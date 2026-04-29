Collaboration that reflects how businesses actually work

Data collaboration rarely happens in neat, one-to-one relationships. It happens across networks of partners.

For example, a consumer packaged goods company, a retailer and publisher can collaborate within the same environment: running joint analysis and activating insights without exposing underlying data. An advertiser can access an identity spine from an identity provider and immediately collaborate with a media network on its identity-resolved data, enabling new marketing measurement and activation use cases.

With Snowflake’s symmetric multiparty capabilities, organizations can collaborate in a shared environment where:

Multiple parties contribute data

Analysis happens collectively

Results can be activated more efficiently within the same environment

This all takes place under the core principle of data clean room design: enabling collaboration while helping to prevent direct exposure of underlying data. The result is a more practical model of collaboration — one that aligns with how modern data ecosystems actually operate — and provides an intuitive, frictionless experience through AI.

Trusted by leaders across the data collaboration ecosystem

Across the media, advertising and marketing landscape, organizations are seeing benefits across the enterprise with their advanced use of Snowflake Data Clean Rooms:

Hightouch

"Multi-party collaboration in Snowflake Data Clean Rooms opens exciting new use cases for identity resolution and activation, without moving data outside the data cloud. Hightouch can now work inside a media network's Snowflake environment to resolve and activate audiences on behalf of advertisers without relying on technical teams or complex workflows. Snowflake Cortex extends that further, helping us configure and manage these integrations through natural language." — Ian Maier, General Manager of AdTech, Hightouch

Kargo

“The new Snowflake Collaboration API makes it much easier for us to collaborate across partners and activate data without added complexity for our clients. It’s far more flexible, giving clients control over how they participate and run queries, while keeping costs transparent and data privacy intact." — Diana Koshy, Senior Director, Data Engineer, Kargo

OneTrust

“AI is pushing businesses to use data faster and more collaboratively in data clean rooms. The challenge is ensuring that innovation does not come at the expense of privacy and responsible data use. Our partnership with Snowflake advances privacy-first collaboration, embedding consent directly into data activation so teams can innovate with confidence and maintain trust with their customers.” — Ojas Rege, SVP, Privacy & Data Governance at OneTrust

PubMatic

“The identity challenge is getting more and more complex across platforms and tools. PubMatic is proud to partner with Snowflake to give buyers a more practical path forward — one where they can collaborate across data partners, resolve identity at scale and activate insights without compromising on privacy or governance. As clean rooms evolve from technical workflows into intelligent, business-ready infrastructure, PubMatic is committed to being a comprehensive resource for our buyers.” — Mike Chowla, VP Product Management, PubMatic

Samsung Ads

“We are excited to expand our work with Snowflake to continue to provide clients with solutions built with privacy at the forefront. Samsung clean rooms powered by Snowflake enables advertisers to unlock deeper, actionable insights across both their linear and streaming CTV audiences, giving advertisers a more holistic view of behavior and performance.” — Liz Rawson, Head of Data + Measurement Partnerships, Samsung Ads

VideoAmp

“Snowflake's evolution of data clean rooms marks an exciting step forward for privacy-first collaboration across the industry. As a company committed to both privacy-preserving practices and holistic, deduplicated measurement, VideoAmp has seen firsthand how publisher-specific clean rooms unlock new possibilities. We believe that the Collab API represents the logical next progression for us to remain at the forefront of cross-publisher measurement, thereby delivering maximum value to our clientele." — Dibjot Singh, Product Director for Data Management, VideoAmp

Warner Bros. Discovery

“Data collaboration is central to how we create value for our partners and audiences at Warner Bros. Discovery. Snowflake's evolution of Data Clean Rooms, particularly the multiparty capabilities and natural language capabilities, reflects exactly which direction the industry needs to accelerate toward: privacy-first infrastructure that's usable by the teams closest to the business. As signal loss continues to reshape the advertising landscape, the ability to collaborate on data in a privacy-safe, scalable way is no longer a nice-to-have — it's foundational. Snowflake's Data Clean Rooms give us the infrastructure to deepen partner relationships and drive better outcomes for advertisers, while keeping governance and control where it belongs.” — Jenny Yurko, Vice President, Data Product Strategy, Warner Bros. Discovery

A governed path from aspiration to action

By simplifying setup and making clean rooms more accessible to business users, these updates help reduce the time between collaboration aspiration and actual action.

What previously required coordination across multiple teams — and multiple clean rooms — can now happen within a more continuous workflow while maintaining robust privacy and governance controls. And as accessibility increases, governance framework remains constant.

Whether using Cortex Code or Snowflake Intelligence, all interactions operate within approved templates, policies and controls. This balance of greater usability while maintaining strong governance controls is what makes intelligent, AI-driven collaboration possible.

Join us at POSSIBLE

If you’re attending POSSIBLE, we’d love to connect.

Meet with Snowflake to see how data clean rooms are evolving, and how a more guided, intelligent approach to collaboration can help your teams move faster while maintaining control.

This content contains forward-looking statements, including about our future product offerings, and are not commitments to deliver any product offerings. Actual results and offerings may differ and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. See our latest 10-Q for more information.