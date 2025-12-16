Einführung von Snowflake Interactive Analytics für moderne Data Analytics

In a world where every second counts, waiting on your data shouldn’t slow you down. So whether your analytics is powering your internal dashboards, supporting customer-facing applications or feeding AI agents, it needs to be fast, scalable and simple. But because many traditional data warehouses are not optimized for workloads that require both high concurrency and low latency workloads, enterprises have been forced to procure separate real-time databases. This has created additional complexity, such as data inconsistencies, operational fragility and increased infrastructure costs.

Ideally, you would need only one data platform for all your analytical workloads, which is why we’re excited to introduce Snowflake Interactive Analytics, powered by interactive tables and warehouses. This new offering enables our customers to deliver real-time insights and experiences to their users directly on live, governed data that never needs to leave Snowflake, helping to reduce their reliance on a fragmented data stack.

Snowflake Interactive Analytics delivers fast, concurrent and cost-efficient analytical performance at scale, enabling every user, application and AI agent to interact with live, governed data in real time. To deliver this speed and concurrency, we’ve built two new products that work in tandem:

Interactive tables: A new table type that is optimized for fast, simple and especially highly selective, read-heavy queries.

Interactive warehouse: A new compute environment built on a specialized architecture designed to work with interactive tables to deliver consistent sub-second queries.

With Snowflake Interactive Analytics, developers and platform owners can:

Deliver sub-second queries at scale for BI tools, dashboards and data applications.

Support thousands of concurrent users and AI agents issuing queries in parallel.

Simplify architecture by reducing or eliminating external serving systems, pipeline friction and data duplication.

Support consistency and trust, since every insight comes from a single source of truth.

A preview of potential performance

During our development process, we ran interactive workloads that are representative of what customers typically run in production. In these tests, Snowflake observed an average of 9x higher queries per second (QPS) and 3x lower latency geomean compared to gen 1 warehouses at a 200-concurrent-user load. While this reflects a single benchmark, the results closely mirror what preview customers have reported based on their specific environments. Together, these gains highlight the substantial performance improvements users can expect for highly concurrent, latency-sensitive workloads.