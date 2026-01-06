Gemini 3 in Snowflake Cortex AI: Eine vertiefte Zusammenarbeit mit Google Cloud, um Kunden beim Aufbau intelligenterer, schnellerer und sichererer KI zu unterstützen

We are thrilled to announce the expanded availability of Google’s latest Gemini models, Gemini 3 Pro and Gemini Flash 2.5, running natively within Snowflake Cortex AI. For customers, this means faster access to industry-leading AI, without moving or copying sensitive enterprise data. With Gemini 3, customers also gain access to state-of-the-art multimodal reasoning with unprecedented depth and nuance, enabling agents that can understand subtle context, intent and domain-specific complexity with far less prompting.

This launch deepens our strategic relationship with Google Cloud and strengthens our shared commitment to helping enterprises build generative and agentic AI applications directly where their governed data already lives. This results in a simpler architecture, lower cost and higher trust in agentic AI applications. By combining Snowflake’s governed data foundation with Google’s most intelligent Gemini generation yet, customers can now build agents that are not only powerful but reliably grounded in their enterprise data.

As part of this extended collaboration, Snowflake and Google Cloud are aligning more closely across product innovation and go-to-market efforts. Together, we’re enabling customers globally to build, deploy and scale secure enterprise AI, while giving them the freedom to work across clouds with comprehensive data governance capabilities.

Gemini arrives to Cortex AI

Starting today, Gemini 3 Pro and Gemini Flash 2.5 are available in public preview through Snowflake Cortex AI Functions, with support coming soon to Snowflake Intelligence and Snowflake Cortex Agents. The Gemini models join other frontier models from Anthropic, Meta, OpenAI and more, all running inside Snowflake’s secure and governed perimeter. Gemini 3 Pro brings Google’s latest advances in multimodal understanding, long-context reasoning and agentic capabilities directly into Snowflake, so customers can unlock deeper insights and more capable agents without impacting security or governance controls.

What customers can achieve with Gemini in Snowflake

The Gemini models are extensible to a variety of use cases, depending on your need:

Gemini 3 excels at multimodal reasoning, long-context analysis, advanced tool use and complex agentic workflows. It’s a powerful fit for Snowflake customers building production-grade AI agents that operate securely across structured, unstructured and multimodal enterprise data. This makes it ideal for customers building enterprise-grade AI agents that must reason deeply over financial records, logs, product data, documents and more, securely at scale. Built on Google’s most intelligent Gemini generation to date, Gemini 3 Pro delivers state-of-the-art reasoning with unprecedented depth and nuance, significantly outperforming previous generations across major reasoning, math, multimodal and factual accuracy benchmarks, giving enterprises higher confidence in their most complex, business-critical use cases.

Gemini Flash 2.5 is optimized for speed and cost efficiency. It delivers high-quality results across tasks such as summarization, chat, data extraction and captioning, making it ideal for high-volume workloads that demand both performance and value. It’s perfect for high-volume scenarios such as call summarization, invoice processing and rapid customer service interactions, without slowing down the service.

And because Gemini runs natively in Snowflake, customers can use Gemini models across all supported clouds via cross-region inference. To get started, enable GCP_US or ANY_REGION in your Snowflake admin settings to run Gemini models across all clouds via cross-region inference.

Using Gemini with Cortex AI Functions to unlock enterprise insights faster

Cortex AI Functions make it easy to build cost-efficient, scalable AI pipelines across multimodal enterprise data using familiar SQL. This eliminates complex orchestration and reduces operational overhead, enabling analysts and developers to apply natural language instructions directly to governed data sets. When combined with Gemini 3’s advanced reasoning, customers can move beyond basic Q&A to nuanced analysis, planning and decision support that better captures the real-world complexity of their businesses. For example, using AI_COMPLETE function, users can leverage state-of-the-art models like Gemini 3 Pro:

