For years, the multilayered data architecture of raw → transformed → curated has been the gold standard for transforming structured data into analytics-ready assets, bringing discipline and trust to the data lifecycle. In this established pipeline, raw ingests raw data, preserving its original state; transformed cleanses, enriches and integrates this data into a conformed view; and curated delivers highly curated, optimized data for direct business consumption. This approach brings discipline, clarity and trust to the data lifecycle.

But what about the vast universe of unstructured data that organizations generate daily? Valuable information is locked within call transcripts, support tickets and legal contracts, as well as in images and videos. Despite its immense potential, this data often languishes in fragmented silos, managed by ad hoc scripts. This disjointed approach leads to inconsistent insights, slower decision-making and a significant missed opportunity to unlock its true value.

It's time to apply the same rigor to unstructured data.

We are introducing a powerful new way to structure the unstructured data, powered by Snowflake Cortex AI Functions — a powerful, repeatable workflow that brings unstructured data directly into your data warehouse and transforms it into structured, actionable insights. At its heart is a reimagined transformed stage, which uses Cortex AI Functions to transform raw unstructured data into extracted entities, sentiment scores, summaries and more, directly in SQL. From there, these enriched outputs flow seamlessly into the curated layer, ready to power business intelligence (BI) dashboards, machine learning (ML) pipelines and natural-language exploration with Snowflake Cortex Analyst.