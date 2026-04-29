We've spent the past two years making AI agents capable. They can query your databases, summarize your documents, route your workflows, and initiate transactions on your behalf. Some of them are genuinely impressive.

The harder challenge is the one most organizations haven't solved and that’s ensuring they're accountable.

An agent can act. But accountability is a different question entirely. When a human employee takes an action, there's a chain of identity attached to it. When an agent does, there often isn't. As agents move from demos into production, that gap becomes a governance problem.

This is the agent identity problem. An agent should have a verifiable identity of its own: defined rights, defined scope and a persistent record of what it did. Without it, you can’t answer what happened, who authorized it or whether it stayed within its boundaries, and that becomes a liability the moment something goes wrong.

Most don't. And that gap is already slowing adoption in some of the most sophisticated AI programs in the world.

The questions every compliance team needs to answer

In regulated industries, AI doesn’t reduce audit complexity. It amplifies it. If an agent queries your database, generates a recommendation or initiates an action — and something goes wrong six months from now — your team will need to answer:

Who created the agent?

What rights did it have, and for how long?

What data did it touch?

And if it produced a derived insight (a projection, a summary, an output no one explicitly authorized, for example), who owns that?

Picture a loan underwriting agent. It queries credit data, flags risk and produces an approval recommendation. A year later, a borrower disputes the outcome. Your compliance team needs to reconstruct exactly what data the agent accessed, under whose authority, and whether its output stayed within approved scope. If that record doesn't exist, you're not just exposed. You're starting from nothing.

They seem like reasonable questions. The problem is that most identity infrastructures weren't designed to answer them.

Why it's harder than it looks

Traditional identity systems were built for stable roles and defined access. Agents don't fit that model.

An agent might spin up for a single task, pull from four data sources, and disappear by noon. Each source may have had proper access controls in isolation. But the combined output (a derived insight) can cross into territory nobody authorized. The agent did exactly what it was built to do. The problem was that nobody defined the boundary.

And even after an agent is gone, the record still has to exist.

Think about a traditional scheduled batch process, a payroll script that runs every night at midnight. It has a name, an owner, a full audit trail. A dynamic agent that ran for three hours and returned a recommendation? Without intentional architecture, it leaves almost no governance footprint.

Solving agent identity starts with embedding governance into the architecture

Governance can't be bolted on. It has to be the architecture from the start.

Here's what that looks like in practice:

Identity at creation, not at runtime. An agent's rights, data access and operating scope need to be defined before it acts, not inferred from the user who invoked it. Explicit permissions with expiration include what it can access, for how long, on behalf of whom. For example, an agent invoked by a VP of Finance gets its own scoped access, not an inherited copy of theirs.

An agent's rights, data access and operating scope need to be defined before it acts, not inferred from the user who invoked it. Explicit permissions with expiration include what it can access, for how long, on behalf of whom. For example, an agent invoked by a VP of Finance gets its own scoped access, not an inherited copy of theirs. Governance on outputs, not just inputs. Access controls on source data aren't enough. When agents combine data across systems, the combined output can cross lines that no individual source would. Policy needs to follow derived insights, not just the data that created them. An agent authorized to access HR data and financial data separately may not be authorized to combine them.

Access controls on source data aren't enough. When agents combine data across systems, the combined output can cross lines that no individual source would. Policy needs to follow derived insights, not just the data that created them. An agent authorized to access HR data and financial data separately may not be authorized to combine them. Lifecycle tracking that outlasts the agent. Short-lived agents still need a permanent record of who created it, what it accessed, what it produced, and who authorized it. Auditability can't be contingent on the agent still running. A clinical agent that ran for an hour and returned a recommendation still needs a permanent record.

Short-lived agents still need a permanent record of who created it, what it accessed, what it produced, and who authorized it. Auditability can't be contingent on the agent still running. A clinical agent that ran for an hour and returned a recommendation still needs a permanent record. Human oversight as a canary, not a crutch. The goal isn't a human watching every agent interaction. That defeats the purpose. The right model is a periodic, systematic review and an audit function that catches drift before it compounds. Think of it like a financial audit: not every transaction, but enough to surface patterns.

It’s why these principles are built into Snowflake by design, guiding our own AI agent development and the agents we enable our customers to build.

When we built our own Snowflake Go-To-Market AI Assistant, we wanted to empower our teams with all of the relevant sales knowledge, customer stories and account insights at their fingertips. For this to work, we had to get two things right: we had to ensure that the information provided could be trusted and we put controls in place so the agent only exposed the right information to the right people at the right time.

As a result, we started with these as design constraints, not features:

Role-based data access

Certified queries that distinguish validated answers from inferred ones

Defined scope at creation

A logical data model that enforces data access across multiple sources

The result: our agent now empowers over 6,000+ employees and answers over 35,000 questions per week — an agent our teams trust to operate autonomously, with full auditability after the fact.

At scale, we’re supporting our customers in the same way. Customers across companies like TS Imagine, Fanatics and United Rentals are all building agents on Snowflake to accelerate their business.

Tipalti, a global payments platform that processes over $75 billion in annual transactions, for example, uses the Snowflake AI Data Cloud to democratize LLM-powered data exploration across its teams. The platform enables key business units to accelerate financial insights and act faster on critical decisions, saving time and money while empowering the people closest to the work with the information they need to move confidently.

Solving agent identity is your silver bullet for enterprise AI adoption

Solving agent identity doesn't just reduce risk. It removes the friction that's stalling adoption.

Right now, fear of the unknown is what drives enterprises to assign a human to watch every agent, build apps instead of true agents or avoid the category entirely. That's expensive. And it defeats the purpose.

That hesitation disappears once you can answer who the agent is, what it's authorized to do and what it actually did. Agents earn trust the same way people do. Not through intention. Through evidence.

Capability is no longer the constraint. Trust is.