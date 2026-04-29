Data clean rooms have become essential for collaboration in a privacy-first world, where protecting and controlling first-party data is critical. Advertisers, publishers, agencies and technology providers have all been adopting data clean rooms to meet an emerging set of needs. As signal loss, regulation and walled gardens reshape the ecosystem, organizations need ways to work together without exposing valuable and sensitive data. But while the need for collaboration has grown, the capabilities and experience haven’t kept up.
Traditional data clean rooms were built for a more constrained model: one-to-one relationships, heavy reliance on technical teams, and workflows that separate insight from action. The result? Slow deployment, limited participation and delayed time to value. Snowflake is evolving this experience to help address these challenges.
Introducing a simpler, more scalable way to collaborate
We’re introducing new capabilities in Snowflake Data Clean Rooms that make privacy-first collaboration easier to deploy, easier to use, more flexible across partners and more accessible across the enterprise, while helping organizations maintain governance framework and control.
These innovations focus on one goal: help teams collaborate more effectively with data, help teams reduce complexity, and maintain strong governance framework and control.
What’s new:
Multiparty collaboration, built for real-world ecosystems (GA)
New symmetric multiparty capabilities allow multiple organizations to contribute, analyze and activate data with each other in a shared, controlled environment — moving beyond rigid data provider/consumer roles.
A native experience in Snowsight (PuPr soon)
Data clean rooms will soon be directly accessible within Snowsight, bringing collaboration into the same interface teams already use to explore and work with data.
Faster collaboration and deployment with Cortex Code (GA)
Expanded agentic capabilities and skills in Cortex Code that are designed to help reduce setup time and operational overhead for developers and data teams.
Natural language interaction with Snowflake Intelligence (PrPr)
Users can explore data, run analyses and initiate workflows using natural language, all within their governed guardrails that are designed to support privacy and control.
Together, these capabilities shift data clean rooms from complex technical workflows to more accessible, business-ready collaboration.
From technical workflows to guided collaboration
At the center of this evolution is a shift in how people interact with data clean rooms. Previously, working in a clean room often required technical teams to write queries, manage templates and coordinate workflows across multiple stakeholders. That complexity limited who could participate and slowed down decision-making.
Snowflake Data Clean Rooms now introduce a more intuitive experience. With these new capabilities, Snowflake is making clean rooms more accessible, while helping preserve control:
Technical users can use Cortex Code to accelerate setup and configuration
Business users can use Snowflake Intelligence to explore and act on data through natural language
This isn’t about automating decisions or replacing human judgment. We are reducing the friction around collaboration, so teams can focus on the collaboration itself, interpreting insights and taking action.
Collaboration that reflects how businesses actually work
Data collaboration rarely happens in neat, one-to-one relationships. It happens across networks of partners.
For example, a consumer packaged goods company, a retailer and publisher can collaborate within the same environment: running joint analysis and activating insights without exposing underlying data. An advertiser can access an identity spine from an identity provider and immediately collaborate with a media network on its identity-resolved data, enabling new marketing measurement and activation use cases.
With Snowflake’s symmetric multiparty capabilities, organizations can collaborate in a shared environment where:
Multiple parties contribute data
Analysis happens collectively
Results can be activated more efficiently within the same environment
This all takes place under the core principle of data clean room design: enabling collaboration while helping to prevent direct exposure of underlying data. The result is a more practical model of collaboration — one that aligns with how modern data ecosystems actually operate — and provides an intuitive, frictionless experience through AI.
Trusted by leaders across the data collaboration ecosystem
Across the media, advertising and marketing landscape, organizations are seeing benefits across the enterprise with their advanced use of Snowflake Data Clean Rooms:
Hightouch
"Multi-party collaboration in Snowflake Data Clean Rooms opens exciting new use cases for identity resolution and activation, without moving data outside the data cloud. Hightouch can now work inside a media network's Snowflake environment to resolve and activate audiences on behalf of advertisers without relying on technical teams or complex workflows. Snowflake Cortex extends that further, helping us configure and manage these integrations through natural language." — Ian Maier, General Manager of AdTech, Hightouch
Kargo
“The new Snowflake Collaboration API makes it much easier for us to collaborate across partners and activate data without added complexity for our clients. It’s far more flexible, giving clients control over how they participate and run queries, while keeping costs transparent and data privacy intact." — Diana Koshy, Senior Director, Data Engineer, Kargo
OneTrust
“AI is pushing businesses to use data faster and more collaboratively in data clean rooms. The challenge is ensuring that innovation does not come at the expense of privacy and responsible data use. Our partnership with Snowflake advances privacy-first collaboration, embedding consent directly into data activation so teams can innovate with confidence and maintain trust with their customers.” — Ojas Rege, SVP, Privacy & Data Governance at OneTrust
PubMatic
“The identity challenge is getting more and more complex across platforms and tools. PubMatic is proud to partner with Snowflake to give buyers a more practical path forward — one where they can collaborate across data partners, resolve identity at scale and activate insights without compromising on privacy or governance. As clean rooms evolve from technical workflows into intelligent, business-ready infrastructure, PubMatic is committed to being a comprehensive resource for our buyers.” — Mike Chowla, VP Product Management, PubMatic
Samsung Ads
“We are excited to expand our work with Snowflake to continue to provide clients with solutions built with privacy at the forefront. Samsung clean rooms powered by Snowflake enables advertisers to unlock deeper, actionable insights across both their linear and streaming CTV audiences, giving advertisers a more holistic view of behavior and performance.” — Liz Rawson, Head of Data + Measurement Partnerships, Samsung Ads
VideoAmp
“Snowflake's evolution of data clean rooms marks an exciting step forward for privacy-first collaboration across the industry. As a company committed to both privacy-preserving practices and holistic, deduplicated measurement, VideoAmp has seen firsthand how publisher-specific clean rooms unlock new possibilities. We believe that the Collab API represents the logical next progression for us to remain at the forefront of cross-publisher measurement, thereby delivering maximum value to our clientele." — Dibjot Singh, Product Director for Data Management, VideoAmp
Warner Bros. Discovery
“Data collaboration is central to how we create value for our partners and audiences at Warner Bros. Discovery. Snowflake's evolution of Data Clean Rooms, particularly the multiparty capabilities and natural language capabilities, reflects exactly which direction the industry needs to accelerate toward: privacy-first infrastructure that's usable by the teams closest to the business. As signal loss continues to reshape the advertising landscape, the ability to collaborate on data in a privacy-safe, scalable way is no longer a nice-to-have — it's foundational. Snowflake's Data Clean Rooms give us the infrastructure to deepen partner relationships and drive better outcomes for advertisers, while keeping governance and control where it belongs.” — Jenny Yurko, Vice President, Data Product Strategy, Warner Bros. Discovery
A governed path from aspiration to action
By simplifying setup and making clean rooms more accessible to business users, these updates help reduce the time between collaboration aspiration and actual action.
What previously required coordination across multiple teams — and multiple clean rooms — can now happen within a more continuous workflow while maintaining robust privacy and governance controls. And as accessibility increases, governance framework remains constant.
Whether using Cortex Code or Snowflake Intelligence, all interactions operate within approved templates, policies and controls. This balance of greater usability while maintaining strong governance controls is what makes intelligent, AI-driven collaboration possible.
Join us at POSSIBLE
If you’re attending POSSIBLE, we’d love to connect.
Meet with Snowflake to see how data clean rooms are evolving, and how a more guided, intelligent approach to collaboration can help your teams move faster while maintaining control.
This content contains forward-looking statements, including about our future product offerings, and are not commitments to deliver any product offerings. Actual results and offerings may differ and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. See our latest 10-Q for more information.