a robust solution to store, update and maintain audit logs about what data is leaving their system and where it’s going. Read more about MarketWise Solutions’ Hybrid Tables experience.