Snowflake for Startups: Launching the Next Generation of Data and AI-Powered Startups

For me, working with startups is not just a job; it’s a passion. I’ve had the privilege of seeing bold concepts transformed into successful companies, and I still get a jolt of excitement when a truly exceptional idea crosses my path. That’s why I’m thrilled to introduce Snowflake for Startups, the next evolution of our Powered by Snowflake program.

Today’s startup environment is being redefined by the rapid pace of AI innovation. Founders are under a new level of pressure to distinguish themselves in a crowded market and deliver products faster than ever.

Snowflake for Startups is designed to address those challenges. It’s the ultimate launchpad for founders looking to build and scale enterprise-grade, AI-powered applications in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. It brings together our most impactful programs and resources, from technology to capital and community, to create a comprehensive, integrated support system for startups.

Snowflake for Startups: Something for everyone

Make no mistake: This isn’t about just handing out free credits and a pat on the back. Snowflake for Startups offers a suite of programs and to support startups as they build data and AI products, launch them, and grow their business, including:

Snowflake Startup Accelerator: A six-month program that provides strategic early-stage startups with access to Snowflake technical experts, free usage and dedicated go-to-market support. The Startup Accelerator is a primary path for startups looking to build on Snowflake, whether it’s a data application, an AI application or workload built with Snowflake Cortex AI.

VC Community: Snowflake is expanding partnerships and collaboration with key venture capital firms, with the goal of helping to accelerate the growth of venture-backed startups. VCs get early insight into cutting-edge startups building on Snowflake, and their portfolio companies get access to resources such as free Snowflake credits and technical experts.

Silicon Valley AI (SVAI) Hub access: Startups have the opportunity to use the dedicated coworking space within the SVAI Hub at Snowflake’s Menlo Park headquarters, and to host (or attend) events there to build connections with local VC firms and AI companies.

Snowflake Startup Challenge: Our annual competition, held in partnership with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), provides early-stage startups with the opportunity to compete for a chance to pitch their product on a global stage in front of a panel of industry luminaries. Three finalists compete for a share of a potential investment from Snowflake Ventures and mentorship opportunities from an NYSE company.

Helping startup founders bring their exceptional ideas to life by providing technical resources, guidance and mentorship is one of Snowflake’s long-standing commitments. The Powered by Snowflake program grew out of this pledge; it’s why we created the Snowflake Startup Challenge five years ago, and it’s why we invested in the Powered by Snowflake Funding Program in 2023 and expanded the Snowflake Startup Accelerator with a $200 million investment earlier this year.

Build for agility, scale faster and accelerate go-to-market

So what does this mean for you as a founder, a builder and an innovator?

First, you get to build on a trusted platform. When you build on Snowflake, you become an enterprise-grade company from the start. Our platform provides built-in scalability, security and governance capabilities, while the Snowflake Native App Framework allows you to create apps that can be deployed where your customer’s data lives and eliminate the need to move data — so you can build AI applications with confidence.

Second, we want to help you grow with AI. Our extensive suite of AI services, including Snowflake Cortex AI and Snowflake Intelligence (preview), make it easy to develop and build with AI. Startups in Snowflake programs also work closely with our technical and engineering experts, building relationships that can help inform the evolution of Snowflake product features. For example, the Cortex REST API delivers fast, reliable inference within the Snowflake security perimeter, enabling developers to build AI-powered apps with confidence and control over data privacy settings, compliance features and costs. With seamless integration of Snowflake tools and access to leading models, teams can run LLM workloads where their code lives, no data movement required. And with Snowflake Marketplace, it’s easy to scale app adoption securely across your organization.

Third, you can join an expanding startup ecosystem and accelerate your go-to-market. As part of Snowflake for Startups, you’ll get access to exclusive resources and pilot opportunities designed just for startups, as well as resources from Snowflake developer, product and partner marketing teams to support building, scaling and go-to-market efforts. Startups also get valuable visibility and exposure to Snowflake’s global ecosystem: Partner programs, co-selling opportunities through Snowflake Accelerate, startup events and showcases, each offering a chance to get your name in front of relevant audiences. Plus, listing an app or data product on Snowflake Marketplace gives your company visibility to over 12,000 potential customers.

Maxa: From startup to scale-up with Snowflake

While our resources can provide startups with a powerful boost, they aren’t a substitute for perseverance and inspired building. Snowflake’s go-to-market assistance may help open doors, but it’s the startup team that has to follow through with the pitch, product and service that convinces a customer — or a VC — to make an investment.

For Maxa, winning the 2023 Snowflake Startup Challenge wasn't just another accolade; it was the catalyst that transformed them from an ambitious startup into a rapidly scaling enterprise technology company. The international exposure and global audience that came with the win became what Maxa Co-CEO Alexis Steinman calls a "lightning strike marketing event" that fundamentally altered the company's trajectory.

"Before the challenge, we were knocking on doors like any other startup," Steinman explained. "After winning, those same doors opened differently. Companies worldwide had seen the videos, heard our pitch, and understood our vision. We suddenly had VP-level meetings that would have taken months to secure. The international stage gave us instant credibility."

Maxa's founders had made the strategic decision to build their entire company on Snowflake from Day 1, working as early adopters of Snowflake Native Apps. They quietly developed their patent-pending reasoning and verification technology, bringing the power of gen AI to finance and business teams struggling with complex ERP systems.

The Startup Challenge win marked the inflection point. The global exposure didn't just bring visibility: it brought validation. "The international audience we gained through the challenge accelerated everything," said Raphael Steinman, Co-CEO of Maxa. "We went from explaining who we were to discussing how quickly we could deliver value."

Capitalizing on momentum: Moving from build phase to scale-up phase

While the Snowflake for Startups resources provided powerful support, from technical expertise to investment from Snowflake Ventures, Maxa understood that international recognition alone wouldn't guarantee success. The team worked relentlessly to convert their newfound visibility into sustainable growth.

"Maybe we were quicker to get a VP in the meeting, or secure that crucial second meeting," Alexis Steinman said. "But it was still up to us to demonstrate our value. The difference was, we were now operating from a position of strength, with global credibility behind us."

The company strategically aligned its value proposition with Snowflake's platform roadmap, a decision that proved crucial for scaling. Three years post-Startup Challenge, this alignment continues to fuel Maxa’s growth.

"Our features complement Snowflake's best-in-class, enterprise-grade capabilities," Raphael Steinman explained. "We can approach large accounts with a compelling proposition: 'You've committed to Snowflake strategically and financially. Maxa is already available inside your Snowflake environment, ready to deploy.'"

The transformation complete

What began as a startup building on Snowflake has evolved into a scale-up company with global reach, patent-pending AI technology and XL enterprise clients. The Startup Challenge win and support from Snowflake for Startups didn't just open doors; it fundamentally changed how Maxa walked through them.

Join the Snowflake startup community

Snowflake for Startups provides the visibility, technical and financial support, and ecosystem to help you get to market faster. However, the true benefit is that it frees up startup teams to do what you do best: innovate. I can’t wait to see what you build next.

Ready to get started?