Oracle databases power some of the world's most critical enterprise operations, from global supply chains to healthcare to real-time financial trading. With Cortex Code and Openflow, Oracle data is now connected with the rest of your enterprise data in Snowflake, letting you build AI agents with full context in minutes.

Traditionally, data teams could only access Oracle transactional data through batch ETL or complex CDC platforms, leading to delayed insights for operational dashboards. Multi-hop CDC architectures increased complexity, costs and operational risk. Customers wanted to reduce technology overhead and avoid expensive platforms while benefiting from near real-time data and low-latency movement.

Hearing that call, we are thrilled to announce the general availability of the Snowflake Openflow Connector for Oracle, developed in collaboration with Oracle. This is a fully managed, native, agentless integration that streams data directly from your Oracle instance into Snowflake — without requiring customers to manage additional third-party replication infrastructure. The Snowflake Openflow Connector for Oracle is available today in all AWS commercial regions with Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) deployments and in AWS and Azure commercial regions with Snowflake deployments

Proven in production: Customer success

We didn't just build this connector to be compatible with Oracle; we designed it to support the scale requirements of large enterprise environments. During our preview phase, customers tested the limits of the architecture, and the results speak for themselves.

Yes Energy delivers near real-time analytics that accelerate energy market decisions

For Yes Energy, a leader in power market data, "fast" wasn't fast enough. The company needed to migrate massive historical data sets to Snowflake to power its analytics. Using the Openflow Connector’s parallelized snapshotting, Yes Energy reported a significant reduction in load times.