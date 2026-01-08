Snowflake gibt Absicht bekannt, Observe zu übernehmen, um KI-gestützte Beobachtbarkeit zu ermöglichen

For years, effective observability has been harder than it should be, with data fragmentation, a proliferation of tools and cost as common barriers. Observability is, at its core, a data problem. An organization’s ability to remain resilient is strictly limited by how much data it can afford to ingest, how it navigates the myriad of formats and silos, and the speed at which it can reason across it.

That’s why, today, we’re excited to announce our intent to acquire Observe, a leader in AI-powered observability. Together, Snowflake and Observe will empower customers to manage enterprise-wide observability across petabytes of telemetry with a modern, scalable architecture, enabling them to run production applications and agents with greater confidence, without sacrificing data to control costs.

From its inception, Observe was built on Snowflake and together, we’ll provide enterprises with several benefits. The combination of Observe’s AI-powered Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) with trusted data in Snowflake will enable a shift from reactive monitoring to proactive, automated troubleshooting.

Observe’s AI SRE leverages a unified context graph that correlates logs, metrics, and traces, allowing teams to detect anomalies earlier, identify root causes faster, and resolve production issues up to 10 times faster, improving operational resilience as systems grow more distributed, dynamic, and autonomous.

This acquisition also establishes a unified, open-standard observability architecture based on Apache Iceberg and OpenTelemetry, standards Snowflake has continuously contributed to. We believe this approach will enable enterprises to manage massive telemetry volumes using economical object storage, elastic compute, and interoperable standards, an essential foundation for operating next-generation AI agents and applications at scale.

By treating telemetry as first-class data within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, enterprises can apply analytics and AI consistently across observability and business data, with greater flexibility, governance, and efficiency.

Enterprises have increasingly been forced to rely on sampling and short retention windows to manage cost as AI-driven applications generate unprecedented volumes of logs, metrics, and traces.

By unifying Observe’s AI-powered observability platform with Snowflake’s scalable and trusted data foundation, organizations can eliminate these tradeoffs and retain high-fidelity telemetry data.

With this acquisition, we will be expanding our presence in the rapidly growing IT operations management software market and deepening our commitment to helping customers build and operate reliable agents and applications.

Observe’s developer-friendly approach will also complement our existing workload engines by providing teams with real-time enterprise context, faster root-cause analysis and AI-assisted troubleshooting — critical components for operating dynamic, autonomous systems at scale.

We are very excited to be able to help our customers with their observability needs, while bringing our traditional focus on ease of use, high performance and governance.

The closing of the acquisition is subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements