Snowflake Ventures unterstützt Ataccama bei der Entwicklung vertrauenswürdiger, KI-bereiter Daten

The success of any AI initiative hinges on the integrity of data. When data is inconsistent or ungoverned, models can hallucinate, compliance risks rise and business adoption stalls.

At Snowflake, we believe that trustworthy, well-governed data is essential for AI adoption. That’s why we’re deepening our partnership and investing in Ataccama, a leading unified data management platform. This investment strengthens a long-standing partnership and deepens Ataccama’s integrations with Snowflake’s native capabilities, including Snowflake Cortex AI and Horizon Catalog, empowering our customers with greater confidence that the data powering the Snowflake AI Data Cloud is accurate, governed, and ready for mission-critical workloads and AI.

Bringing Ataccama’s intelligence natively to Snowflake

As organizations demand more from their data, Ataccama delivers a unified approach to data trust, anchored in automated data quality supported by lineage, observability, governance, and catalog in a single system. Available as a Snowflake Native App, Ataccama runs directly inside Snowflake, ensuring data is validated, enriched, and governed before it fuels analytics or AI workloads.

With this expanded partnership, customers can expect deeper generative AI capabilities running natively on Cortex AI, including natural language tools that make it easier to define and manage data quality rules. It builds on Horizon Catalog by enabling organizations to monitor data health and quality, while managing logic through Ataccama. Looking ahead, the partnership envisions agentic workflows where AI agents proactively identify and propose fixes for data quality remediations via Model Context Protocol integrations.

For Ataccama customers, this partnership brings data quality and governance closer to where work happens by integrating Snowflake-native features such as data health monitoring. It unifies the end-to-end workflow and makes it easier for teams to define and enforce rules directly in Snowflake.

For Snowflake customers, Ataccama adds the data trust layer for agentic AI experiences such as Snowflake Intelligence, by ensuring the data powering Snowflake Cortex AI and other models is accurate and governed. The result: trusted insights, faster time to value and greater confidence in AI-driven innovation.

Building the future of trusted, AI-ready data

In today’s AI-driven world, success depends on confidence in the data behind every decision. Ataccama delivers trusted, explainable and governed data fueling AI models and critical workloads, while giving joint customers a seamless, scalable experience on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. Together, Snowflake and Ataccama help enterprises make that possible, preparing their most critical data assets to fuel the next generation of intelligent applications.

Explore Ataccama’s offerings on Snowflake Marketplace, including the free Snowflake Native App for data quality validation.