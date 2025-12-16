Einführung von Snowflake Interactive Analytics für moderne Data Analytics

In a world where every second counts, waiting on your data shouldn’t slow you down. So whether your analytics is powering your internal dashboards, supporting customer-facing applications or feeding AI agents, it needs to be fast, scalable and simple. But because many traditional data warehouses are not optimized for workloads that require both high concurrency and low latency workloads, enterprises have been forced to procure separate real-time databases. This has created additional complexity, such as data inconsistencies, operational fragility and increased infrastructure costs.
Ideally, you would need only one data platform for all your analytical workloads, which is why we’re excited to introduce Snowflake Interactive Analytics, powered by interactive tables and warehouses. This new offering enables our customers to deliver real-time insights and experiences to their users directly on live, governed data that never needs to leave Snowflake, helping to reduce their reliance on a fragmented data stack.
Snowflake Interactive Analytics delivers fast, concurrent and cost-efficient analytical performance at scale, enabling every user, application and AI agent to interact with live, governed data in real time. To deliver this speed and concurrency, we’ve built two new products that work in tandem:
Interactive tables: A new table type that is optimized for fast, simple and especially highly selective, read-heavy queries.
Interactive warehouse: A new compute environment built on a specialized architecture designed to work with interactive tables to deliver consistent sub-second queries.
With Snowflake Interactive Analytics, developers and platform owners can:
Deliver sub-second queries at scale for BI tools, dashboards and data applications.
Support thousands of concurrent users and AI agents issuing queries in parallel.
Simplify architecture by reducing or eliminating external serving systems, pipeline friction and data duplication.
Support consistency and trust, since every insight comes from a single source of truth.
A preview of potential performance
During our development process, we ran interactive workloads that are representative of what customers typically run in production. In these tests, Snowflake observed an average of 9x higher queries per second (QPS) and 3x lower latency geomean compared to gen 1 warehouses at a 200-concurrent-user load. While this reflects a single benchmark, the results closely mirror what preview customers have reported based on their specific environments. Together, these gains highlight the substantial performance improvements users can expect for highly concurrent, latency-sensitive workloads.
Accelerating business impact
Interactive Analytics isn’t just about faster queries; it’s about accelerating core business outcomes. For example, organizations can deliver real-time visibility into operations, helping teams respond instantly to changes in the market, customer behavior and system performance. Product teams can embed live analytics into customer experiences to unlock new value streams and improve engagement. And data teams can serve insights to AI models and applications in real time, reducing latency between data generation and decision-making.
Interactive Analytics is also cost effective. By running interactive workloads directly on Snowflake’s unified platform, organizations don’t need separate systems, query engines, caches and duplicated infrastructures. Intelligent optimizations ensure resources are used efficiently — so teams get the performance they need without overspending.
Powering the next generation of data experiences
As data-driven applications evolve, analytics are no longer confined to static dashboards or scheduled reports. Teams today need insights that are both interactive and immediate, powering user-facing experiences and real-time decisions as easily as traditional analysis.
Interactive Analytics bridges the gap between traditional analytics and real-time serving analytics, giving organizations the flexibility to choose the right approach for every use case. Whether you're ingesting data in batch (generally available) or streaming in fresh data (currently in private preview) into real-time dashboards and applications, Snowflake supports both — all within the same governed platform.
Developers and platform owners can build the architecture that best fits their needs, mixing batch and streaming patterns as their use cases evolve. The result is a modern analytics foundation that’s fast and flexible, built for immediacy and delivering real-time insights at a great price-to-performance ratio.
Ecosystem and launch partners
Interactive Analytics launches with support from leading partners including Sigma, ThoughtSpot, Domo and Omni, bringing real-time, high-concurrency analytics directly to their users on Snowflake. Together, we’re enabling sub-second interactivity and immediate insights on live, governed data — no extracts, no latency, no compromise.
To learn more about how your organization can benefit from Interactive Analytics, please contact us.
Forward Looking Statement
This content contains forward-looking statements, including about future product offerings, and is not a commitment to deliver any product or feature. Actual results may differ and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. See our latest 10-Q for more information.