¿Están tus datos preparados para la IA? ¿Y tú?

AI-ready data is much more than the old adage “garbage in, garbage out.” Of course, no one wants garbage, but as another saying goes, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” The key is knowing what you need for a specific initiative but also knowing what you’ve got. Data must be evaluated, managed and governed, including detailed labeling and publishing. Those last two are the key to reuse, the holy grail of effective and efficient AI.

To use a cooking analogy, making data AI ready is more than just putting together a tossed salad. In the kitchen, raw ingredients need to be prepared for specific recipes. Potatoes might need to be sliced, diced or grated depending on what you’re making. But before you even get to that step, you need to find the potatoes. You’ll also likely need to clean them. And, you’ll need to find the other ingredients that go with them. Ingredients must also be labeled: You’d not like to mistake the sugar for the salt or the smoky paprika for the spicy cayenne pepper.

AI-ready data is like those prepared ingredients, ready to be baked into the AI model. At the recent Snowflake Summit, we announced features of the AI Data Cloud that will address the key characteristics of AI-ready data. Here are a few:

Quality : It goes without saying that the best chefs use quality ingredients. Snowflake allows customers to define quality standards (for example, freshness, duplication and custom measures) and monitor them with Data Metric Functions. Real-time monitoring enables real-time feedback on query performance and modified data, facilitating continuous data quality monitoring. Now Snowflake Cortex AI can be used to automate data cleansing, detect anomalies, standardize data sets and even suggest missing values, reducing manual effort and improving consistency.

: It goes without saying that the best chefs use quality ingredients. Snowflake allows customers to define quality standards (for example, freshness, duplication and custom measures) and monitor them with Data Metric Functions. Real-time monitoring enables real-time feedback on query performance and modified data, facilitating continuous data quality monitoring. Now Snowflake Cortex AI can be used to automate data cleansing, detect anomalies, standardize data sets and even suggest missing values, reducing manual effort and improving consistency. Diversity : The pantry should be stocked with a good variety. Similarly, data diversity helps ensure quality AI outcomes. Snowflake enables customers to store, analyze and apply AI to diverse types of data. Support for open source formats allows customers to access an even broader range, including data sitting outside of Snowflake environments. Additionally, expanding training data to include partner data or data acquired from external providers further ensures diversity. And generation of synthetic data can make sensitive data more accessible or balance representation where parameters of the missing data are known.

data diversity Freshness : Of course, you want your ingredients fresh. Nothing worse than discovering that a key component of your dish has lost its flavor. Having access to data where it resides has always been a strong value proposition of the Snowflake platform, providing AI models with access to the most pertinent and timely information. And Snowpipe ’s continuous data ingestion service automates data loading processes, ensuring data is available for analysis as soon as it arrives, contributing to timeliness.

Snowpipe Governance : Even chefs might want certain ingredients under lock and key, like during truffle season. All the new Snowflake governance features available through Snowflake Horizon enable that access, and use rights can be defined granularly and strictly enforced with features such as role-based access controls, data masking, object tagging and auditing. Snowflake's strategy is to bring the AI models to the data within its secure environment, rather than moving sensitive enterprise data out. This significantly reduces security and governance risks associated with external AI tools. It’s like making sure the cooking is done in your kitchen rather than taking your ingredients down to the neighbor’s house.

governance features Discovery : Obviously chefs need to be able to find their ingredients, ideally in labeled containers. And they want to know composition and origin, with as much detail as possible. Think of the nutritional facts as metadata. A data catalog, such as Snowflake Horizon Catalog , provides an inventory of data assets with metadata, context and accessibility details, making data easier to find and understand. Snowflake's Snowsight interface enables autocomplete, automatic data profiling, visualizations and dashboards for rapid data exploration. And Snowflake Marketplace facilitates easy discovery and access to diverse data sets and prebuilt applications, both using internal data and from external sources. That makes for a pretty impressive kitchen for any chef.

The bottom line: AI-ready data isn't just a nice-to-have. If you want effective and efficient AI, it has to be well trained. Relevant and clean data means your AI models perform better. When your data is easy to find and easy to understand, you spend less time prepping it. Think of the well-organized kitchen, with tins of flour, sugar and salt; a spice rack with jars labeled and dated; and a refrigerator stocked with fresh ingredients. With data like that, you can build, launch and scale AI initiatives much faster, and drive data reuse across multiple projects.

AI-ready data rarely comes “off the shelf”

AI-ready data doesn’t just happen. There is rarely a prepackaged, off-the-shelf version. You might get lucky and find some. But if you develop good data practices, you can create your own internal market where teams can find the ingredients they need.

The responsibility for AI-ready data doesn’t lie within a single individual or department; it's a shared, cross-functional effort with multiple stakeholders across an organization, from leadership to technical teams, data owners and those who will use it. In kitchen parlance, it takes a brigade, from the chef down.

Rather than focusing on new roles, focus on the responsibilities, that is, what you need to accomplish versus whom you need to hire. Here's an overview of what you might need: