Ist Ihre Strategie für Geschäftskontinuität und Notfallwiederherstellung unternehmensreif?

Picture this: It's the final week of your fiscal quarter. Your sales team is closing deals, and your finance team is preparing reports for the board. Your marketing team is analyzing campaign performance to set next quarter's budget. Then, at 4 p.m. on a Tuesday, your analytics platform goes dark due to a cloud provider outage.

For many organizations, this scenario isn't hypothetical — it's a recurring nightmare. As Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy pointed out in his recent blog post, disaster recovery is a must for organizations navigating today’s interconnected, fast-moving digital economy. A single, seemingly isolated incident can cascade across thousands of apps and services, disrupting processes and delaying critical business decisions.

Yet when evaluating data + AI platforms, business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) often takes a back seat. And unfortunately, not all platforms are architected for true enterprise resilience. That means that when systems fail, business continuity becomes your problem to solve, with your reputation on the line.

Three BCDR questions every data leader should ask

Every business faces a choice: accept the risk of downtime or invest in resilience. The question isn't whether your business can afford a BCDR solution — it’s whether your business can afford not to have one.

When evaluating your current platform or assessing new solutions, three critical questions will reveal whether you're fully protected.

1. "How can we achieve our recovery requirements with your platform?"

The stakes for downtime are much higher than most organizations realize. Unplanned downtime costs an average of $14,056 per minute, rising to $23,750 for large enterprises, according to 2024 research by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA).

Your business may have specific recovery objectives, such as recovery point objectives (RPOs) and recovery time objectives (RTOs). You need to ask whether the solution you're evaluating can deliver on them.

Platforms built for enterprise needs should be able to walk you through setting up disaster recovery procedures. Ask for specifics: "How can I easily re-ingest missing data in my DR account and achieve a 15-minute RTO?" If they can't show you how this works, you're looking at a platform that may leave your team flying blind.

2. "Can you demonstrate how cross-region and cross-cloud failover work?"

True enterprise-grade BCDR means seamless failover across regions and even between cloud providers, not just local redundancy. BCDR should work whether you're dealing with a data center outage, a regional service disruption or a migration across regions or cloud providers.

Third-party analysis also shows that Snowflake can handle cross-region and cross-cloud failover automatically, maintaining your data, processing capabilities and governance controls across multiple regions and clouds, while other platforms may require extensive manual intervention and custom engineering to achieve cross-region and cross-cloud failover.

Be sure to ask how long it takes to get up and running. Databricks, for instance, has acknowledged publicly that its BCDR “can take months, or even a year, to get up and running the first time.” Snowflake's BCDR can be set up in minutes, regardless of whether you need cross-region or cross-cloud protection.