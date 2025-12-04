Snowflake und AWS: Beschleunigung der Daten- und KI-Einführung in Unternehmen

AWS CEO Matt Garman in conversation with Sridhar Ramaswamy.

Trusted Cloud Infrastructure at Global Scale

The foundation of any successful AI strategy is trusted data and performant compute running on secure cloud infrastructure that connects enterprises seamlessly at global scale. This year, we’re expanding to new AWS regions in South Africa, Thailand, New Zealand, and Europe so more customers like Carry 1st can unify, share and activate in the AI Data Cloud with the flexibility and security they need when it comes to choosing where to store their data and provision compute resources. Customers are running core analytics workloads 2.1x faster using Gen2 warehouses introduced across AWS and other cloud regions. Recognition as the AWS Global Infrastructure Technology Partner of the Year, alongside regional Technology Partner of the Year in APJ, UKI, Alps, Benelux, CEE and Israel serves as a testament to our commitment to customers locally—and we’re just getting started.

AI-Ready Architectures

Modern enterprises use multiple tools and systems to run their business. Providing open connectivity between platforms so that data, governance protocol and business logic are accessible is critical for upstream AI workloads.

This year, we advanced integrations to unify data catalogs, simplify governance and synchronization and support cutting-edge open formats. Federation from AWS Glue Data Catalog to Snowflake Horizon Catalog enables customers to access Snowflake data from AWS. Conversely, catalog-linked databases enable customers to access AWS data from Snowflake, with automatic updates and streamlined management at scale. In addition Snowflake’s adoption of the latest Iceberg V3 table spec helps ensure interoperability across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. These advancements reduce duplication, cost and complexity to help customers like BMW Group realize the vision of truly open, AI-ready architectures.

Production-Grade Enterprise Agents

2025 has been the year of AI agents. As this year’s GenAI Tools Partner of the Year, our collaboration with AWS is no exception. From putting insights at users’ fingertips via Snowflake Intelligence on AWS, to providing seamless MCP connectivity with Amazon Bedrock, to offering Snowflake in AWS Marketplace for AI Agents and Tools, we empower customers with the tools, flexibility and optionality to discover, test and deploy agentic solutions quickly and securely. Customers like Luminate, eSentire and Decile are seeing tangible business value through their agentic deployments grounded in enterprise data to glean industry insights, investigate security threats and analyze ecommerce trends.

Industry Transformation

Customers across industries from financial services to manufacturing and media are using this joint innovation to drive transformational outcomes, from detecting fraud to optimizing operations, generating new revenue streams and advancing drug discovery. We’re proud to be recognized as AWS’s Industry Partner of the Year across Advertising & Marketing Tech (Global, North America), Aerospace & Satellite Technology (Global), Financial Services (North America) and Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (North America).

We’re in the early innings of the AI era, and the opportunity to harness AI for business transformation is massive. Together with AWS, we’re excited to build an open, connected and secure foundation that turns data into intelligence and intelligence into action.

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