When data is reused across teams and systems, context tends to erode faster than organizations expect. Data lineage gives teams a way to trace data from source to use, including the transformations, dependencies and downstream assets that shape how it is interpreted. This guide explains how data lineage helps restore context so teams can govern change, investigate issues and use data with more confidence.

Data lineage helps organizations answer a practical question: when data changes upstream, what else changes with it? A revenue table may feed dashboards, models, operational workflows and executive reporting at the same time, so when a source field or transformation changes, teams need a way to trace the impact across systems before inconsistencies spread further.

In enterprise environments, data rarely stays in one place or one form for long. A single dataset may be copied, joined, filtered, enriched, masked, aggregated and republished across teams that do not share the same assumptions or context. Without lineage, teams are left reconstructing that history manually. With lineage, they can inspect the path, understand how an asset became what it is and make better decisions about whether it is safe and appropriate to use.