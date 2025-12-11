RelationalAI treibt Decision Intelligence mit Investition von Snowflake Ventures voran

In the era of AI, enterprise data is abundant, but the ability to translate that data into accurate, operational decisions remains a complex challenge. Organizations often struggle to bridge the gap between raw data and high-stakes decision-making without impacting governance controls or risking AI hallucinations.

That’s why we’re thrilled to announce that Snowflake Ventures has invested in RelationalAI, the decision intelligence platform available natively on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. This investment will help RelationalAI scale its generative AI-native decision intelligence system and deepen integration with Snowflake Intelligence to unlock even faster, more reliable outcomes.

Decision intelligence without required data movement

Our partnership with RelationalAI extends the capabilities of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, empowering customers to make trustworthy, high-stakes decisions directly where their data lives. Built as a Snowflake Native App with Snowpark Container Services, RelationalAI operates within the customer’s Snowflake account, automatically inheriting various security, governance and compliance controls. Its decision agents, grounded in customer-specific semantic models and powered by advanced reasoners, provide enterprises with specialized LLMs trained on their private data and semantics to deliver faster, more reliable and transparent decisions at scale.

Together, Snowflake and RelationalAI enable customers to:

Accelerate value: Stand up decision intelligence systems and agents in days inside a Snowflake account, with significantly lower management overhead.

Enable governance: Keep data in the platform, eliminating data egress and aligning with existing compliance structures.

Scale trust: Deploy decisions grounded in a semantic model specific to the customer.

Collaborate faster: Reuse semantics and decision templates across teams to move toward operational decision-making at scale.

Enabling the future of trusted, data-driven decisions

Snowflake Ventures’ investment in RelationalAI strengthens a shared vision for trusted, intelligent decision-making powered by governed enterprise data. Together, we’re helping customers move beyond insights to action.

Turn your data into decisions with RelationalAI today, available on Snowflake Marketplace.