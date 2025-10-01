Snowflake Cortex AI: Accelerating Financial Services with Agentic AI

Make all your enterprise data AI-ready

Financial enterprises can now effortlessly ingest and transform data, including unstructured and multimodal data types, to make it AI-ready.

Unstructured data ingestion: Snowflake Openflow is built on open-source Apache NiFi. When coupled with Cortex AISQL’s parsing and pre-processing capabilities, it streamlines data ingestion and enables teams to effortlessly move data across traditionally siloed environments, including customer documents, call center transcripts and claims reports.

Unstructured data transformation: Cortex AISQL embeds AI features directly into SQL functions, allowing data analysts to process and transform unstructured data with ease. For example, a wealth management platform can use Cortex AISQL to transcribe (in public preview) earnings calls, summarize thousands of analyst reports and analyze market mood in real time — turning hours of manual work into seconds.

AI-ready third-party data access: Financial services professionals can extend the context of their AI agents beyond their organization's boundaries. The Sharing of Semantic Views and Cortex Knowledge Extensions facilitates secure access to AI-ready third-party data through the Snowflake Marketplace. An insurance underwriter, for instance, can leverage Cotality’s Owner Transfer dataset to streamline claims management workflows.

Bring state-of-the-art LLMs to your data, securely

Instead of moving sensitive data to external models, Snowflake allows you to bring performant, state-of-the-art LLMs — from Anthropic, OpenAI, Mistral, Meta and more — directly to Snowflake’s secure environment. This approach maintains your data security and governance, reduces data egress costs, and provides scalable compute, leading to faster, more reliable insights.

Leverage agentic AI for automation and efficiencies

Agentic AI systems can autonomously reason, plan and execute multi-step tasks with minimal human intervention. This capability is crucial for financial services companies seeking to automate complex, end-to-end workflows that were previously cost-prohibitive.

Cortex Agents: Now in public preview, Cortex Agents orchestrate across structured and unstructured data sources to deliver precise insights. They break down complex queries, retrieve relevant data and generate more accurate answers, providing efficiency and governance at every step.

Data Science Agent: This autonomous agent brings agentic AI to predictive ML. Using a simple natural language prompt, the Data Science Agent breaks down a modeling problem into distinct steps — from data analysis to training — and provides a validated modeling pipeline. This allows financial teams to build models for tasks like credit risk and fraud detection in minutes, accelerating development and freeing up teams to focus on strategy.

Deploy insight for business users with agents, APIs and apps

Embedding AI in financial services requires a dual approach: making the technology deeply understand the business and making it easily accessible to everyone while maintaining trust and security.

Model Context Protocol (MCP) provides a standardized way for LLMs to integrate with data, APIs and services. With the recent introduction of Snowflake’s managed MCP Server (in public preview), enterprises can achieve connected and interoperable AI. This allows customers to connect Snowflake AI capabilities, like Cortex Analyst and Cortex Search, to external agents, simplifying application architecture and eliminating the need for custom integrations. One example of this is our announcement with Anthropic to integrate Cortex AI within Claude for Financial Services.

Additionally, Snowflake Intelligence, also in public preview, offers a unified conversational interface that allows business users to go from data to insights without writing code. Powered by intelligent data agents, it brings together:

State-of-the-art LLMs from Anthropic and OpenAI

Structured and unstructured data within your Snowflake environment

Data from third-party vendors, such as news from The Associated Press

Different file types, including PDFs and Excel

A best-in-class data retrieval engine via Cortex Analyst and Cortex Search

Enterprise-grade security and governance controls

Together, Snowflake MCP Server and Snowflake Intelligence enable customers to ask complex, domain-specific questions in natural language by unifying and integrating all of the organization’s information, from structured tables to unstructured documents and from third-party tools and applications to internal enterprise systems. Ultimately, with Snowflake, customers can enable business-critical use cases, like:

A portfolio manager generating investment ideas based on analytics derived from earnings call transcripts, news, company fundamentals, and other market data.

A mortgage banker making informed lending decisions based on risk intelligence from loan documents, property data, financial data and customer communications.

An insurance underwriter making a risk evaluation based on AI-generated risk summaries.

Ensure trust with AI observability, governance and security capabilities

Public trust and regulatory oversight are paramount in financial services. AI observability tools allow teams to make their AI applications more trustworthy and transparent by continuously monitoring for model drift and data quality issues, including:

Risk mitigation: Observability tools help monitor for model drift, which can lead to inaccurate decisions in critical tasks like fraud detection and credit scoring.

Explainability and transparency: Observability provides the necessary audit trails to justify decisions supported by AI.

Operational resilience: Real-time anomaly detection helps ensure systems are reliable and efficient, reducing downtime.

From role-based access controls to end-to-end AI observability, Snowflake offers enterprise-ready security and governance capabilities for both data and AI.

Summary

The race for AI in finance won't be won with models alone; it will be won by seamlessly integrating those models with your enterprise data. Snowflake provides a complete AI solution that unifies your structured and unstructured data to power deep, actionable insights. With Snowflake MCP Servers providing a foundation for connectivity, trust and governance, financial institutions can start driving real business impact.

Snowflake AI is where your enterprise data meets agentic AI to redefine what’s possible in financial services. Request a personalized demo or speak with our sales team to see how agentic AI can accelerate your financial services business.

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